Europe Data Centre Trends Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Centre Trends Tracker - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The January 2019 editions of the Euro-Data Centre and the UK-Data Centre Trends Trackers highlights that UK average pricing remains more expensive than the other large markets of Germany, France and the Netherlands.



The UK Data Centre cluster pricing varies by 40 percent according to UK geographical region.



The report also reveals that the fast growth European Data Centre clusters include Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Slough - with Frankfurt uniquely being the largest cluster in Europe as well as among the fastest growing.



The Euro-Data Centre Trends Tracker provides up to date analysis of the 15 key Data Centre Country Markets in Europe with the total market size including space, power, new facility developments and average price changes.



Over the past six month period to the end of 2018 the Euro-Data Centre Trends Tracker finds that:

Germany has seen rapid growth in new Data Centre space and facilities - with new developments focused on the Frankfurt area. New facilities are being built by Equinix, Etix Everywhere, e-shelter, Interxion, Global Switch & CyrusOne in Frankfurt with Noris Networks extending its Munich facility, and T-Systems expanding its Biel facility. Frankfurt as a result has become the largest single Data Centre cluster in Europe (overtaking the London & Inner M25 cluster).

The four largest Data Centre country markets - which are the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands - provide around 71 percent of Data Centre space across the 15 largest European markets.

In Europe new Data Centre facilities are also being added in Amsterdam (including e-shelter, Equinix, Evoswitch & Interxion), in Madrid new Data Centre space is being built by Data4, e-shelter (planned), Equinix & Interxion.

The highest average Data Centre pricing in Europe is to be found in Switzerland, the UK and Ireland. The lowest average Data Centre pricing is to be found in Poland, the Czech Republic and Italy.

The UK-Data Centre Trends Tracker edition reveals the following trends:

Recent UK growth in new Data Centre space has slowed - However, new Data Centre space over the six month period to the end of 2018 is being added within the London area by Virtus and Interxion & in Slough by Equinix.

By the end of 2018 new Data Centre space has been added by Virtus (at Stockley Park & Slough), by Interxion (London) and Equinix (Slough). Into 2019 more Data Centre space is to be introduced by Virtus, CyrusOne, Equinix (Slough) - and e-shelter has announced that it is to build a new Data Centre campus in Dagenham (East London, within the London M25 area).

UK average pricing varies considerably by Data Centre cluster - with around 12 major clusters across the UK, including within the London M25 area, Slough, Cardiff, Woking, Reading, Manchester, Leeds & Newcastle. The highest pricing is now seen in the London & Slough areas, with the lowest seen in Cardiff, Manchester & Newcastle areas.

London & the Inner M25 area still has the largest concentration of Data Centres. But Slough (Berkshire) has become the second largest UK cluster, followed by Cardiff and Manchester - with Slough seeing the highest rate of new Data Centre growth.

UK Data Centre space is growing, but at a lower pace than in previous years. New Data Centre build-outs in the London area are dependent on converting brown-field sites (with Virtus converting former distribution warehouses into Data Centres, and e-shelter to build a new campus Data Centre on a former Aventis chemical plant). Slough has gained momentum as a fast-growing Data Centre cluster.

Key Topics Covered:



1. European Data Centre Country Market Pricing (Average Data Centre rack space & m2)

2. European Data Centre Country Market Sizing (Data Centre raised floor space & Data Centre Customer Power)

3. Key European Data Centre Country Market Geographical Clusters

4. New European Country Market Data Centre Developments

5. Overall Country Market Data Centre Trends

Companies Mentioned



Aventis

CyrusOne

Data4

e-shelter

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

Evoswitch

Global Switch

Interxion

Noris Networks

T-Systems

Virtus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g8ncs3/europe_data?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Data Centers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.