Oskri Organics Corporation Recalls All Nut Butters because of Possible Health Risk

Oskri Organics Corporation of Lake Mills, WI is recalling ALL Oskri Corporation manufactured nut butters.

This recall has been initiated due to positive test results for Listeria monocytogenes found in multiple Oskri Corporation manufactured nut butters. Consumption of this product may cause potential health risk.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported.

We began production of the recalled Oskri Corporation manufactured nut butters the beginning of January 2018. This recall pertains to ALL Oskri Corporation manufactured nut butters with Best By dates of June 2020 (6/20) and earlier.

Oskri Corporation has distributed Nut Butters to the following states: NY, MI, CA, PA, OH, WI, NH, IL, FL, MA, TX, AZ, IN, ID, OR, SC, and RI.

Nut butters subject to recall include: Almond, Cashew, Coconut, Peanut (all flavor varieties), Pumpkin, Sunflower, and Tahini. Nut butters are sold in 16 oz plastic jars with the Lot Number either on the top or bottom of the jar near the Expiration Date, in Pouches with the Lot Number and Expiration Date located on either the top or bottom of the back of the pouch. On bulk packaging, which would be Oskri Corporation boxes, the label should be located on the box in the upper right-hand corner of one of the four sides. This label will list the lot number, production date, as well as the expiration date.

If you are in possession of any of these products, we urge you to quarantine and destroy the product immediately.

Organic Peanut Creamy 666016316285

Organic Peanut Crunchy 666016316469

Organic Peanut Espresso 666016401103

Organic Peanut Chia Flax 666016401097

Organic Peanut Honey Sea Salt 666016400724

Organic Peanut Spicy Cayenne 666016401110

Almond Creamy 666016401318

Almond Crunchy 666016316452

Almond Chia Flax 666016401127

Cashew Coconut 666016401141

Organic Pumpkin Seed Butter 666016316841

Organic Sunflower Butter 666016316308

Organic Tahini Butter 666016316292

Hazelnut Cacao Spread 666016401134

Almond Coconut 666016401882

Organic Peanut Coconut 666016401899

Organic Coconut Butter 666016401905

Peanut Butter Mixed Berry 666016401912

Pouch Organic Peanut Creamy 666016401592

Pouch Organic Peanut Espresso Cacao 666016401622

Pouch Organic Peanut Honey Sea Salt 666016401615

Pouch Organic Peanut Spicy Cayenne 666016401646

Pouch Organic Tahini Butter 666016401639

Pouch Almond Creamy 666016401653

Pouch Cashew Coconut 666016401691

Pouch Hazelnut Cacao Spread 666016401608

Bulk Organic Peanut Creamy 666016401714

Bulk Organic Peanut Crunchy 666016401721

Bulk Organic Peanut Espresso 666016401738

Bulk Organic Peanut Chia Flax 666016401745

Bulk Organic Peanut Honey Sea Salt 666016401752

Bulk Organic Peanut Spicy Cayenne Honey 666016401769

Bulk Almond Creamy 666016401776

Bulk Almond Crunchy 666016401783

Bulk Almond Chia Flax 666016401790

Bulk Cashew 666016401806

Bulk Cashew Coconut 666016401813

Bulk Organic Pumpkin Seed Butter 666016401820

Bulk Organic Sunflower Butter 666016401837

Bulk Organic Tahini Butter 666016401844

Bulk Hazelnut Cacao Spread 666016401851

Consumers who have purchased Oskri manufactured nut butters may contact Oskri at (920) 648-8300. Hours phone will be answered are Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. You may also contact us via email at info@oskri.com.

