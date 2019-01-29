Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended December 31, 2018
|Financial Highlights
|4Q 2018 GAAP
|4Q 2018 Non-GAAP
|• Net sales
|$123.4 million (-11% Q/Q, -9% Y/Y)
|$123.4 million (-11% Q/Q, -9% Y/Y)
|• Gross margin
|50.3%
|50.5%
|• Operating margin
|14.0%
|25.1%
|• Earnings per diluted ADS
|$0.48
|$0.83
|Full Year 2018 GAAP
|Full Year 2018 Non-GAAP
|• Net sales
|$530.3 million (+1% Y/Y)
|$530.3 million (+1% Y/Y)
|• Gross margin
|49.2%
|49.3%
|• Operating margin
|20.4%
|25.0%
|• Earnings per diluted ADS
|$2.78
|$3.41
- Embedded Storage1 sales declined almost 15% Q/Q and accounted for approximately 80% of total sales
- SSD controller sales decreased about 20% Q/Q
- eMMC+UFS controller sales decreased about 15% Q/Q
- SSD solutions sales increased about 5% Q/Q
- Began shipping our SSD controllers to a US NAND partner for one of the world’s first 96-layer TLC-based SSD
TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter, net sales decreased sequentially to $123.4 million from $138.6 million in third quarter 2018. Net income (GAAP) decreased to $17.3 million or $0.48 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from a net income (GAAP) of $29.2 million or $0.81 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in third quarter 2018.
For the fourth quarter, net income (non-GAAP) decreased to $30.2 million or $0.83 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) from a net income (non-GAAP) of $34.5 million or $0.95 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in third quarter 2018.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Review
“Our fourth quarter sales declined as expected, near the midpoint of guidance,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our client SSD controller sales weakened largely due to more cautious than expected procurement of NAND flash from module makers that face the transitional risk of operating during a period of rapidly falling NAND prices. Our eMMC+UFS controller sales declined because of weak smartphone sales. Sales of our Shannon data center SSDs declined while our Ferri industrial SSDs increased.”
|Sales
|(in millions, except percentages)
|4Q 2018
|3Q 2018
|4Q 2017
|Sales
|Mix
|Sales
|Mix
|Sales
|Mix
|Mobile Storage*
|$113.4
|92%
|$129.8
|94%
|$125.3
|92%
|Q/Q
|-13
|%
|+0%
|+7%
|Y/Y
|-10
|%
|+11%
|-4%
|Mobile Communications**
|$7.2
|6%
|$7.0
|5%
|$9.4
|7%
|Others
|$2.8
|2%
|$1.7
|1%
|$1.5
|1%
|Total revenue
|$123.4
|100%
|$138.6
|100%
|$136.2
|100%
|Q/Q
|-11
|%
|+0%
|+7%
|Y/Y
|-9
|%
|+9%
|-6%
* Mobile Storage products include Embedded Storage products (eMMC+UFS and SSD controllers and data center and industrial SSD solutions) and Expandable Storage products (SD memory cards and USB flash drive controllers)
** Mobile Communications products include mobile TV SoCs
|
Key Financial Results
|(in millions, except
percentages and per ADS
amounts)
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|4Q 2018
|3Q 2018
|4Q 2017
|4Q 2018
|3Q 2018
|4Q 2017
|Revenue
|$123.4
|$138.6
|$136.2
|$123.4
|$138.6
|$136.2
|Gross profit
|$62.1
|$70.6
|$63.3
|$62.3
|$70.7
|$63.5
|Percent of revenue
|50.3%
|50.9%
|46.5%
|50.5%
|51.0%
|46.6%
|Operating expenses
|$44.9
|$38.3
|$49.8
|$31.4
|$33.1
|$30.6
|Operating income
|$17.2
|$32.2
|$13.5
|$31.0
|$37.5
|$32.9
|Percent of revenue
|14.0%
|23.3%
|9.9%
|25.1%
|27.1%
|24.1%
|Earnings per diluted ADS
|$0.48
|$0.81
|$0.27
|$0.83
|$0.95
|$0.79
|Other Financial Information
|(in millions)
|4Q 2018
|3Q 2018
|4Q 2017
|Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments
|$288.6
|$308.2
|$366.4
|Bank loans
|--
|$3.9
|$25.0
|Loan repayments
|$3.9
|$8.1
|--
|Capital expenditures
|$5.0
|$62.9
|$3.5
|Dividend payments
|$10.8
|$10.8
|$10.7
|Share repurchase
|$33.6
|--
|--
During the fourth quarter, we had $5.0 million of capital expenditures, primarily for routine purchases of software, design tools and other items.
Our fourth quarter cash flows were as follows:
|3 months ended Dec. 31, 2018
|(In $ millions)
|Net income (GAAP)
|17.3
|Depreciation & amortization
|3.8
|Impairment loss of goodwill
|0.6
|Impairment loss of long term investment
|1.2
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|1.3
|Others
|10.6
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|34.8
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(5.0)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5.0)
|Dividend
|(10.8)
|Share repurchase
|(33.6)
|Loans
|(3.9)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(48.3)
|Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
|-
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(18.5)
Returning Value to Shareholders
On October 29, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a $1.20 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.30 per ADS. On November 23, 2018, we paid $10.8 million to shareholders as the first installment of our annual dividend.
On November 21, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of its ADS over a 24 month period. In the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased $34.8 million of its ADS at an average price of $34.52 per ADS.
Business Outlook
“We expect NAND prices to continue falling through 2019, which will drive meaningful increase in client SSD adoption in PCs starting in the middle of this year,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “As one would expect, benefits from this price elasticity of demand does not happen immediately. Also, during the current transitional period of rapidly falling NAND prices, our module maker customers may be more cautious than usual in their NAND and controller procurements. NAND flash vendors have also been temporarily limiting sales and building inventory. Finally, our OEM customers are operating with worse than usual business visibility due to weakening economic conditions, compounded by the US-China tariff situation and other uncertainties.”
|For the first quarter of 2019, management expects:
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP Adjustment
|Non-GAAP
|Revenue
|$97.5m to $103.6m
-21% to -16% Q/Q
|--
|$97.5m to $103.6m
-21% to -16% Q/Q
|Gross margin
|46.9% to 49.9%
|Approximately $0.1m*
|47.0% to 50.0%
|Operating margin
|6.8% to 11.2%
|Approximately $5.0m to $5.1m**
|12.0% to 16.0%
* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.5 million of amortization of intangible assets and $4.5 million to $4.6 million of stock-based compensation.
For full-year 2019, management expects GAAP and Non-GAAP Revenue to be approximately similar to 2018 and Gross Margin and Operating Margin to be approximately similar to the prior year if product mix remains unchanged.
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.
Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:
- the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;
- the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;
- a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and
- an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.
The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:
Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.
Amortization of intangibles assets consists of non-cash charges that can be impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. The Company considers its operating results without these charges when evaluating its ongoing performance and forecasting its earnings trends, and therefore excludes such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the assessment of its operations excluding these costs is relevant to its assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of its competitors.
Litigation expenses consist of legal expenses relating to intellectual property disputes, commercial claims and other types of litigation. While litigation may arise in the ordinary course of our business, we nevertheless consider litigation to be an unusual and unplanned activity and therefore exclude this charge when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.
Impairment of goodwill evaluates the recoverability of goodwill annually, or sooner if events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable.
Foreign exchange gains and losses consist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.
Gain and loss on equity-method investment consists of gain and/or loss related to our investment in a privately-held company, which varies depending on the operational and financial performance of the company in which we invested. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Impairment of long-term investments relates to the other-than-temporary, non-operating write down of the Company's minority stake investments. We do not consider these investments to be strategic and exclude the performance of these investments when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore excluding losses (and gains) from the investments when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
Sep. 30, 2018
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
($)
|
($)
|
($)
|Net Sales
|136,165
|138,562
|123,386
|Cost of sales
|72,878
|67,988
|61,288
|Gross profit
|63,287
|70,574
|62,098
|Operating expenses
|Research & development
|27,946
|25,506
|30,675
|Sales & marketing
|7,364
|7,735
|7,435
|General & administrative
|5,046
|4,355
|5,397
|Amortization of intangibles assets
|956
|741
|741
|Impairment loss of goodwill
|10,337
|-
|625
|Gain from disposal of other assets
|(1,880
|)
|-
|-
|Operating income
|13,518
|32,237
|17,225
|Non-operating income (expense)
|Interest income, net
|1,135
|1,597
|1,718
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|(447
|)
|(749
|)
|(9
|)
|Gain (loss) on equity-method investment
|-
|(98
|)
|(169
|)
|Impairment of long-term investments
|(120
|)
|-
|(1,242
|)
|Others, net
|70
|55
|38
|Subtotal
|638
|805
|336
|Income before income tax
|14,156
|33,042
|17,561
|Income tax expense
|4,338
|3,858
|260
|Net income
|9,818
|29,184
|17,301
|Earnings per basic ADS
|$0.27
|$0.81
|$0.48
|Earnings per diluted ADS
|$0.27
|$0.81
|$0.48
|Margin Analysis:
|Gross margin
|46.5
|%
|50.9
|%
|50.3
|%
|Operating margin
|9.9
|%
|23.3
|%
|14.0
|%
|Net margin
|7.2
|%
|21.1
|%
|14.0
|%
|Additional Data:
|Weighted avg. ADS equivalents2
|35,785
|36,136
|35,974
|Diluted ADS equivalents
|36,005
|36,171
|36,070
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|Dec. 31, 2017
|Sep. 30, 2018
|Dec. 31, 2018
|($)
|($)
|($)
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|63,287
|70,574
|62,098
|Gross margin (GAAP)
|46.5
|%
|50.9
|%
|50.3
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense (A)
|167
|80
|246
|Gross profit (non-GAAP)
|63,454
|70,654
|62,344
|Gross margin (non-GAAP)
|46.6
|%
|51.0
|%
|50.5
|%
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|49,769
|38,337
|44,873
|Stock-based compensation expense (A)
|(7,887
|)
|(4,468
|)
|(12,132
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(956
|)
|(741
|)
|(741
|)
|Impairment loss of goodwill
|(10,337
|)
|-
|(625
|)
|Litigation expense
|-
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|Operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|30,589
|33,121
|31,368
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|13,518
|32,237
|17,225
|Operating margin (GAAP)
|9.9
|%
|23.3
|%
|14.0
|%
|Total adjustments to operating profit
|19,347
|5,297
|13,751
|Operating profit (non-GAAP)
|32,865
|37,534
|30,976
|Operating margin (non-GAAP)
|24.1
|%
|27.1
|%
|25.1
|%
|Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)
|638
|805
|336
|Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
|447
|749
|9
|Loss (gain) on equity-method investment
|-
|98
|169
|Impairment loss of long-term investment
|120
|-
|1,242
|Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)
|1,205
|1,652
|1,756
|Net income (GAAP)
|9,818
|29,184
|17,301
|Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|19,914
|6,144
|15,171
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|(1,320
|)
|(825
|)
|(2,273
|)
|Net income (non-GAAP)
|28,412
|34,503
|30,199
|Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)
|$0.27
|$0.81
|$0.48
|Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)
|$0.79
|$0.95
|$0.83
|Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)
|36,005
|36,171
|36,070
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|169
|147
|293
|Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)
|36,174
|36,318
|36,363
|(A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:
|Cost of Sales
|167
|80
|246
|Research & development
|5,131
|2,804
|8,380
|Sales & marketing
|1,194
|897
|1,418
|General & administrative
|1,562
|767
|2,334
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except percentages, and per ADS data, unaudited)
|For the Year Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
Dec. 31,2018
|
($)
|
($)
|Net Sales
|523,404
|530,348
|Cost of sales
|272,210
|269,541
|Gross profit
|251,194
|260,807
|Operating expenses
|Research & development
|102,053
|102,028
|Sales & marketing
|25,868
|29,279
|General & administrative
|16,933
|17,633
|Amortization of intangibles assets
|2,534
|2,964
|Impairment loss of goodwill
|10,337
|625
|Gain from disposal of other assets
|(1,880
|)
|-
|Operating income
|95,349
|108,278
|Non-operating expense (income)
|Interest income, net
|3,845
|5,923
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|(157
|)
|(615
|)
|Gain (loss) on equity-method investment
|-
|(473
|)
|Impairment of long-term investments
|(120
|)
|(1,242
|)
|Others, net
|84
|193
|Subtotal
|3,652
|3,786
|Income before income tax
|99,001
|112,064
|Income tax expense
|24,046
|11,791
|Net income
|74,955
|100,273
|Earnings per basic ADS
|$2.10
|$2.78
|Earnings per diluted ADS
|$2.09
|$2.78
|Margin Analysis:
|Gross margin
|48.0
|%
|49.2
|%
|Operating margin
|18.2
|%
|20.4
|%
|Net margin
|14.3
|%
|18.9
|%
|Additional Data:
|Weighted avg. ADS equivalents
|35,684
|36,031
|Diluted ADS equivalents
|35,902
|36,128
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
|For the Year Ended
|Dec. 31, 2017
|Dec. 31, 2018
|($)
|($)
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|251,194
|260,807
|Gross margin (GAAP)
|48.0
|%
|49.2
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense(A)
|293
|390
|Gross profit (non-GAAP)
|251,487
|261,197
|Gross margin (non-GAAP)
|48.0
|%
|49.3
|%
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|155,845
|152,529
|Stock-based compensation expense (A)
|(15,200
|)
|(20,388
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(2,534
|)
|(2,964
|)
|Impairment loss of goodwill
|(10,337
|)
|(625
|)
|Litigation expense
|-
|(37
|)
|Operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|127,774
|128,515
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|95,349
|108,278
|Operating margin (GAAP)
|18.2
|%
|20.4
|%
|Total adjustments to operating profit
|28,364
|24,404
|Operating profit (non-GAAP)
|123,713
|132,682
|Operating margin (non-GAAP)
|23.6
|%
|25.0
|%
|Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)
|3,652
|3,786
|Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
|157
|615
|Loss (gain) on equity-method investment
|120
|1,242
|Investment loss-equity method
|-
|473
|Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)
|3,929
|6,116
|Net income (GAAP)
|74,955
|100,273
|Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|28,641
|26,734
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|(2,306
|)
|(3,480
|)
|Net income (non-GAAP)
|101,290
|123,527
|Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)
|$2.09
|$2.78
|Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)
|$2.81
|$3.41
|Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)
|35,902
|36,128
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|107
|133
|Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)
|36,009
|36,261
|(A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:
|Cost of Sales
|293
|390
|Research & development
|9,255
|13,277
|Sales & marketing
|3,166
|3,407
|General & administrative
|2,779
|3,704
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|2017
|2018
|2018
|($)
|($)
|($)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|359,453
|303,329
|284,989
|Short-term investments
|6,941
|4,919
|3,609
|Accounts receivable (net)
|79,135
|84,273
|89,670
|Inventories
|94,186
|91,117
|81,518
|Refundable deposits – current
|19,515
|19,341
|19,157
|Prepaid expenses and other current
|assets
|9,567
|7,588
|17,454
|Total current assets
|568,797
|510,567
|496,397
|Long-term investments
|-
|4,412
|3,000
|Property and equipment (net)
|51,370
|110,953
|101,410
|Goodwill and intangible assets (net)
|66,393
|64,163
|62,796
|Other assets
|7,172
|7,023
|9,120
|Total assets
|693,732
|697,118
|672,723
|Accounts payable
|56,423
|30,986
|27,657
|Loans
|25,000
|3,900
|-
|Income tax payable
|11,492
|6,808
|4,162
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|84,329
|44,728
|79,739
|Total current liabilities
|177,244
|86,422
|111,558
|Other liabilities
|22,437
|27,635
|26,686
|Total liabilities
|199,681
|114,057
|138,244
|Shareholders’ equity
|494,051
|583,061
|534,479
|Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity
|693,732
|697,118
|672,723
About Silicon Motion:
We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in embedded storage products such as SSDs and eMMCs+UFS, which are found in smartphones, PCs, commercial and industrial applications. We ship over 750 million NAND controllers annually and have shipped over five billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply specialized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers, and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion’s currently expected first quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management’s estimates based on information available at this time of this press release. While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the first quarter of 2019 and full year 2019. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from these customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in our customers’ products; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2018. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.
1 Embedded Storage comprises primarily eMMC+UFS and SSD controllers and data center and industrial SSD solutions.
2 Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ADS represents four ordinary shares.
