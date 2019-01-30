AgilOne and Snowflake Provide Fast, Direct Access to Customer Data at Scale

Marketers, IT professionals, and data scientists gain rapid access to granular customer data through a joint analytics solution

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgilOne , the leading customer data platform for enterprise B2C brands, and Snowflake Computing , the data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced a strategic partnership. The joint solution provides reporting and full SQL access to processed, record-level data within AgilOne with fast query performance via Snowflake – making vast amount of omni-channel customer data, enhanced with online-offline identity resolution, behavioral and predictive analytics, easily accessible to marketing, IT, and data science teams.



The partnership provides Snowflake’s cloud-built data warehouse as part of the AgilOne platform, enabling unlimited concurrent query loads with instant and infinite up and down scaling. AgilOne customers using the Metrics+ and Lightning IQ applications have gained a significant increase in performance through the joint solution. With Snowflake Data Sharing, customers gain direct and immediate access to AgilOne’s data for advanced analytics use-cases without ever having to move data or manage a custom ETL process, making it more efficient for data scientists to create their own models and feed them back into the AgilOne platform.

TUMI , a high-end suitcases and travel bags retailer, leverages the AgilOne Customer Data Platform to unify data across stores and digital channels, and to enable consistent, orchestrated, relevant customer experiences. TUMI's data science team uses AgilOne Lightning IQ to query customer data for segment analysis and to understand customer engagement over time. “With AgilOne, we are finally able to run very complex queries on large amounts of customer data with the speed and agility we require, and with incredibly smooth performance,” said Taryn Rayment, Director of Online Marketing at TUMI.

“Customer data platforms (CDPs) have become the cornerstone for omnichannel companies to gain insights into customers and enable timely, consistent, relevant and personalized customer experiences,” Snowflake’s Vice President of Alliances, Walter Aldana said. “AgilOne’s CDP is uniquely equipped to support the scale that enterprise companies require, and our integration with AgilOne ensures any data querying or reporting use case within the AgilOne platform is supported with high performance.”

AgilOne’s Chief Product Officer, Gangadhar Konduri, said, “AgilOne has historically been excellent at collecting and unifying customer data from online and offline sources, but customers needed a way to get direct access to a wealth of data with speed and agility. They also needed to share data across systems; for example, between AgilOne’s CDP and an external data visualization tool. Our integration with Snowflake enables this type of data-sharing without requiring us to ETL all their data back to them after it’s processed through our system. This makes accessing and using AgilOne data easier than ever before.”

About AgilOne

AgilOne is the leading customer data platform for enterprise B2C companies. AgilOne's vision is to restore the personal relationships companies once had with customers before channel-specific marketing silos got in the way. AgilOne enables a single customer view through a best of breed identity resolution engine used on first party customer data. Machine learning and analytical algorithms enhance customer data leveraged through real-time APIs and orchestrated across all touchpoints. AgilOne helps brands build authentic omni-channel customer relationships that maximize lifetime value. The AgilOne Customer Data Platform supports more than 150 brands worldwide, including lululemon, Hugo Boss, Tumi, Schwan’s and Travelzoo.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.com .

Contact:

Lori Scribner

pr@agilone.com



