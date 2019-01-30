SolarWinds Announces Free Flow Tool Bundle, Designed to Streamline Complex Network Management

New tools help technology professionals gain greater visibility into network infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today unveiled SolarWinds ® Flow Tool Bundle , a set of free analysis tools designed to quickly distribute, test, and configure NetFlow Traffic Analyzer, helping technology professionals gain greater visibility into their network infrastructure. Built to support their industry-leading network management portfolio1, the new SolarWinds Flow Tool Bundle is available immediately and can be installed on Windows® 7, 8, and 10, Windows Server® 2012 R2, 2016, and 2019.



“The development and general availability of the Flow Tool Bundle demonstrates our continued commitment to providing free tools to the technology professional community,” said Brandon Shopp, vice president product management and strategy, SolarWinds. “By engaging with our users in forums like the THWACK community, we are able to build products designed to address the needs of today’s tech pros, providing them with the tools to succeed in dynamic and distributed environments.”

Free Flow Tool Bundle Highlights

SolarWinds Flow Tool Bundle integrates two new tools with an existing free flow tool:

NetFlow Replicator can help tech pros more easily distribute flow data to multiple destinations for traffic or security analysis and configure random sampling of flow data packets to help reduce the load on the monitored system and collector.

can help tech pros more easily distribute flow data to multiple destinations for traffic or security analysis and configure random sampling of flow data packets to help reduce the load on the monitored system and collector. NetFlow Generator simulates network flow data so tech pros can test and validate their configurations. This functionality is especially helpful when testing the behavior of more complex network entities, such as load balancers, firewall rules, and alert trigger conditions.

simulates network flow data so tech pros can test and validate their configurations. This functionality is especially helpful when testing the behavior of more complex network entities, such as load balancers, firewall rules, and alert trigger conditions. NetFlow Configurator remotely configures and activates NetFlow v5 on supported Cisco® devices. With this tool, tech pros can easily set up the router to send NetFlow records to their collector.

Key features include:

Replicate IPv4 and IPv6 flow data to multiple destinations

Generate simulated flow traffic to aid in flow tool troubleshooting

Test and validate configurations

Remotely and quickly configure NetFlow v5

Activate NetFlow and find bandwidth hogs

1Source: IDC-defined Network Management Software functional market. IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker®, October 2018

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

