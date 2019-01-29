Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Class B Non-voting Share Distribution

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:BCF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.1247 per Class B Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on January 31, 2019 to holders of Class B Non-Voting shares of record on January 28, 2019.



For further information, please contact:

John Strangway, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (403) 685-9888

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

Suite 405, 1210 – 8th Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1L3

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.