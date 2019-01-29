There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,906 in the last 365 days.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for 2018

/EIN News/ -- MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018. All share data has been adjusted to reflect Horizon’s three-for-two stock split effective June 15, 2018. 

SUMMARY:

  • Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $53.1 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share, compared to $33.1 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per share for year-end 2017. This represents the highest annual net income and diluted earnings per share in the Company’s 145-year history.
  • Core net income for the year 2018 increased 38.0% to $48.9 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, compared to $35.5 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, for the year of 2017. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for the definition of core net income)
  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Core net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.5 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Return on average assets was 1.31% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 0.97% for the year ended December 31, 2017.
  • Core return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 1.21% compared to 1.04% for the year ended December 31, 2017. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 10 for the definition of core return on average assets)
  • Total loans increased by an annualized rate of 7.4%, or $55.0 million, during the three months ended December 31, 2018.
  • Total loans increased by a rate of 6.2%, or $176.1 million, during the year ended December 31, 2018. Total loans, excluding loans held for sale and mortgage warehouse loans, increased by a rate of 7.2%, or $198.5 million, during the year ended December 31, 2018.
  • Commercial loans increased by an annualized rate of 5.4%, or $23.0 million, during the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, commercial loans increased by a rate of 3.1%, or $51.7 million.
  • Residential mortgage loans increased by an annualized rate of 10.3%, or $16.9 million, during the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, residential mortgage loans increased at a rate of 9.6%, or $58.4 million.
  • Consumer loans increased by an annualized rate of 9.9%, or $13.3 million, during the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, consumer loans increased at a rate of 19.2%, or $88.5 million.
  • Total deposits increased by a rate of 9.0%, or $258.4 million, during 2018.
  • Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 7.6%, to $33.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $31.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net interest income increased $22.5 million, or 20.0%, to $134.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $112.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
  • Net interest margin was 3.60% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net interest margin was 3.71% for the year 2018 and 3.75% for the year 2017.
  • Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased to $9.43 at December 31, 2018 compared to $9.04 and $8.48 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s 145-year history.
  • On October 29, 2018, Horizon announced the pending acquisition of Salin Bancshares, Inc. (“Salin”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Salin Bank and Trust Company (“Salin Bank”), headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana which is anticipated to close during February 2019.

Craig Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented:  “I am very pleased to announce Horizon Bancorp’s 2018 results. Our ability to generate organic growth through investments in growth markets, along with increased mass and scale, produced record earnings for 2018. Horizon’s 2018 diluted earnings per share of $1.38 is a 45.3% increase over our 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.95. Net income increased $20.0 million, or 60.4%, when compared to 2017.”

Dwight added, “At December 31, 2018, Horizon’s total assets surpassed $4.2 billion, driven by loan growth since the beginning of the year. An increase in consumer loans of $88.5 million, mortgage loans of $58.4 million and commercial loans of $51.7 million resulted in a $176.1 million, or 6.3%, increase in total loans. Horizon originated approximately $337.1 million in commercial loans during 2018; however, only 58.0%, or $195.6 million, of these originations were funded at the time of the closing of the loan. The markets of Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis and Kalamazoo experienced an increase in loan balances of $116.4 million, or 20.8%, during 2018 due to our talented local teams’ commitment to these growth markets.”

Dwight continued, “The acquisitions of Lafayette Community Bancorp and Wolverine Bancorp, Inc. in 2017, along with other operational leverage strategies have resulted in an improved efficiency ratio during 2018. Horizon’s efficiency ratio has decreased from 65.28% during 2017, which included a higher amount of merger expenses, to 60.67% during 2018. The improvement in Horizon’s efficiency ratio is a result of good execution by our entire team of Horizon’s merger and integration plans.”

On October 29, 2018, Horizon entered into an agreement to acquire Salin and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Salin Bank in a cash and stock merger. The acquisition is expected to close in February 2019, subject to regulatory and Salin shareholder approval. Salin Bank is the third largest privately held bank in Indiana, with 20 banking centers in 10 Indiana counties, serving Columbus, Delphi, Edinburgh, Fishers, Flora, Fort Wayne, Galveston, Gas City, Kokomo, Lafayette, Logansport, Marion, West Lafayette and Indianapolis. As of September 30, 2018, Salin had total assets of approximately $918.4 million.
    
Dwight commented, “We are excited about the pending merger with Salin, as it provides entry into the attractive growth markets of Fort Wayne and Columbus, Indiana while also complementing our current Indiana locations. Salin Bank’s presence in the dynamic markets of Indianapolis and Lafayette, Indiana will add to Horizon’s current footprint. In addition, Salin has a talented team who will add depth and experience to our current sales network. Horizon’s strategic plan calls for continued expansion in the States of Indiana and Michigan with an emphasis on strong core deposit growth, investment in growth markets and to add mass and scale to gain additional efficiencies. Horizon’s pending merger with Salin is in alignment with our strategic plan.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Core net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.5 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share from the fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to the same period of 2018 reflects an increase in net interest income of $2.4 million along with decreases in income tax expense of $3.2 million, provision for loan losses of $572,000 and non-interest expense of $174,000. These positive impacts to net income were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income of $867,000 when comparing the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $53.1 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share, compared to $33.1 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Core net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $48.9 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, compared to $35.5 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. This represents a 24.5% increase in core diluted earnings per share for 2018 compared to 2017.

The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share during 2018 when compared to the same period of 2017 reflects increases in core net interest income of $19.9 million and non-interest income of $1.3 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $4.4 million, partially offset by increases in non-interest expense of $7.7 million and provision for loan losses of $436,000.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31   September 30   December 31   December 31   December 31
    2018       2018       2017       2018       2017  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income                  
Net income as reported $   13,133     $   13,065     $   7,650     $   53,117     $   33,117  
Merger expenses     487         -         1,444         487         3,656  
Tax effect     (102 )       -         (418 )       (102 )       (1,003 )
Net income excluding merger expenses     13,518         13,065         8,676         53,502         35,770  
                   
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities     332         122         -         443         (38 )
Tax effect     (70 )       (25 )       -         (93 )       13  
Net income excluding gain on sale of investment securities     13,780         13,162         8,676         53,852         35,745  
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")     -         -         -         (154 )       -  
Tax effect     -         -         -         32         -  
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI     13,780         13,162         8,676         53,730         35,745  
                   
Gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette     -         -         (530 )       -         (530 )
Tax effect     -         -         78         -         78  
Net income excluding gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette     13,780         13,162         8,224         53,730         35,293  
                   
Tax reform bill impact     -         -         2,426         -         2,426  
Net income excluding tax reform bill impact     13,780         13,162         10,650         53,730         37,719  
                   
Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs")     (1,629 )       (789 )       (868 )       (6,089 )       (3,484 )
Tax effect     342         166         304         1,279         1,219  
Core Net Income $   12,493     $   12,539     $   10,086     $   48,920     $   35,454  
                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share                  
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported $   0.34     $   0.34     $   0.20     $   1.38     $   0.95  
Merger expenses     0.01         -         0.04         0.01         0.11  
Tax effect     -         -         (0.01 )       -         (0.03 )
Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses     0.35         0.34         0.23         1.39         1.03  
                   
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities     0.01        -         -         0.01         -  
Tax effect     -         -         -         -         -  
Diluted EPS excluding gain on sale of investment securities     0.36         0.34         0.23         1.40         1.03  
                   
Death benefit on BOLI     -         -         -         -         -  
Tax effect     -         -         -         -         -  
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI     0.36         0.34         0.23         1.40         1.03  
                   
Gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette     -         -         (0.01 )       -         (0.01 )
Tax effect     -         -         -         -         -  
Diluted EPS excluding gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette     0.36         0.34         0.22         1.40         1.02  
                   
Tax reform bill impact     -         -         0.07         -         0.07  
Diluted EPS excluding tax reform bill impact     0.36         0.34         0.29         1.40         1.09  
                   
Acquisition-related PAUs     (0.04 )       (0.02 )       (0.02 )       (0.16 )       (0.10 )
Tax effect     0.01         -         -         0.03         0.03  
Core Diluted EPS $   0.33     $   0.32     $   0.27     $   1.27     $   1.02  
                   

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.60% for the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to 3.67% for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in net interest margin from the third quarter of 2018 reflects slower increases on the yields for earning assets along with lower loan fees offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 17 basis points. This is a result of the flat to inverted yield curve and the mix of interest earning assets being originated and repriced. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 19 basis points and borrowings of 19 basis points.

The decrease in net interest margin from the fourth quarter of 2017 reflects an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 54 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets of 31 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 56 basis points and borrowings of 60 basis points. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was due to an increase in the yield on loans receivable of 32 basis points and taxable investment securities of 45 basis points, offset by a decrease in the yield on non-taxable investment securities of 18 basis points.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments (“core net interest margin”), was 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 3.59% for the prior quarter and 3.61% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.6 million, $789,000 and $868,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  December 31   September 30   December 31   December 31   December 31
    2018       2018       2017       2018       2017  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin                  
Net interest income as reported $   33,836     $   33,772     $   31,455     $   134,569     $   112,100  
                   
Average interest-earning assets     3,808,822         3,717,139         3,471,169         3,697,938         3,074,464  
                   
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets
  ("Net Interest Margin")		   3.60 %     3.67 %     3.71 %     3.71 %     3.75 %
       
Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") $   (1,629 )   $   (789 )   $   (868 )   $   (6,089 )   $   (3,484 )
                   
Core net interest income $   32,207     $   32,983     $   30,587     $   128,480     $   108,616  
                   
Core net interest margin   3.43 %     3.59 %     3.61 %     3.54 %     3.64 %
       

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.71% for the year ended December 31, 2018 when compared to 3.75% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 41 basis points, primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 36 basis points and borrowings of 61 basis points. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 27 basis points, primarily due to an increase in the yields earned on loans receivable of 25 basis points and taxable investment securities of 26 basis points, offset by a decrease in the yield earned on non-taxable securities of 26 basis points.

Core net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 3.54% compared to 3.64% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $6.1 million and $3.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loans increased $176.1 million from $2.838 billion as of December 31, 2017 to $3.014 billion as of December 31, 2018 as consumer loans increased by $88.5 million, residential mortgage loans increased by $58.4 million and commercial loans increased by $51.7 million, offset by a decrease in mortgage warehouse loans of $20.4 million. Consumer loans increased at a rate of 19.2%, primarily due to our experienced consumer loan team and increased focus on growing this portfolio. During 2018, Horizon originated approximately $337.1 million in commercial loans; however, only $195.6 million, or 58.0%, of the total originated loans were funded at the time of the closing of the loan.

Loan Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  December 31   September 30   Amount   Percent
    2018     2018   Change   Change
Commercial $   1,721,590   $   1,698,582   $   23,008     1.4 %
Residential mortgage     668,141       651,250       16,891     2.6 %
Consumer     549,481       536,132       13,349     2.5 %
Subtotal     2,939,212       2,885,964       53,248     1.8 %
Held for sale loans     1,038       1,980       (942 )   -47.6 %
Mortgage warehouse loans     74,120       71,422       2,698     3.8 %
Total loans $   3,014,370   $   2,959,366   $   55,004     1.9 %
           
     
Loan Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  December 31   December 31   Amount   Percent
    2018     2017   Change   Change
Commercial $   1,721,590   $   1,669,934   $   51,656     3.1 %
Residential mortgage     668,141       609,739       58,402     9.6 %
Consumer     549,481       460,999       88,482     19.2 %
Subtotal     2,939,212       2,740,672       198,540     7.2 %
Held for sale loans     1,038       3,094       (2,056 )   -66.5 %
Mortgage warehouse loans     74,120       94,508       (20,388 )   -21.6 %
Total loans $   3,014,370   $   2,838,274   $   176,096     6.2 %
           

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended December 31, 2018 generated $1.5 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, a decrease of $384,000 from the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $533,000 from the fourth quarter of 2017. Total origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2018, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $83.9 million, representing a decrease of 16.6% from the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 6.8% from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Residential mortgage lending activity for the year ended December 31, 2018 generated $6.6 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Total origination volume for the year ended December 31, 2018, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $365.9 million, an increase of $4.4 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Purchase money mortgage originations for the year ended December 31, 2018 represented 81.0% of total originations compared to 76.1% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Revenue derived from Horizon’s residential mortgage lending activities was only 4.9% and 5.9% of Horizon’s total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.  

The provision for loan losses totaled $528,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in the provision for loan losses from the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to improving credit trends and a continued low level of charge-offs.

The provision for loan losses totaled $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in the provision for loan losses from 2017 to 2018 was due to an increase in specific allocations of approximately $851,000, along with additional general and non-specific allocations for loan growth in new markets, higher than anticipated growth of the indirect loan portfolio and an increase in allocation for other economic factors, offset by improving credit trends and a continued low level of charge-offs.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 0.59% as of December 31, 2018 from 0.58% at December 31, 2017. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans with credit-related purchase accounting adjustments, was 0.72% as of December 31, 2018 compared to 0.81% as of December 31, 2017. Loan loss reserves and credit-related loan discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.98% as of December 31, 2018 compared to 1.23% as of December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss Detail
As of December 31, 2018
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  Pre-discount
Loan
Balance 		  Allowance
for Loan
Losses
(ALLL) 		  Loan
Discount 		  ALLL
+
Loan
Discount 		  Loans, net   ALLL/
Pre-discount
Loan Balance 		  Loan
Discount/
Pre-discount
Loan Balance 		  ALLL + Loan
Discount/
Pre-discount
Loan Balance
Horizon Legacy $   2,482,496   $   17,760    N/A    $   17,760   $   2,464,736   0.72 %   0.00 %   0.72 %
Heartland     9,085       -       685       685       8,400   0.00 %   7.54 %   7.54 %
Summit     21,691       -       1,186       1,186       20,505   0.00 %   5.47 %   5.47 %
Peoples     86,634       -       1,958       1,958       84,676   0.00 %   2.26 %   2.26 %
Kosciusko     38,578       -       615       615       37,963   0.00 %   1.59 %   1.59 %
LaPorte     88,134       60       2,985       3,045       85,089   0.07 %   3.39 %   3.46 %
CNB     4,499       -       118       118       4,381   0.00 %   2.62 %   2.62 %
Lafayette     89,446       -       1,427       1,427       88,019   0.00 %   1.60 %   1.60 %
Wolverine     193,807       -       2,723       2,723       191,084   0.00 %   1.41 %   1.41 %
Total $   3,014,370   $   17,820   $   11,697   $   29,517   $   2,984,853   0.59 %   0.39 %   0.98 %
                       

As of December 31, 2018, non-performing loans totaled $15.2 million, which reflects an 8 basis point decrease in non-performing loans to total loans, or a $1.2 million decline from $16.4 million in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2017. Compared to December 31, 2017, non-performing commercial loans decreased by $451,000, non-performing real estate loans decreased by $709,000 and non-performing consumer loans decreased by $79,000. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled $2.1 million as of December 31, 2018 which is an increase of $1.2 million from December 31, 2017. The majority of this increase was because several bank owned properties acquired through acquisitions and listed for sale that were re-classified to other real estate owned and recorded at fair value during the second quarter of 2018.  

Expense Management

Total non-interest expense was $497,000 higher in the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the third quarter of 2018, of which $487,000 was due to acquisition-related expenses. Outside services and consultants and professional fees increased $332,000 and $175,000, respectively, primarily due to acquisition-related expenses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2018. Other expenses increased $194,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to recruiting expenses. Loan expense increased $115,000 when compared to the third quarter primarily due to the increased volume in indirect lending and the timing of related origination and amortization costs. These increases were offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $245,000 when comparing the fourth quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2018. A decrease in salaries, commissions and bonus expense was offset by an increase in health insurance expense during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total non-interest expense was $174,000 lower during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. Outside services and consultants and professional fees decreased $491,000 and $81,000, respectively, primarily due to acquisition-related expenses incurred as a result of the Wolverine Bancorp, Inc. (“Wolverine”) acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2017. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $191,000 when comparing the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018. These decreases were partially offset by increases in loan expense of $439,000, data processing of $151,000 and FDIC insurance expense of $123,000. Loan expense increased due to the increased volume in indirect lending and the timing of related origination and amortization costs. The increase in data processing and FDIC insurance expense reflect overall company growth and the acquisitions of Lafayette and Wolverine.

Total non-interest expense was $7.7 million higher for 2018 when compared to 2017. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $5.2 million, loan expense of $1.4 million, net occupancy expenses of $947,000, data processing of $902,000, other expense of $851,000, FDIC insurance expense of $398,000 and other losses of $297,000. The increase in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expense, data processing, other expense and FDIC insurance expense reflect overall company growth and the acquisitions of Lafayette and Wolverine during the third and fourth quarters of 2017. Loan expense increased primarily due to the increased volume in indirect lending and the timing of related origination and amortization costs during 2018. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $1.7 million and $564,000 in outside services and consultants expense and professional fees, respectively, primarily due to lower acquisition-related expenses in 2018.

Income tax expense totaled $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $62,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $3.2 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in income tax expense from the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to an increase in tax exempt interest income during the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the third quarter of 2018. The decrease when comparing the fourth quarter of 2018 to the same prior year period was primarily due to the impact of the corporate tax rate signed into law at the end of 2017. In addition to a lower corporate tax rate being applied to 2018 income, a revaluation to Horizon’s net deferred tax asset of $2.4 million was recorded to income tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2017. Partially offsetting these decreases to income tax expense was an increase in income before taxes of $2.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the same prior year period.

Income tax expense totaled $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $4.4 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the new corporate tax rate which was signed into law at the end of 2017 and the benefits from the exercising of stock options. This decrease was offset by an increase in income before income tax expense of $15.6 million when comparing 2018 to the prior year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP.  Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, the return on average assets and the return on average equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them, to show the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, prepayment penalties on borrowings and the tax reform bill, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure.  See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
                 
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
    2018     2018     2018     2018     2017
Total stockholders' equity $   491,992   $   477,594   $   470,535   $   460,416   $   457,078
Less: Intangible assets     130,270       130,755       131,239       131,724       132,282
Total tangible stockholders' equity $   361,722   $   346,839   $   339,296   $   328,692   $   324,796
                   
Common shares outstanding     38,375,407       38,367,890       38,362,640       38,332,853       38,294,729
                   
Tangible book value per common share $   9.43   $   9.04   $   8.84   $   8.57   $   8.48

 

 

 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31   September 30   December 31   December 31   December 31
    2018       2018       2017       2018       2017  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets                  
Average Assets $   4,179,140     $   4,105,096     $   3,841,551     $   4,062,635     $   3,396,873  
                   
Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported   1.25 %     1.26 %     0.79 %     1.31 %     0.97 %
Merger expenses   0.05 %     0.00 %     0.15 %     0.01 %     0.11 %
Tax effect   -0.01 %     0.00 %     -0.04 %     0.00 %     -0.03 %
ROAA excluding merger expenses   1.29 %     1.26 %     0.90 %     1.32 %     1.05 %
                   
Gain on sale of investment securities   0.03 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
Tax effect   -0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
ROAA excluding gain on sale of investment securities   1.31 %     1.27 %     0.90 %     1.33 %     1.05 %
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   1.31 %     1.27 %     0.90 %     1.33 %     1.05 %
                   
Gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette   0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.05 %     0.00 %     -0.02 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
ROAA excluding gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette   1.31 %     1.27 %     0.86 %     1.33 %     1.03 %
                   
Tax reform bill impact   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.25 %     0.00 %     0.07 %
ROAA excluding tax reform bill impact   1.31 %     1.27 %     1.11 %     1.33 %     1.10 %
                   
Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs")   -0.15 %     -0.08 %     -0.09 %     -0.15 %     -0.10 %
Tax effect   0.03 %     0.02 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.04 %
Core ROAA   1.19 %     1.21 %     1.05 %     1.21 %     1.04 %
                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity                  
Average Common Equity $   485,662     $   476,959     $   449,318     $   473,420     $   378,709  
                   
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported   10.73 %     10.87 %     6.75 %     11.22 %     8.74 %
Merger expenses   0.40 %     0.00 %     1.28 %     0.10 %     0.97 %
Tax effect   -0.08 %     0.00 %     -0.37 %     -0.02 %     -0.26 %
ROACE excluding merger expenses   11.05 %     10.87 %     7.66 %     11.30 %     9.45 %
                   
Gain on sale of investment securities   0.27 %     0.10 %     0.00 %     0.09 %     -0.01 %
Tax effect   -0.06 %     -0.02 %     0.00 %     -0.02 %     0.00 %
ROACE excluding gain on sale of investment securities   11.26 %     10.95 %     7.66 %     11.37 %     9.44 %
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.03 %     0.00 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI   11.26 %     10.95 %     7.66 %     11.35 %     9.44 %
                   
Gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette   0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.47 %     0.00 %     -0.14 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.07 %     0.00 %     0.02 %
ROACE excluding gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette   11.26 %     10.95 %     7.26 %     11.35 %     9.32 %
                   
Tax reform bill impact   0.00 %     0.00 %     2.14 %     0.00 %     0.64 %
ROACE excluding tax reform bill impact   11.26 %     10.95 %     9.40 %     11.35 %     9.96 %
                   
Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs")   -1.33 %     -0.66 %     -0.77 %     -1.29 %     -0.92 %
Tax effect   0.28 %     0.14 %     0.27 %     0.27 %     0.32 %
Core ROACE   10.21 %     10.43 %     8.90 %     10.33 %     9.36 %
                   

About Horizon

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern, central and the Great Lakes Bay regions of Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary Horizon Bank. Horizon also offers mortgage-banking services throughout the Midwest. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com.  Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon.  For these statements, Horizon claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. 

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its Form 10-K.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Contact:          
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Mark E. Secor
Chief Financial Officer
(219) 873-2611          
Fax: (219) 874-9280


HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)

                 
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
    2018       2018       2018       2018       2017  
Balance sheet:                  
Total assets $   4,246,688     $   4,150,561     $   4,076,611     $   3,969,750     $   3,964,303  
Investment securities     810,460         766,153         735,962         714,425         710,113  
Commercial loans     1,721,590         1,698,582         1,672,998         1,656,374         1,669,934  
Mortgage warehouse loans     74,120         71,422         109,016         101,299         94,508  
Residential mortgage loans     668,141         651,250         634,636         618,131         609,739  
Consumer loans     549,481         536,132         507,866         480,989         460,999  
Earnings assets     3,842,903         3,743,592         3,681,583         3,591,296         3,566,492  
Non-interest bearing deposit accounts     642,129         621,475         615,018         602,175         601,805  
Interest bearing transaction accounts     1,684,336         1,605,825         1,644,758         1,619,859         1,712,246  
Time deposits     812,911         901,254         756,387         711,642         566,952  
Borrowings     550,384         477,719         524,846         520,300         564,157  
Subordinated debentures     37,837         37,791         37,745         37,699         37,653  
Total stockholders' equity     491,992         477,594         470,535         460,416         457,078  
                 
Income statement: Three months ended
Net interest income $   33,836     $   33,772     $   33,550     $   33,411     $   31,455  
Provision for loan losses     528         1,176         635         567         1,100  
Non-interest income     8,477         8,686         8,932         8,318         9,344  
Non-interest expenses     26,117         25,620         24,942         25,837         26,291  
Income tax expense     2,535         2,597         2,790         2,521         5,758  
Net income $   13,133     $   13,065     $   14,115     $   12,804     $   7,650  
                 
Per share data:(1)                  
Basic earnings per share $   0.34     $   0.34     $   0.37     $   0.33     $   0.20  
Diluted earnings per share     0.34         0.34         0.37         0.33         0.20  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.10         0.10         0.10         0.10         0.09  
Book value per common share     12.82         12.45         12.27         12.01         11.93  
Tangible book value per common share     9.43         9.04         8.84         8.57         8.48  
Market value - high     19.40         21.39         21.94         20.59         19.47  
Market value - low $   14.94     $   19.44     $   19.17     $   17.87     $   17.33  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic     38,367,972         38,365,379         38,347,612         38,306,395         37,711,200  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted     38,488,861         38,534,970         38,519,401         38,468,811         37,897,012  
                 
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.25 %     1.26 %     1.41 %     1.32 %     0.79 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity     10.73         10.87         12.15         11.29         6.75  
Net interest margin     3.60         3.67         3.78         3.81         3.71  
Loan loss reserve to total loans     0.59         0.60         0.58         0.58         0.58  
Average equity to average assets     11.62         11.62         11.60         11.67         11.70  
Bank only capital ratios:                  
Tier 1 capital to average assets     9.38         9.53         9.65         9.66         9.89  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.91         12.09         12.21         12.32         12.29  
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.47         12.66         12.77         12.87         12.85  
                 
Loan data:                  
Substandard loans $   38,775     $   34,655     $   40,941     $   43,035     $   46,162  
30 to 89 days delinquent     7,161         6,878         3,978         8,932         9,329  
                   
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $   568     $   202     $   49     $   30     $   167  
Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest     2,002         1,830         1,911         1,899         1,958  
Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual     1,057         1,077         894         1,090         1,013  
Non-accural loans     11,548         11,417         12,555         12,062         13,276  
Total non-performing loans $   15,175     $   14,526     $   15,409     $   15,081     $   16,414  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.50 %     0.49 %     0.53 %     0.53 %     0.58 %
                 
(1)Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018                  

 
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)

 

     
  December 31   December 31
    2018       2017  
Balance sheet:      
Total assets $   4,246,688     $   3,964,303  
Investment securities     810,460         710,113  
Commercial loans     1,721,590         1,669,934  
Mortgage warehouse loans     74,120         94,508  
Residential mortgage loans     668,141         609,739  
Consumer loans     549,481         460,999  
Earnings assets     3,842,903         3,566,492  
Non-interest bearing deposit accounts     642,129         601,805  
Interest bearing transaction accounts     1,684,336         1,712,246  
Time deposits     812,911         566,952  
Borrowings     550,384         564,157  
Subordinated debentures     37,837         37,653  
Total stockholders' equity     491,992         457,078  
     
  Twelve Months Ended
Income statement:      
Net interest income $   134,569     $   112,100  
Provision for loan losses     2,906         2,470  
Non-interest income     34,413         33,136  
Non-interest expenses     102,516         94,813  
Income tax expense     10,443         14,836  
Net income $   53,117     $   33,117  
     
Per share data:(1)      
Basic earnings per share $   1.39     $   0.96  
Diluted earnings per share     1.38         0.95  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.40         0.33  
Book value per common share     12.82         11.93  
Tangible book value per common share     9.43         8.48  
Market value - high     21.94         19.47  
Market value - low $   14.94     $   16.49  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic     38,347,059         34,553,736  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted     38,495,980         34,774,930  
     
Key ratios:      
Return on average assets   1.31 %     0.97 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity     11.22         8.74  
Net interest margin     3.71         3.75  
Loan loss reserve to total loans     0.59         0.58  
Average equity to average assets     11.65         11.15  
Bank only capital ratios:      
Tier 1 capital to average assets     9.38         9.89  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.91         12.29  
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.47         12.85  
     
Loan data:      
Substandard loans $   38,775     $   46,162  
30 to 89 days delinquent     7,161         9,329  
       
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $   568     $   167  
Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest     2,002         1,958  
Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual     1,057         1,013  
Non-accural loans     11,548         13,276  
Total non-performing loans $   15,175     $   16,414  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.50 %     0.58 %
     
(1)Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018      


HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Allocation of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                 
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
    2018       2018       2018       2018       2017  
Commercial $    10,495     $   10,581     $   8,865     $   7,840     $   9,093  
Real estate     1,676         1,574         1,761         1,930         2,188  
Mortgage warehousing     1,006         1,030         1,084         1,030         1,030  
Consumer     4,643         4,613         5,361         5,674         4,083  
Total $    17,820     $   17,798     $   17,071     $   16,474     $   16,394  
                 
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
    2018       2018       2018       2018       2017  
Commercial $    196     $   179     $   (40 )   $   (38 )   $   84  
Real estate     47         (2 )       (2 )       6         (9 )
Mortgage warehousing     -         -         -         -         -  
Consumer     263         272         80         519         217  
Total $    506     $   449     $   38     $   487     $   292  
Percent of net charge-offs to average
  loans outstanding for the period		   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
                 
Total Non-performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                 
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
    2018       2018       2018       2018       2017  
Commercial $    6,903     $   8,355     $   8,987     $   6,778     $   7,354  
Real estate     5,007         3,754         3,915         5,276         5,716  
Mortgage warehousing     -         -         -         -         -  
Consumer     3,265         2,417         2,507         3,027         3,344  
Total $    15,175     $   14,526     $   15,409     $   15,081     $   16,414  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.50 %     0.49 %     0.53 %     0.53 %     0.58 %
                 
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                 
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
    2018       2018       2018       2018       2017  
Commercial $    1,967     $   2,181     $   2,628     $   547     $   578  
Real estate     60         58         302         281         200  
Mortgage warehousing     -         -         -         -         -  
Consumer     48         26         62         42         60  
Total $    2,075     $   2,265     $   2,992     $   870     $   838  
                 


HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)


 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets  
  Interest-earning assets  
  Federal funds sold $   10,093     $   62   2.44 %   $   10,175     $   24   0.94 %
  Interest-earning deposits     21,763         93   1.70 %       22,939         49   0.85 %
  Investment securities - taxable     432,620         2,734   2.51 %       422,864         2,196   2.06 %
  Investment securities - non-taxable(1)     364,236         2,324   3.20 %       309,902         1,875   3.38 %
  Loans receivable(2)(3)     2,980,110         38,517   5.14 %       2,705,289         32,630   4.82 %
  Total interest-earning assets(1)     3,808,822         43,730   4.63 %       3,471,169         36,774   4.32 %
 
  Non-interest-earning assets  
  Cash and due from banks     44,732         44,765    
  Allowance for loan losses     (17,792 )       (15,692 )  
  Other assets     343,378         341,309    
 
  Total average assets $   4,179,140     $   3,841,551    
 
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  
  Interest-bearing liabilities  
  Interest-bearing deposits $   2,526,209     $   6,411   1.01 %   $   2,278,651     $   2,586   0.45 %
  Borrowings     458,485         2,882   2.49 %       451,866         2,150   1.89 %
  Subordinated debentures     36,616         601   6.51 %       36,431         583   6.35 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,021,310         9,894   1.30 %       2,766,948         5,319   0.76 %
 
  Non-interest-bearing liabilities  
  Demand deposits     656,114         603,733    
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     16,054         21,552    
  Stockholders' equity     485,662         449,318    
 
  Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $   4,179,140     $   3,841,551    
 
  Net interest income/spread   $   33,836   3.33 %   $   31,455   3.55 %
  Net interest income as a percentage of average
  interest-earning assets(1) 		  3.60 %   3.71 %
 
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.  
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.

 


HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)

 
  Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets  
  Interest-earning assets  
  Federal funds sold $   4,696     $   115   2.45 %   $   5,450     $   80   1.47 %
  Interest-earning deposits     24,491         393   1.60 %       23,865         301   1.26 %
  Investment securities - taxable     431,970         10,113   2.34 %       417,993         8,705   2.08 %
  Investment securities - non-taxable(1)     326,040         8,069   3.13 %       292,030         7,068   3.39 %
  Loans receivable(2)(3)     2,910,741         147,478   5.08 %       2,335,126         112,329   4.83 %
  Total interest-earning assets(1)     3,697,938         166,168   4.56 %       3,074,464         128,483   4.29 %
 
  Non-interest-earning assets  
  Cash and due from banks     44,645         42,578    
  Allowance for loan losses     (16,964 )       (15,226 )  
  Other assets     337,016         295,057    
 
  Total average assets $   4,062,635     $   3,396,873    
 
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  
  Interest-bearing liabilities  
  Interest-bearing deposits $   2,418,987     $   18,225   0.75 %   $   2,045,896     $   7,901   0.39 %
  Borrowings     492,830         11,009   2.23 %       381,488         6,178   1.62 %
  Subordinated debentures     36,547         2,365   6.47 %       36,362         2,304   6.34 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,948,364         31,599   1.07 %       2,463,746         16,383   0.66 %
 
  Non-interest-bearing liabilities  
  Demand deposits     624,576         533,852    
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     16,275         20,566    
  Stockholders' equity     473,420         378,709    
 
  Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $   4,062,635     $   3,396,873    
 
  Net interest income/spread   $   134,569   3.49 %   $   112,100   3.63 %
  Net interest income as a percentage of average
  interest-earning assets(1) 		  3.71 %   3.75 %
 
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.  
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.


HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

  December 31   December 31
    2018       2017  
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Assets $    74,236     $   76,441  
Cash and due from banks     600,348         509,665  
Investment securities, available for sale     210,112         200,448  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $208,274 and $201,085)     1,038         3,094  
Loans held for sale     2,995,512         2,818,786  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $17,820 and $16,394     74,331         75,529  
Premises and equipment, net     18,073         18,105  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     119,880         119,880  
Goodwill     10,390         12,402  
Other intangible assets     14,239         13,059  
Interest receivable     88,062         75,931  
Cash value of life insurance     40,467         40,963  
Other assets $    4,246,688     $   3,964,303  
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $    642,129     $   601,805  
Interest bearing     2,497,247         2,279,198  
Total deposits     3,139,376         2,881,003  
Borrowings     550,384         564,157  
Subordinated debentures     37,837         37,653  
Interest payable     2,031         886  
Other liabilities     25,068         23,526  
Total liabilities     3,754,696         3,507,225  
Commitments and contingent liabilities      
Stockholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares     -         -  
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares (1)      
Issued 38,400,476 and 38,323,604 shares (1),
Outstanding 38,375,407 and 38,294,729 shares (1)		     -         -  
Additional paid-in capital     276,101         275,059  
Retained earnings     224,035         185,570  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (8,144 )       (3,551 )
Total stockholders' equity     491,992         457,078  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $    4,246,688     $   3,964,303  
       
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018      
       


HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31   December 31
    2018       2017     2018       2017
Interest Income              
Loans receivable $    38,517     $   32,630   $    147,478     $   112,329
Investment securities              
Taxable     2,889         2,269       10,621         9,086
Tax exempt     2,324         1,875       8,069         7,068
Total interest income     43,730         36,774       166,168         128,483
Interest Expense              
Deposits     6,411         2,586       18,225         7,901
Borrowed funds     2,882         2,150       11,009         6,178
Subordinated debentures     601         583       2,365         2,304
Total interest expense     9,894         5,319       31,599         16,383
Net Interest Income     33,836         31,455       134,569         112,100
Provision for loan losses     528         1,100       2,906         2,470
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses     33,308         30,355       131,663         109,630
Non-interest Income              
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,958         1,745       7,762         6,383
Wire transfer fees     122         155       612         658
Interchange fees     1,422         1,295       5,715         5,104
Fiduciary activities     2,229         2,142       7,827         7,894
Gains on sale of investment securities (includes $(332) and $0 for the               
three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and
$(443) and $38 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and
2017, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive
earnings reclassifications)		     (332 )       -       (443 )       38
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     1,455         1,988       6,613         7,906
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     697         408       2,120         1,583
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance     532         451       1,912         1,797
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance     -         -       154         - 
Other income     394         1,160       2,141         1,773
Total non-interest income     8,477         9,344       34,413         33,136
Non-interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits     14,098         14,289       56,623         51,375
Net occupancy expenses     2,501         2,487       10,482         9,535
Data processing     1,754         1,603       6,816         5,914
Professional fees     612         693       1,926         2,490
Outside services and consultants     1,536         2,027       5,271         7,018
Loan expense     1,837         1,398       6,341         4,970
FDIC insurance expense     393         270       1,444         1,046
Other losses     89         182       665         368
Other expense     3,297         3,342       12,948         12,097
Total non-interest expense     26,117         26,291       102,516         94,813
Income Before Income Tax      15,668         13,408       63,560         47,953
Income tax expense (includes $(70) and $0 for the three months ended              
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $(93) and $13 for the
twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively,
related to income tax expense from reclassification items)		     2,535         5,758       10,443         14,836
Net Income $    13,133     $   7,650   $    53,117     $   33,117
Basic Earnings Per Share (1) $    0.34     $   0.20   $    1.39     $   0.96
Diluted Earnings Per Share (1)     0.34         0.20       1.38         0.95
               
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018  

 

HorizonBancorpInc_small.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.