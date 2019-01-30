New York Phenomenon, Burger Village, Expands to West Coast

Leading Organic Burger Franchise Goes Bi-Coastal with Five New CA Locations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burger Village, the New York-based chain with full-service restaurants in Great Neck and Hicksville, Long Island, and Park Slope, Brooklyn, New York, and plans for QSR locations in Farmingdale, Long Island, and downtown Brooklyn, New York has just signed a multi-unit franchise agreement in California. Known for its healthy take on America’s favorite food: the hamburger, Burger Village, and its organic , all-natural, antibiotics and hormone free menu, will open a full-service restaurant in San Luis Obispo, California in Spring 2019. Four additional quick service locations are planned for Dublin, Sunnyvale, San Jose, and Palo Alto later in the year. Franchises are scalable and available as both full-service or quick service restaurant formats.“California is a natural extension for the Burger Village brand,” says Nick Yadav, one four brothers who launched Burger Village in 2013. “The same healthy and busy lifestyle found in New York is exemplified in California. The Burger Village motto to “eat organic, live healthy” is also a mantra for the majority of west coast diners.”The Burger Village menu offers USDA certified organic hamburgers and exotic meats (such as bison, elk and boar), salads, wraps, fresh cut fries, onion rings, organic milkshakes and sodas, organic beers and wines, desserts, gluten-free and vegan options, and other natural foods. The Brand Ambassador for the chain is football All-American, Prince Amukamara, cornerback of the Chicago Bears of the National Football league (NFL). Amukamara is both a fan and an investor, with plans to open his own Burger Village franchise in the coming year.As a loyal customer in their Park Slope Brooklyn location, Amukamara was a fan of the food at Burger Village, but also admired the way the brothers did business and their strong family values. “At Burger Village, they believe in organic in a way that benefits the consumer and the planet.” The NFL star adds, “Burger Village products come from farms and dairies that are mostly family owned and operated. The livestock and produces are nourished and cared for naturally and humanely.” He adds, “Burger Village has taken an American staple, the burger, and made it guilt-free, good for you, and good for the environment.”Burger Village has teamed with franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, the founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC, to expand the turnkey Burger Village fast casual QSR (quick service restaurant) business model from eleven (11) in 2019 to twenty-five (25) locations by 2021. Burger Village franchises are currently available in most territories nationwide.Mr. Occhiogrosso has over 30 years’ experience in franchise development and sales and was integral to the success of nationally recognized brands including Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille, and brands found under the multi-brand franchisor, TRUFOODS, LLC.ABOUT BURGER VILLAGEBurger Village is an all-natural, hormone-free burger concept that uses fresh and organic ingredients to create nutrition-rich meals for active consumers who want to eat well when dining out. From six locations in New York and five in California, Burger Village has grown into a recognized lifestyle brand that combines the growing trend toward clean and healthy dining with a socially responsible business model.ABOUT FRANCHISE GROWTH SOLUTIONS, LLCFranchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing, and PR including social media. Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven "Coach, Mentor & Grow®" system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only.For more information on the Burger Village fast-casual restaurant concept, please visit burgervillage.com.For information on owning your own Burger Village franchise, please contact Gary Occhiogrosso at 917.991.2465 or via email at gary@frangrow.com



