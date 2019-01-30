Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, NEC, Nokia, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The virtualized evolved packet core market will register a CAGR of almost 53% by 2022.



Deployment of 5G infrastructure to drive growth in the market. There have been several advances in technology such as 5G in telecommunication industry. Increasing data traffic due to the use of technologies such as IoT is encouraging MNOs to deploy 5G infrastructure. One of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for VoLTE.



Market Overview



Rising use of multimedia services



Multimedia services refers to reading, watching, streaming and posting media content. The use of multimedia service is rising rapidly due to the availability of access to multimedia services on mobile devices and rising volume of on-demand content due to the availability of digital media.



Complications associated with the deployment of vEPC as a solution



The deployment of vEPC as a solution is a complicated task. Some complications associated with the deployment of vEPC as a solution includes meeting the stringent requirement for mobile broadband services availability such as coverage and capacity.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the implementation of LTE for public safety and increasing demand for VoLTE, will provide considerable growth opportunities to virtualized evolved packet core manufactures.



Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, NEC, Nokia (Alcatel Lucent), and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Overview

Comparison by application

LTE, VoLTE, and VoWiFi



MPN and MVNO

IoT and M2M



BWA

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Deployment of 5G infrastructure

Implementation of LTE for public safety

Increasing adoption of vEPC by enterprises

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

NEC

Nokia (Alcatel Lucent)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7cq8tk/global?w=12





