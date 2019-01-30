Asia-Pacific Data Centre Pricing Tracker 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Centre Pricing Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Data Centre Price Tracker provides average pricing information (rack space, m2 rentals and kW rentals), Data Centre space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP), the key geographical clusters and new build Data Centre facilities across 7 Country Markets. The Country Markets covered include - Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore & Thailand.



The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing - by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, Datacentre pricing summarises the overall Data Centre trends taking place in seven markets surveyed.

DCP Asia Pacific Data Centre Price Tracker - analysis of seven Asia Pacific Country Markets - which provides a unique survey of the third party Data Centre Country Markets of Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. The Asia Pacific Data Centre Price Tracker provides for each of the 7 Country Markets a breakdown of third party Data Centre space, power, pricing, key geographical clusters and new Data Centre developments.



The first edition of the Asia Pacific Data Centre Price Tracker highlights the significant differences in pricing and Data Centre development across the region. The largest Data Centre market in the 7 country survey is Japan (with 595,000 m2 of space) followed by Singapore (with 338,000 m2 of space) and Hong Kong in 3rd place (with 290,000 m2 of space).



Data Centre price levels also vary significantly across the region, with Indonesia having the lowest cost average rack space pricing (at USD $540 per month) and Hong Kong with an average rack space rate (at USD $976 per month). The highest average rack space rates in the region are found in Thailand (at USD $1,510 per month) and Singapore (at USD $1,414 per month) per rack.



The largest Data Centre geographical clusters in the region are Tokyo and Seoul, followed by TKO (Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong), East & West Singapore and Cyberjaya (Malaysia).



DCP has identified 17 third party Data Centre facilities under construction across the region with Singapore in particular continuing to add new facilities, with new build outs by Global Switch, Equinix, ST Telemedia and Colt Telecom. Singapore has become established as an Asia Pacific hub for international companies expanding into Asia including cloud, content and hosting companies. Hong Kong is becoming a Data Centre hub for Chinese companies and is also gaining a range of service providers who require access to the Chinese market.

Key Topics Covered:



Asia Pacific Data Centre Country Market Pricing (Average Data Centre rack space & m2 rentals) Asia Pacific Data Centre Country Market Sizing (by Data Centre raised floor space & Data Centre Customer Power) Key Asia Pacific Data Centre Country Market Geographical Clusters New Asia Pacific Country Market Data Centre Developments Overall Asia Pacific Market Data Centre Trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rmrxvq/asiapacific_data?w=12



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Data Centers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.