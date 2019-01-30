FinCanna Upsizes Convertible Debenture Financing to total $4.275 Million

Second Tranche of $1.875 Million Scheduled to Close on or before February 8, 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE: CALI) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry is pleased to announce that further to its news release of January 11, 2019 wherein it announced the closing of its oversubscribed Secured Convertible Debentures (“Debentures”) financing in the amount of $2.4 million with firm commitments for an additional $1.25 million to close in a second tranche, today advises that it has increased the size of its second tranche financing to $1.875 million, scheduled to close on or before February 8, 2019, as previously announced.

The Debentures will be secured by a general security interest, will mature two years from closing and will bear interest at 12% per annum, payable in cash or, at the option of the Subscriber, in common shares of FinCanna ("Common Shares") subject to certain conditions. The Debenture is convertible into Common Shares at $.20 per share. Subscribers for Debentures will receive one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) for each $0.20 of principal amount of Debenture. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share of FinCanna for $0.30 at any time up to two years from the Closing Date.

FinCanna intends to use the net proceeds from the Convertible Debenture to fund additional royalty investment opportunities and the company’s ongoing working capital requirements.

“We are very encouraged with the strong support we’ve received for this financing,” said Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital. “This additional capital will allow us to expand our diversified royalty portfolio by making new investments in high-impact, high-growth companies while fully funding our existing financial commitments. As the U.S licensed cannabis market continues to grow the funds from this financing together with ~US$3.9 million to be received from the sale of CTI’s Coachella Property, provide us with a solid foundation for expansion as we pursue our mission to build long-term shareholder value.”

FinCanna will pay a cash finder’s fee of 8% on a portion of the proceeds raised. The lead finder in the non-brokered financing is TriView Capital Ltd.

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The Company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage their total revenues.

FinCanna’s scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high-impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

