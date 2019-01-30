Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, NEC, Nokia, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
The virtualized evolved packet core market will register a CAGR of almost 53% by 2022.
Deployment of 5G infrastructure to drive growth in the market. There have been several advances in technology such as 5G in telecommunication industry. Increasing data traffic due to the use of technologies such as IoT is encouraging MNOs to deploy 5G infrastructure. One of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for VoLTE.
Market Overview
Rising use of multimedia services
Multimedia services refers to reading, watching, streaming and posting media content. The use of multimedia service is rising rapidly due to the availability of access to multimedia services on mobile devices and rising volume of on-demand content due to the availability of digital media.
Complications associated with the deployment of vEPC as a solution
The deployment of vEPC as a solution is a complicated task. Some complications associated with the deployment of vEPC as a solution includes meeting the stringent requirement for mobile broadband services availability such as coverage and capacity.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the implementation of LTE for public safety and increasing demand for VoLTE, will provide considerable growth opportunities to virtualized evolved packet core manufactures.
Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, NEC, Nokia (Alcatel Lucent), and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Overview
- Comparison by application
- LTE, VoLTE, and VoWiFi
- MPN and MVNO
- IoT and M2M
- BWA
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Deployment of 5G infrastructure
- Implementation of LTE for public safety
- Increasing adoption of vEPC by enterprises
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems
- Huawei Technologies
- NEC
- Nokia (Alcatel Lucent)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
