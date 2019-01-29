Wabash National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Strong demand drives 12 percent year-over-year increase in Q4 2018 revenue

Full year revenue of $2.3 billion is highest in company history

Q4 2018 backlog increased 47 percent year-over-year to $1.8 billion

Q4 2018 gross margin declined 210 basis points year-over-year as a result of operational headwinds

GAAP earnings per share of $0.21 in Q4 2018, $0.38 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share

2019 EPS outlook revised to $1.50 to $1.70 per diluted share

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems, today reported results for the quarter and full year periods ending December 31, 2018.

Net sales for the fourth quarter 2018 increased 12 percent to $610 million from $543 million in the prior year quarter while each of the Company’s three segments contributed to the strong top-line growth as market demand remained strong. Gross profit margin contracted 210 basis points as compared to the prior year period as a result of continued cost pressures due to the current operating environment. Operating income was $22.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 or $36.4 million, on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, after excluding a non-cash impairment charge of $13 million related to the sale of the Aviation and Truck Equipment business in the Diversified Products reportable segment.

“In a quarter impacted by challenges in the operating environment, we continued to strengthen long-term relationships with our customers by shipping near-record volumes. We generated quarterly net sales of $610 million in the fourth quarter, a 12 percent increase versus the prior year quarter, and full year sales of $2.3 billion, the highest in the Company’s 33-year history," explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "Due in part to the strength in demand conditions, all three of our reporting segments faced continued operating pressures which negatively impacted our margins. We are highly focused on reducing the cost pressures that included a shortage of chassis and other components, as well as increased labor and material costs. We have taken action to improve pricing across all three business segments in order to recover higher materials and manufacturing costs. We launched additional productivity initiatives and bolstered supply chain effectiveness through both resourcing and planning improvements. We are confident that these actions will address the short-term operating pressures to clear the way for improved margin performance in 2019.”

Net income for the fourth quarter 2018 was $11.6 million, or 21 cents per diluted share. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $21.5 million or 38 cents per share, compared to 36 cents in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the fourth quarter 2018 was $47.6 million, or 7.8 percent of net sales, and full year operating EBITDA of $186.9 million, or 8.2 percent of net sales.

Mr. Yeagy continued, “While we expect strong industry volumes in 2019, we also anticipate some level of short-term supplier and cost challenges continuing into the new year. I am confident in our team's ability to successfully navigate these issues as we focus on mitigating supplier disruptions and driving increased productivity. With strong market conditions, a solid balance sheet and six consecutive years of converting free cash flow in excess of net income, I expect 2019 to be a strong year for Wabash National. We expect 2019 full-year revenue to be between $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion based on our current backlog and we feel it is prudent to revise our full-year earnings outlook to $1.50 to $1.70 per diluted share based on the carryover of supply disruption and cost pressures moving into 2019.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands) New trailers shipped 16,750 15,500 750 650 — — Net sales $ 438,667 $ 385,961 $ 102,322 $ 91,771 $ 74,532 $ 70,461 Gross profit $ 45,170 $ 47,055 $ 17,420 $ 18,040 $ 7,362 $ 8,150 Gross profit margin 10.3 % 12.2 % 17.0 % 19.7 % 9.9 % 11.6 % Income (loss) from operations $ 39,075 $ 40,134 $ (6,111 ) $ 5,532 $ (1,463 ) $ (2,098 ) Income (loss) from operations margin 8.9 % 10.4 % (6.0 )% 6.0 % (2.0 )% (3.0 )%

Commercial Trailer Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter increased $52.7 million, or 14 percent, to $439 million. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter decreased 190 basis points as compared to the prior year period primarily due to the impact of supplier disruptions, as well as increased labor and material costs. Operating income decreased $1.1 million, or 2.6 percent, from the fourth quarter last year to $39.1 million, or 8.9 percent of net sales.

Diversified Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter were $102 million, an increase of $10.6 million, or 11 percent, as compared to the prior year, due primarily to the increased demand for liquid tank trailers. Gross profit and profit margin as compared to the prior year period decreased $0.6 million and 270 basis points, respectively, primarily due to increased material and labor costs, including higher overtime levels to meet strong demand requirements and supplier induced production interruptions. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2018, excluding a $13.0 million non-cash impairment charge, was $6.9 million, or 6.7 percent of net sales, representing an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the prior year period.

Final Mile Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $75 million. Gross profit and gross profit margin for the fourth quarter were $7.4 million and 9.9 percent, respectively. Operating loss was $1.5 million, or 2.0 percent of net sales. Operating results were negatively impacted during the quarter by chassis supply issues and other supplier shortages causing operating inefficiencies as well as higher labor costs.

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, impairments, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income excluding these Special Items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this press release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, each reflect adjustments for acquisition expenses, the losses attributable to the Company’s extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, executive severance costs, income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations, adjustments related to the Company’s deferred tax assets as a result of IRS guidance on application of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and reversal of reserves for uncertain tax positions. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of each of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income and net income per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Wabash National will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, January 30th, starting at 10:00 a.m. EST. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website www.wabashnational.com. A replay of the webcast will be available in the same section of Wabash National's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 3 months. Meeting access also will be available via conference call at 844-778-4139, participant code 1851979.

About Wabash National Corporation

Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985, the Company manufactures a diverse range of products including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,690 $ 191,521 Accounts receivable, net 181,064 146,836 Inventories 184,404 180,735 Prepaid expenses and other 51,261 57,299 Total current assets 549,419 576,391 Property, plant, and equipment, net 206,991 195,363 Deferred income taxes — — Goodwill 311,084 317,464 Intangible assets 210,328 237,030 Other assets 26,571 25,265 Total assets $ 1,304,393 $ 1,351,513 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,880 $ 46,020 Current portion of capital lease obligations 299 290 Accounts payable 153,113 108,448 Other accrued liabilities 116,384 128,910 Total current liabilities 271,676 283,668 Long-term debt 503,018 504,091 Capital lease obligations 714 1,012 Deferred income taxes 34,905 36,955 Other non-current liabilities 20,231 19,724 Total liabilities 830,544 845,450 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 55,135,788 and 57,564,493 shares outstanding, respectively 744 737 Additional paid-in capital 629,039 653,435 Retained earnings 150,244 98,728 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,343 ) (2,385 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 19,372,735 and 16,207,740 common shares, respectively (302,835 ) (244,452 ) Total stockholders' equity 473,849 506,063 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,304,393 $ 1,351,513





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 610,196 $ 543,444 $ 2,267,278 $ 1,767,161 Cost of sales 541,140 470,568 1,983,627 1,506,286 Gross profit 69,056 72,876 283,651 260,875 General and administrative expenses 21,194 24,314 95,114 77,825 Selling expenses 7,455 8,020 33,046 25,588 Amortization of intangible assets 4,650 4,348 19,468 17,041 Acquisition expenses — 901 68 9,605 Impairment 12,979 — 24,968 — Income from operations 22,778 35,293 110,987 130,816 Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,110 ) (7,335 ) (28,759 ) (16,400 ) Other, net 1,290 194 13,776 8,122 Other expense, net (5,820 ) (7,141 ) (14,983 ) (8,278 ) Income before income tax 16,958 28,152 96,004 122,538 Income tax expense 5,374 (21,204 ) 26,583 11,116 Net income $ 11,584 $ 49,356 $ 69,421 $ 111,422 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.84 $ 1.22 $ 1.88 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.80 $ 1.19 $ 1.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 55,543 58,416 56,996 59,358 Diluted 56,290 61,567 58,430 62,599 Dividends declared per share $ 0.080 $ 0.075 $ 0.305 $ 0.255





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 69,421 $ 111,422 $ 119,433 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 21,215 18,012 16,830 Amortization of intangibles 19,468 17,041 19,940 Net (gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (10,148 ) (8,046 ) 101 Loss on debt extinguishment 280 799 1,895 Deferred income taxes (1,984 ) (14,682 ) 4,044 Stock-based compensation 10,169 10,429 12,038 Non-cash interest expense 1,745 2,258 3,475 Impairment 24,968 — 1,663 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (39,539 ) 31,943 (809 ) Inventories (18,713 ) (13,158 ) 24,969 Prepaid expenses and other 4,548 (2,014 ) (10,147 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 32,653 (963 ) (13,002 ) Other, net (1,612 ) (8,662 ) (1,680 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 112,471 144,379 178,750 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (34,009 ) (26,056 ) (20,342 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 17,776 10,860 19 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (323,487 ) — Other, net 3,060 6,443 3,014 Net cash used in investing activities (13,173 ) (332,240 ) (17,309 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 961 5,790 4,831 Borrowings under senior notes — 325,000 — Dividends paid (17,768 ) (15,315 ) — Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 937 713 618 Payments under revolving credit facilities (937 ) (713 ) (618 ) Principal payments under capital lease obligations (290 ) (600 ) (779 ) Proceeds from issuance of term loan credit facility — 377,519 — Principal payments under term loan credit facility (1,880 ) (386,577 ) (1,928 ) Principal payments under industrial revenue bond (93 ) (583 ) (473 ) Debt issuance costs paid (476 ) (6,783 ) — Convertible senior notes repurchase (80,200 ) (8,045 ) (98,922 ) Stock repurchase (58,383 ) (74,491 ) (79,556 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (158,129 ) 215,915 (176,827 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Net (decrease) increase for the period (58,831 ) 28,054 (15,386 ) At beginning of period 191,521 163,467 178,853 At end of period $ 132,690 $ 191,521 $ 163,467 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 16,975 $ 8,394 $ 12,656 Cash paid for income taxes $ 24,243 $ 41,391 $ 68,870





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2018 New trailers shipped 16,750 750 — — 17,500 Used trailers shipped 100 50 — — 150 New Trailers $ 424,131 $ 48,950 $ — $ — $ 473,081 Used Trailers 824 1,025 — — 1,849 Components, parts and service 9,214 27,141 2,628 (5,282 ) 33,701 Equipment and other 4,498 25,206 71,904 (43 ) 101,565 Total net external sales $ 438,667 $ 102,322 $ 74,532 $ (5,325 ) $ 610,196 Gross profit $ 45,170 $ 17,420 $ 7,362 $ (896 ) $ 69,056 Income (Loss) from operations $ 39,075 $ (6,111 ) $ (1,463 ) $ (8,723 ) $ 22,778 2017 New trailers shipped 15,500 650 — — 16,150 Used trailers shipped 550 50 — — 600 New Trailers $ 367,526 $ 40,895 $ — $ — $ 408,421 Used Trailers 5,352 821 — — 6,173 Components, parts and service 9,908 23,931 1,877 (4,749 ) 30,967 Equipment and other 3,175 26,124 68,584 — 97,883 Total net external sales $ 385,961 $ 91,771 $ 70,461 $ (4,749 ) $ 543,444 Gross profit $ 47,055 $ 18,040 $ 8,150 $ (369 ) $ 72,876 Income (Loss) from operations $ 40,134 $ 5,532 $ (2,098 ) $ (8,275 ) $ 35,293





Twelve Months Ended December 31, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2018 New trailers shipped 59,500 2,650 — — 62,150 Used trailers shipped 950 150 — — 1,100 New Trailers $ 1,473,583 $ 164,790 $ — $ — $ 1,638,373 Used Trailers 9,618 3,514 — — 13,132 Components, parts and service 34,994 122,099 9,968 (21,811 ) 145,250 Equipment and other 18,743 103,568 348,281 (69 ) 470,523 Total net external sales $ 1,536,938 $ 393,971 $ 358,249 $ (21,880 ) $ 2,267,278 Gross profit $ 168,343 $ 68,428 $ 48,771 $ (1,891 ) $ 283,651 Income (Loss) from operations $ 141,793 $ (3,033 ) $ 7,909 $ (35,682 ) $ 110,987 2017 New trailers shipped 52,800 2,250 — — 55,050 Used trailers shipped 1,050 100 — — 1,150 New Trailers $ 1,273,584 $ 140,105 $ — $ — $ 1,413,689 Used Trailers 10,720 3,278 — — 13,998 Components, parts and service 48,008 117,681 1,877 (13,040 ) 154,526 Equipment and other 16,070 100,294 68,584 — 184,948 Total net external sales $ 1,348,382 $ 361,358 $ 70,461 $ (13,040 ) $ 1,767,161 Gross profit $ 183,912 $ 70,159 $ 8,150 $ (1,346 ) $ 260,875 Income (Loss) from operations $ 151,999 $ 20,376 $ (2,098 ) $ (39,461 ) $ 130,816





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION SEGMENT and COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Commercial Trailer Products Income from operations $ 39,075 $ 40,134 $ 141,793 $ 151,999 Diversified Products Income from operations (6,111 ) 5,532 (3,033 ) 20,376 Adjustments: Impairment 12,979 — 24,968 — Adjusted operating income 6,868 5,532 21,935 20,376 Final Mile Products Income from operations (1,463 ) (2,098 ) 7,909 (2,098 ) Adjustments: Acquisition expenses and related charges — 5,407 751 5,407 Adjusted operating income (1,463 ) 3,309 8,660 3,309 Corporate Income from operations (8,723 ) (8,275 ) (35,682 ) (39,461 ) Adjustments: Acquisition expenses and related charges — 901 68 9,605 Executive severance 180 — 180 238 Facility transactions 413 — 413 — Adjusted operating income (8,130 ) (7,374 ) (35,021 ) (29,618 ) Consolidated Income from operations 22,778 35,293 110,987 130,816 Adjustments: Impairment 12,979 — 24,968 — Acquisition expenses and related charges — 6,308 819 15,012 Executive severance 180 — 180 238 Facility transactions 413 — 413 — Adjusted operating income $ 36,350 $ 41,601 $ 137,367 $ 146,066





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 11,584 $ 49,356 $ 69,421 $ 111,422 Income tax expense 5,374 (21,204 ) 26,583 11,116 Interest expense 7,110 7,335 28,759 16,400 Depreciation and amortization 10,163 9,651 40,682 35,053 Stock-based compensation 1,690 2,117 10,169 10,429 Acquisition expenses — 4,002 68 12,706 Impairment 12,979 — 24,968 — Other non-operating income (1,289 ) (194 ) (13,775 ) (8,122 ) Operating EBITDA $ 47,611 $ 51,063 $ 186,875 $ 189,004





Adjusted Net Income2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 11,584 $ 49,356 $ 69,421 $ 111,422 Adjustments: Facility transactions3 194 274 (10,585 ) (6,546 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 106 32 280 800 Impairment 12,979 — 24,968 — Acquisition expenses and related charges — 6,308 819 15,012 Executive severance expense 180 — 180 238 Tax effect of aforementioned items (3,499 ) (2,381 ) (4,072 ) (3,421 ) Tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments — (31,339 ) 3,084 (31,339 ) Adjusted net income $ 21,544 $ 22,250 $ 84,095 $ 86,166





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.80 $ 1.19 $ 1.78 Adjustments: Facility transactions3 — 0.01 (0.18 ) (0.10 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 0.01 0.01 Impairment 0.23 — 0.43 Acquisition expenses and related charges — 0.10 0.01 0.24 Executive severance expense — — — — Tax effect of aforementioned items (0.06 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) (0.05 ) Tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments — (0.51 ) 0.05 (0.50 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 1.44 $ 1.38 Weighted Average # of Diluted Shares O/S 56,290 61,567 58,430 62,599

1Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, impairments, and other non-operating income and expense.

2Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share reflect adjustments for acquisition expenses, the losses attributable to the Company’s extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, executive severance costs, income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations, adjustments related to the Company’s deferred tax assets as a result of IRS guidance on application of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and reversal of reserves for uncertain tax positions.

3Facility transactions in 2017 and 2018 relate to gains and/or losses incurred for the sale or closure of former Company locations.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Corporate Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Director of Investor Relations

(765) 771-5805

ryan.reed@wabashnational.com







