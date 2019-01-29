Summit State Bank Reports 77% Increase in Net Income for 2018 and Declaration of Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2018, of $5,827,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.96. A quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend to be paid on February 26, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 19, 2019.

Net Income and Results of Operations

“We are in the third year of implementing Summit State Bank’s strategy to increase core deposits and loan volume and enhance earnings performance,” said Jim Brush, President and CEO. “We continue to invest in highly qualified staff and this has allowed Summit to remain well poised for deliberate growth of our business in key areas. We are not growing just for the sake of growth, we are growing our business with the future in mind and making measured decisions that yield results that have a positive, lasting effect.”

Following are several key accomplishments in 2018:

Net loans increased 15.3% for 2018 compared to 2017.



Net Interest Margin increased to 3.75% in 2018, up 20 basis points from 2017.



Efficiency Ratio of 64.24% in 2018, an improvement of 425 basis points from 2017.

Net income was $5,827,000 and $0.96 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $3,292,000 and $0.54 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2017, a 77% increase in net income and diluted earnings per share.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Summit State Bank (“Summit”) had net income of $1,121,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.18 compared to $478,000 of net income and $0.08 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2017, a 135% increase in net income and a 125% increase diluted earnings per share.

Summit experienced a 4.8% increase in gross loans during the fourth quarter 2018 and a 15.3% increase for 2018. Summit recorded a provision for loan loss that was relatively flat to the prior year; $530,000 in 2018 versus $520,000 in 2017. This was due to improved credit quality mitigating some of the impact of the loan growth on the provision for loan loss.

Summit has minimized the impact a rising interest rate environment has had by increasing total loans as a percent of assets. In 2018 Summit’s net interest income increased by 16.4%, up to $21,622,000 in 2018 from $18,572,000 in 2017.

“As projected, the bank began seeing positive impacts on net interest income starting in the fourth quarter of 2017 and this trend continued through 2018,” according to Mr. Brush. “We are able to improve net interest income by increasing loans as a percentage of the Bank’s assets and responding to the rising interest rate environment by creating a balanced offering of deposits and loans at competitive rates.”

Summit’s return on average assets yielded a positive increase, up to 0.99% for 2018 compared to 0.62% for 2017. Its return on average common equity was also up to 9.66% for 2018 compared to 5.49% for 2017.

Total assets were $622,104,000 at December 31, 2018, up 1.8% when compared to December 31, 2017 and up a total of 21.1% when compared to December 31, 2016. The growth in 2018 was subdued by a one-time deposit of approximately $55 million made prior to December 31, 2017 and partially withdrawn after year end.

Summit’s balance sheet is liability sensitive and with economists projecting a continued rising rate environment Summit has stated it will maintain a balance between growing its high-quality loan portfolio with a core deposit portfolio that is competitive and meets its customer’s needs.

“Staying true to our commitment of improving long-term shareholder value as well as caring for our employees, customers and community we serve is at the center of our strategic focus. I am optimistic about the trajectory we are on to build sustainable growth,” said Mr. Brush.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $622 million and total equity of $62 million at December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 82% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: Jim Brush, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4920

SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) (1) (Unaudited) (1) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 6,101 $ 4,947 $ 22,663 $ 17,176 Interest on deposits with banks 62 50 247 162 Interest on federal funds sold - 5 14 17 Interest on investment securities 582 656 2,382 3,126 Dividends on FHLB stock 104 54 266 232 Total interest income 6,849 5,712 25,572 20,713 Interest expense: Deposits 1,050 552 3,509 1,639 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 241 80 441 502 Total interest expense 1,291 632 3,950 2,141 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 5,558 5,080 21,622 18,572 Provision for loan losses 150 350 530 520 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,408 4,730 21,092 18,052 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 196 166 765 695 Rental income 109 144 553 574 Net gain on loan sales 206 351 748 351 Net securities gain 9 14 27 72 Other income 31 3 216 23 Total non-interest income 551 678 2,309 1,715 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 2,628 2,564 9,151 7,788 Occupancy and equipment 404 370 1,536 1,503 Other expenses 1,334 1,162 4,670 4,554 Total non-interest expense 4,366 4,096 15,357 13,845 Income before provision for income taxes 1,593 1,312 8,044 5,922 Provision for income taxes 471 834 2,217 2,630 Net income $ 1,122 $ 478 $ 5,827 $ 3,292 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.96 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.96 $ 0.54 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,066 6,041 6,065 6,031 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,074 6,064 6,072 6,059 (1) Information derived from audited financial statements.

SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 21,693 $ 68,814 Federal funds sold - 2,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 21,693 70,814 Investment securities: Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 7,991 7,984 Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $72,716 in 2018 and $79,617 in 2017) 70,174 78,770 Total investment securities 78,165 86,754 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $6,029 in 2018 and $5,236 in 2017 504,549 437,594 Bank premises and equipment, net 5,803 5,279 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,085 3,085 Goodwill 4,119 4,119 Other Real Estate Owned - - Accrued interest receivable and other assets 4,690 3,219 Total assets $ 622,104 $ 610,864 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand - non interest-bearing $ 120,011 $ 190,861 Demand - interest-bearing 65,652 65,742 Savings 25,817 30,102 Money market 104,060 79,564 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 83,071 68,927 Other time deposits 102,578 98,317 Total deposits 501,189 533,513 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 56,800 15,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,595 2,674 Total liabilities 560,584 551,187 Total shareholders' equity 61,520 59,677 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 622,104 $ 610,864 (1) Information derived from audited financial statements.

Financial Summary (In Thousands except per share data) As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Statement of Income Data: Net interest income $ 5,558 $ 5,080 $ 21,622 $ 18,572 Provision for loan losses 150 350 530 520 Non-interest income 551 678 2,309 1,715 Non-interest expense 4,366 4,096 15,357 13,845 Provision for income taxes 471 834 2,217 2,630 Net income $ 1,122 $ 478 $ 5,827 $ 3,292 Selected per Common Share Data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.96 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.96 $ 0.54 Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.48 $ 0.46 Book value per common share (2) $ 10.14 $ 9.88 $ 10.14 $ 9.88 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Assets $ 622,104 $ 610,864 $ 622,104 $ 610,864 Loans, net 504,549 437,594 504,549 437,594 Deposits 501,189 533,513 501,189 533,513 Average assets 601,871 552,312 586,978 534,534 Average earning assets 590,958 541,852 575,843 523,475 Average shareholders' equity 60,944 60,456 60,295 59,987 Nonperforming loans 2,124 2,730 2,124 2,730 Total nonperforming assets 2,124 2,730 2,124 2,730 Troubled debt restructures (accruing) 1,723 1,630 1,723 1,630 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.74 % 0.34 % 0.99 % 0.62 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1) 7.30 % 3.14 % 9.66 % 5.49 % Efficiency ratio (3) 71.57 % 71.31 % 64.24 % 68.49 % Net interest margin (1) 3.73 % 3.72 % 3.75 % 3.55 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.5 % 11.6 % 10.5 % 11.6 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.5 % 11.6 % 10.5 % 11.6 % Total capital ratio 11.6 % 12.7 % 11.6 % 12.7 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.9 % 10.2 % 9.9 % 10.2 % Common dividend payout ratio (4) 64.88 % 151.67 % 49.97 % 83.57 % Average common shareholders' equity to average assets 10.13 % 10.95 % 10.27 % 11.22 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.62 % 0.42 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.45 % 0.34 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.18 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 283.84 % 191.79 % 283.84 % 191.79 % (1) Annualized. (2) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. (3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains. (4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.