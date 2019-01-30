Kaseya’s New Unitrends Xtra Program Delivers the Industry’s Highest Margin, Money Making Partner Platform

Enterprise-leading BDR provider ups the ante for channel partners by leveraging the Kaseya IT Complete suite to deliver unprecedented margins up to 75 percent greater than competing providers

MIAMI and BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitrends , a Kaseya company and the global leader of all-in-one enterprise backup and continuity solutions, today announced its new Unitrends Xtra channel partner program. The initiative unlocks up to 75 percent greater margin for Unitrends channel partners than any other backup and disaster recovery (BDR) solution provider in the market. In addition to receiving substantially higher margins on the initial BDR sale, Unitrends partners can now earn recurring revenue on all additional customer purchases of products from the Kaseya IT Complete platform for the lifetime of the customer. Xtra is the latest initiative in Kaseya's ongoing commitment to help the channel grow, maximize profits and enable customer success.



“The Xtra program is the latest example of what Kaseya is able to do that no one else in the industry can – give our partners a money making platform with the industry’s highest margins and best benefits,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. “This initiative disrupts the status quo in channel programs. Not only will our partners receive up to 75 percent higher paybacks when they sell Unitrends BDR solutions compared to any other competitor in the market – including Veeam and Commvault – but now they’ll also get paid when their customers purchase any product in the Kaseya IT Complete suite in the future. Based on the expansion of Kaseya customers over the past several years, this equates to an annual recurring revenue stream greater than the initial margin received on the original BDR transaction. Our goal with the Xtra program is to ensure the channel’s success and make it seamless for mid-market enterprises to access the best-in-breed IT infrastructure management solutions they need to run their business.”

“Kaseya continues to set the standard that invigorates the channel by rewarding its partners with the highest margins available,” said Matt Auld, vice president sales and cloud services, Peak Uptime. “The Kaseya IT Complete platform offers the most value for mid-market IT organizations and the new Unitrends Xtra program exposes our customers to the solutions they need in a way that directly impacts our business. It’s a win-win situation for us and our customers. By working hand in hand with Kaseya product experts, we expect to gain considerable commissions thanks to this initiative.”

The Kaseya Unitrends Xtra program is available to new and existing Unitrends resellers. For more information and to sign up for Unitrends Xtra, visit https://www.unitrends.com/landing/xtra .



About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. The Kaseya IT Complete platform is the industry’s most comprehensive, integrated solution suite purposely engineered to help IT both run and grow the business. It empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, simplify backup and disaster recovery, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. Learn more at www.kaseya.com . Follow Kaseya on Twitter @KaseyaCorp

About Unitrends

Unitrends, a Kaseya company, increases uptime, productivity and confidence in a world in which IT professionals must do more with less. Unitrends leverages high-availability hardware and software engineering, cloud economics, enterprise power with consumer-grade design, and customer-obsessed support to natively provide all-in-one enterprise backup and continuity. The result is a “one throat to choke” set of offerings that allow customers to focus on their business rather than backup. Learn more by visiting www.unitrends.com .

