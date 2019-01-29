AMC Holdings1 buys houses for cash in Baltimore, MD, surrounding areas

AMC Holdings1 is being launched in Baltimore, Maryland as a real estate investment company that buys houses for cash via a very quick and easy process.

HYATTSVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selling a house in Baltimore can be connected to doing a lot of work that will be expensive as well. If the property is not in good condition, this experience can seem even more stressful and overwhelming. Doing repairs and cleaning out the junk that the seller piled up can really make the procedure much longer and exhausting. But, this can be totally avoided! Contacting AMC Holdings1 and Alisha Curtis can make any sellers’ life much easier than they can predict.When people want to sell a house in Baltimore, the first thing they usually think is to hire an agent or to list their property for selling. And for some people, this might be a good option. However, people should be aware that there are other less expensive and easier ways out there.If a seller just wants to get rid of a certain property because of any reason whatsoever, and they need to do it fast- AMC Holdings1 is the right solution. Selling the house fast and with all-cash transactions is needed sometimes for many reasons. Sellers might have a mortgage that they can’t keep up with, tenants that they can’t get rid of, they just want to move to another place, or they have a damaged property that requires a lot of investment to fix it. Other reasons include divorce, sickness of a family member, financial problems, unwanted property, and more. The reasons are not important, what’s important is that after an employee from AMC Holdings1 evaluates the property, the offer can arrive in a matter of days. After receiving the offer, the sellers are the ones that pinpoint the exact date on which the selling will take place. It can be as soon as 7 days, or in cases when sellers need to sell the house in a few months, they will have their requirements met.Some people that own a property they wish to sell just have too busy lifestyles to take the time to prepare their property for being sold. Selling a house on the market can be far more demanding that the option that AMC Holdings1 offers their sellers.The best part about selling your house this way is that you will have no fees, commissions or any other expenses related to selling the property while at the same time still getting the full attention of the employees of AMC Holdings1 that will put your wishes in first place.Other places where sellers can sell their houses easy are Owings Mills, Hyattsville, Upper Marlboro, College Park, Bowie, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Clinton, Capital Heights, Lanham, Seabrook, Temple Hills, District Heights, Landover, Riverdale, Laurel, Oxon Hill, Suitland, Brandywine, and Accokeek, Maryland.Contact InfoCEO Name: Alisha CurtisCompany Name: AMC Holdings1Company Address: 5557 Baltimore Ave STE 500-1058 Hyattsville, Maryland 20781Company Phone: (301) 960-5162Website: http://www.amcholdings1.com/ Business Email: alisha@amcholdings1.com



