Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for 2018

/EIN News/ -- MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018. All share data has been adjusted to reflect Horizon’s three-for-two stock split effective June 15, 2018.



SUMMARY:

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $53.1 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share, compared to $33.1 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per share for year-end 2017. This represents the highest annual net income and diluted earnings per share in the Company’s 145-year history.

Core net income for the year 2018 increased 38.0% to $48.9 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, compared to $35.5 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, for the year of 2017. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for the definition of core net income)

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Core net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.5 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Return on average assets was 1.31% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 0.97% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Core return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 1.21% compared to 1.04% for the year ended December 31, 2017. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 10 for the definition of core return on average assets)

Total loans increased by an annualized rate of 7.4%, or $55.0 million, during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Total loans increased by a rate of 6.2%, or $176.1 million, during the year ended December 31, 2018. Total loans, excluding loans held for sale and mortgage warehouse loans, increased by a rate of 7.2%, or $198.5 million, during the year ended December 31, 2018.

Commercial loans increased by an annualized rate of 5.4%, or $23.0 million, during the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, commercial loans increased by a rate of 3.1%, or $51.7 million.

Residential mortgage loans increased by an annualized rate of 10.3%, or $16.9 million, during the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, residential mortgage loans increased at a rate of 9.6%, or $58.4 million.

Consumer loans increased by an annualized rate of 9.9%, or $13.3 million, during the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, consumer loans increased at a rate of 19.2%, or $88.5 million.

Total deposits increased by a rate of 9.0%, or $258.4 million, during 2018.

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 7.6%, to $33.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $31.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net interest income increased $22.5 million, or 20.0%, to $134.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $112.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Net interest margin was 3.60% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net interest margin was 3.71% for the year 2018 and 3.75% for the year 2017.

Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased to $9.43 at December 31, 2018 compared to $9.04 and $8.48 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s 145-year history.

On October 29, 2018, Horizon announced the pending acquisition of Salin Bancshares, Inc. (“Salin”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Salin Bank and Trust Company (“Salin Bank”), headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana which is anticipated to close during February 2019.

Craig Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented: “I am very pleased to announce Horizon Bancorp’s 2018 results. Our ability to generate organic growth through investments in growth markets, along with increased mass and scale, produced record earnings for 2018. Horizon’s 2018 diluted earnings per share of $1.38 is a 45.3% increase over our 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.95. Net income increased $20.0 million, or 60.4%, when compared to 2017.”

Dwight added, “At December 31, 2018, Horizon’s total assets surpassed $4.2 billion, driven by loan growth since the beginning of the year. An increase in consumer loans of $88.5 million, mortgage loans of $58.4 million and commercial loans of $51.7 million resulted in a $176.1 million, or 6.3%, increase in total loans. Horizon originated approximately $337.1 million in commercial loans during 2018; however, only 58.0%, or $195.6 million, of these originations were funded at the time of the closing of the loan. The markets of Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis and Kalamazoo experienced an increase in loan balances of $116.4 million, or 20.8%, during 2018 due to our talented local teams’ commitment to these growth markets.”

Dwight continued, “The acquisitions of Lafayette Community Bancorp and Wolverine Bancorp, Inc. in 2017, along with other operational leverage strategies have resulted in an improved efficiency ratio during 2018. Horizon’s efficiency ratio has decreased from 65.28% during 2017, which included a higher amount of merger expenses, to 60.67% during 2018. The improvement in Horizon’s efficiency ratio is a result of good execution by our entire team of Horizon’s merger and integration plans.”

On October 29, 2018, Horizon entered into an agreement to acquire Salin and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Salin Bank in a cash and stock merger. The acquisition is expected to close in February 2019, subject to regulatory and Salin shareholder approval. Salin Bank is the third largest privately held bank in Indiana, with 20 banking centers in 10 Indiana counties, serving Columbus, Delphi, Edinburgh, Fishers, Flora, Fort Wayne, Galveston, Gas City, Kokomo, Lafayette, Logansport, Marion, West Lafayette and Indianapolis. As of September 30, 2018, Salin had total assets of approximately $918.4 million.



Dwight commented, “We are excited about the pending merger with Salin, as it provides entry into the attractive growth markets of Fort Wayne and Columbus, Indiana while also complementing our current Indiana locations. Salin Bank’s presence in the dynamic markets of Indianapolis and Lafayette, Indiana will add to Horizon’s current footprint. In addition, Salin has a talented team who will add depth and experience to our current sales network. Horizon’s strategic plan calls for continued expansion in the States of Indiana and Michigan with an emphasis on strong core deposit growth, investment in growth markets and to add mass and scale to gain additional efficiencies. Horizon’s pending merger with Salin is in alignment with our strategic plan.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Core net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.5 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share from the fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to the same period of 2018 reflects an increase in net interest income of $2.4 million along with decreases in income tax expense of $3.2 million, provision for loan losses of $572,000 and non-interest expense of $174,000. These positive impacts to net income were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income of $867,000 when comparing the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $53.1 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share, compared to $33.1 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Core net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $48.9 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, compared to $35.5 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. This represents a 24.5% increase in core diluted earnings per share for 2018 compared to 2017.

The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share during 2018 when compared to the same period of 2017 reflects increases in core net interest income of $19.9 million and non-interest income of $1.3 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $4.4 million, partially offset by increases in non-interest expense of $7.7 million and provision for loan losses of $436,000.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income Net income as reported $ 13,133 $ 13,065 $ 7,650 $ 53,117 $ 33,117 Merger expenses 487 - 1,444 487 3,656 Tax effect (102 ) - (418 ) (102 ) (1,003 ) Net income excluding merger expenses 13,518 13,065 8,676 53,502 35,770 Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities 332 122 - 443 (38 ) Tax effect (70 ) (25 ) - (93 ) 13 Net income excluding gain on sale of investment securities 13,780 13,162 8,676 53,852 35,745 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") - - - (154 ) - Tax effect - - - 32 - Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 13,780 13,162 8,676 53,730 35,745 Gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette - - (530 ) - (530 ) Tax effect - - 78 - 78 Net income excluding gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette 13,780 13,162 8,224 53,730 35,293 Tax reform bill impact - - 2,426 - 2,426 Net income excluding tax reform bill impact 13,780 13,162 10,650 53,730 37,719 Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") (1,629 ) (789 ) (868 ) (6,089 ) (3,484 ) Tax effect 342 166 304 1,279 1,219 Core Net Income $ 12,493 $ 12,539 $ 10,086 $ 48,920 $ 35,454 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.20 $ 1.38 $ 0.95 Merger expenses 0.01 - 0.04 0.01 0.11 Tax effect - - (0.01 ) - (0.03 ) Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses 0.35 0.34 0.23 1.39 1.03 Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities 0.01 - - 0.01 - Tax effect - - - - - Diluted EPS excluding gain on sale of investment securities 0.36 0.34 0.23 1.40 1.03 Death benefit on BOLI - - - - - Tax effect - - - - - Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.36 0.34 0.23 1.40 1.03 Gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette - - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) Tax effect - - - - - Diluted EPS excluding gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette 0.36 0.34 0.22 1.40 1.02 Tax reform bill impact - - 0.07 - 0.07 Diluted EPS excluding tax reform bill impact 0.36 0.34 0.29 1.40 1.09 Acquisition-related PAUs (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.16 ) (0.10 ) Tax effect 0.01 - - 0.03 0.03 Core Diluted EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 1.27 $ 1.02

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.60% for the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to 3.67% for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in net interest margin from the third quarter of 2018 reflects slower increases on the yields for earning assets along with lower loan fees offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 17 basis points. This is a result of the flat to inverted yield curve and the mix of interest earning assets being originated and repriced. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 19 basis points and borrowings of 19 basis points.



The decrease in net interest margin from the fourth quarter of 2017 reflects an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 54 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets of 31 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 56 basis points and borrowings of 60 basis points. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was due to an increase in the yield on loans receivable of 32 basis points and taxable investment securities of 45 basis points, offset by a decrease in the yield on non-taxable investment securities of 18 basis points.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments (“core net interest margin”), was 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 3.59% for the prior quarter and 3.61% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.6 million, $789,000 and $868,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin Net interest income as reported $ 33,836 $ 33,772 $ 31,455 $ 134,569 $ 112,100 Average interest-earning assets 3,808,822 3,717,139 3,471,169 3,697,938 3,074,464 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets

("Net Interest Margin") 3.60 % 3.67 % 3.71 % 3.71 % 3.75 % Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") $ (1,629 ) $ (789 ) $ (868 ) $ (6,089 ) $ (3,484 ) Core net interest income $ 32,207 $ 32,983 $ 30,587 $ 128,480 $ 108,616 Core net interest margin 3.43 % 3.59 % 3.61 % 3.54 % 3.64 %

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.71% for the year ended December 31, 2018 when compared to 3.75% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 41 basis points, primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 36 basis points and borrowings of 61 basis points. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 27 basis points, primarily due to an increase in the yields earned on loans receivable of 25 basis points and taxable investment securities of 26 basis points, offset by a decrease in the yield earned on non-taxable securities of 26 basis points.



Core net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 3.54% compared to 3.64% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $6.1 million and $3.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loans increased $176.1 million from $2.838 billion as of December 31, 2017 to $3.014 billion as of December 31, 2018 as consumer loans increased by $88.5 million, residential mortgage loans increased by $58.4 million and commercial loans increased by $51.7 million, offset by a decrease in mortgage warehouse loans of $20.4 million. Consumer loans increased at a rate of 19.2%, primarily due to our experienced consumer loan team and increased focus on growing this portfolio. During 2018, Horizon originated approximately $337.1 million in commercial loans; however, only $195.6 million, or 58.0%, of the total originated loans were funded at the time of the closing of the loan.

Loan Growth by Type (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31 September 30 Amount Percent 2018 2018 Change Change Commercial $ 1,721,590 $ 1,698,582 $ 23,008 1.4 % Residential mortgage 668,141 651,250 16,891 2.6 % Consumer 549,481 536,132 13,349 2.5 % Subtotal 2,939,212 2,885,964 53,248 1.8 % Held for sale loans 1,038 1,980 (942 ) -47.6 % Mortgage warehouse loans 74,120 71,422 2,698 3.8 % Total loans $ 3,014,370 $ 2,959,366 $ 55,004 1.9 % Loan Growth by Type (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31 December 31 Amount Percent 2018 2017 Change Change Commercial $ 1,721,590 $ 1,669,934 $ 51,656 3.1 % Residential mortgage 668,141 609,739 58,402 9.6 % Consumer 549,481 460,999 88,482 19.2 % Subtotal 2,939,212 2,740,672 198,540 7.2 % Held for sale loans 1,038 3,094 (2,056 ) -66.5 % Mortgage warehouse loans 74,120 94,508 (20,388 ) -21.6 % Total loans $ 3,014,370 $ 2,838,274 $ 176,096 6.2 %

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended December 31, 2018 generated $1.5 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, a decrease of $384,000 from the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $533,000 from the fourth quarter of 2017. Total origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2018, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $83.9 million, representing a decrease of 16.6% from the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 6.8% from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Residential mortgage lending activity for the year ended December 31, 2018 generated $6.6 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Total origination volume for the year ended December 31, 2018, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $365.9 million, an increase of $4.4 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Purchase money mortgage originations for the year ended December 31, 2018 represented 81.0% of total originations compared to 76.1% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Revenue derived from Horizon’s residential mortgage lending activities was only 4.9% and 5.9% of Horizon’s total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.

The provision for loan losses totaled $528,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in the provision for loan losses from the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to improving credit trends and a continued low level of charge-offs.

The provision for loan losses totaled $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in the provision for loan losses from 2017 to 2018 was due to an increase in specific allocations of approximately $851,000, along with additional general and non-specific allocations for loan growth in new markets, higher than anticipated growth of the indirect loan portfolio and an increase in allocation for other economic factors, offset by improving credit trends and a continued low level of charge-offs.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 0.59% as of December 31, 2018 from 0.58% at December 31, 2017. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans with credit-related purchase accounting adjustments, was 0.72% as of December 31, 2018 compared to 0.81% as of December 31, 2017. Loan loss reserves and credit-related loan discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.98% as of December 31, 2018 compared to 1.23% as of December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss Detail As of December 31, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Pre-discount

Loan

Balance Allowance

for Loan

Losses

(ALLL) Loan

Discount ALLL

+

Loan

Discount Loans, net ALLL/

Pre-discount

Loan Balance Loan

Discount/

Pre-discount

Loan Balance ALLL + Loan

Discount/

Pre-discount

Loan Balance Horizon Legacy $ 2,482,496 $ 17,760 N/A $ 17,760 $ 2,464,736 0.72 % 0.00 % 0.72 % Heartland 9,085 - 685 685 8,400 0.00 % 7.54 % 7.54 % Summit 21,691 - 1,186 1,186 20,505 0.00 % 5.47 % 5.47 % Peoples 86,634 - 1,958 1,958 84,676 0.00 % 2.26 % 2.26 % Kosciusko 38,578 - 615 615 37,963 0.00 % 1.59 % 1.59 % LaPorte 88,134 60 2,985 3,045 85,089 0.07 % 3.39 % 3.46 % CNB 4,499 - 118 118 4,381 0.00 % 2.62 % 2.62 % Lafayette 89,446 - 1,427 1,427 88,019 0.00 % 1.60 % 1.60 % Wolverine 193,807 - 2,723 2,723 191,084 0.00 % 1.41 % 1.41 % Total $ 3,014,370 $ 17,820 $ 11,697 $ 29,517 $ 2,984,853 0.59 % 0.39 % 0.98 %

As of December 31, 2018, non-performing loans totaled $15.2 million, which reflects an 8 basis point decrease in non-performing loans to total loans, or a $1.2 million decline from $16.4 million in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2017. Compared to December 31, 2017, non-performing commercial loans decreased by $451,000, non-performing real estate loans decreased by $709,000 and non-performing consumer loans decreased by $79,000. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled $2.1 million as of December 31, 2018 which is an increase of $1.2 million from December 31, 2017. The majority of this increase was because several bank owned properties acquired through acquisitions and listed for sale that were re-classified to other real estate owned and recorded at fair value during the second quarter of 2018.



Expense Management

Total non-interest expense was $497,000 higher in the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the third quarter of 2018, of which $487,000 was due to acquisition-related expenses. Outside services and consultants and professional fees increased $332,000 and $175,000, respectively, primarily due to acquisition-related expenses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2018. Other expenses increased $194,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to recruiting expenses. Loan expense increased $115,000 when compared to the third quarter primarily due to the increased volume in indirect lending and the timing of related origination and amortization costs. These increases were offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $245,000 when comparing the fourth quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2018. A decrease in salaries, commissions and bonus expense was offset by an increase in health insurance expense during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total non-interest expense was $174,000 lower during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. Outside services and consultants and professional fees decreased $491,000 and $81,000, respectively, primarily due to acquisition-related expenses incurred as a result of the Wolverine Bancorp, Inc. (“Wolverine”) acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2017. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $191,000 when comparing the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018. These decreases were partially offset by increases in loan expense of $439,000, data processing of $151,000 and FDIC insurance expense of $123,000. Loan expense increased due to the increased volume in indirect lending and the timing of related origination and amortization costs. The increase in data processing and FDIC insurance expense reflect overall company growth and the acquisitions of Lafayette and Wolverine.

Total non-interest expense was $7.7 million higher for 2018 when compared to 2017. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $5.2 million, loan expense of $1.4 million, net occupancy expenses of $947,000, data processing of $902,000, other expense of $851,000, FDIC insurance expense of $398,000 and other losses of $297,000. The increase in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expense, data processing, other expense and FDIC insurance expense reflect overall company growth and the acquisitions of Lafayette and Wolverine during the third and fourth quarters of 2017. Loan expense increased primarily due to the increased volume in indirect lending and the timing of related origination and amortization costs during 2018. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $1.7 million and $564,000 in outside services and consultants expense and professional fees, respectively, primarily due to lower acquisition-related expenses in 2018.

Income tax expense totaled $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $62,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $3.2 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in income tax expense from the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to an increase in tax exempt interest income during the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the third quarter of 2018. The decrease when comparing the fourth quarter of 2018 to the same prior year period was primarily due to the impact of the corporate tax rate signed into law at the end of 2017. In addition to a lower corporate tax rate being applied to 2018 income, a revaluation to Horizon’s net deferred tax asset of $2.4 million was recorded to income tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2017. Partially offsetting these decreases to income tax expense was an increase in income before taxes of $2.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the same prior year period.

Income tax expense totaled $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $4.4 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the new corporate tax rate which was signed into law at the end of 2017 and the benefits from the exercising of stock options. This decrease was offset by an increase in income before income tax expense of $15.6 million when comparing 2018 to the prior year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, the return on average assets and the return on average equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them, to show the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, prepayment penalties on borrowings and the tax reform bill, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share (Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Total stockholders' equity $ 491,992 $ 477,594 $ 470,535 $ 460,416 $ 457,078 Less: Intangible assets 130,270 130,755 131,239 131,724 132,282 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 361,722 $ 346,839 $ 339,296 $ 328,692 $ 324,796 Common shares outstanding 38,375,407 38,367,890 38,362,640 38,332,853 38,294,729 Tangible book value per common share $ 9.43 $ 9.04 $ 8.84 $ 8.57 $ 8.48





Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets Average Assets $ 4,179,140 $ 4,105,096 $ 3,841,551 $ 4,062,635 $ 3,396,873 Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported 1.25 % 1.26 % 0.79 % 1.31 % 0.97 % Merger expenses 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.15 % 0.01 % 0.11 % Tax effect -0.01 % 0.00 % -0.04 % 0.00 % -0.03 % ROAA excluding merger expenses 1.29 % 1.26 % 0.90 % 1.32 % 1.05 % Gain on sale of investment securities 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Tax effect -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % ROAA excluding gain on sale of investment securities 1.31 % 1.27 % 0.90 % 1.33 % 1.05 % Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax effect 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 1.31 % 1.27 % 0.90 % 1.33 % 1.05 % Gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.05 % 0.00 % -0.02 % Tax effect 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % ROAA excluding gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette 1.31 % 1.27 % 0.86 % 1.33 % 1.03 % Tax reform bill impact 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.25 % 0.00 % 0.07 % ROAA excluding tax reform bill impact 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.11 % 1.33 % 1.10 % Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") -0.15 % -0.08 % -0.09 % -0.15 % -0.10 % Tax effect 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Core ROAA 1.19 % 1.21 % 1.05 % 1.21 % 1.04 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity Average Common Equity $ 485,662 $ 476,959 $ 449,318 $ 473,420 $ 378,709 Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported 10.73 % 10.87 % 6.75 % 11.22 % 8.74 % Merger expenses 0.40 % 0.00 % 1.28 % 0.10 % 0.97 % Tax effect -0.08 % 0.00 % -0.37 % -0.02 % -0.26 % ROACE excluding merger expenses 11.05 % 10.87 % 7.66 % 11.30 % 9.45 % Gain on sale of investment securities 0.27 % 0.10 % 0.00 % 0.09 % -0.01 % Tax effect -0.06 % -0.02 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % ROACE excluding gain on sale of investment securities 11.26 % 10.95 % 7.66 % 11.37 % 9.44 % Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.03 % 0.00 % Tax effect 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI 11.26 % 10.95 % 7.66 % 11.35 % 9.44 % Gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.47 % 0.00 % -0.14 % Tax effect 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.02 % ROACE excluding gain on remeasurement of equity interest in Lafayette 11.26 % 10.95 % 7.26 % 11.35 % 9.32 % Tax reform bill impact 0.00 % 0.00 % 2.14 % 0.00 % 0.64 % ROACE excluding tax reform bill impact 11.26 % 10.95 % 9.40 % 11.35 % 9.96 % Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") -1.33 % -0.66 % -0.77 % -1.29 % -0.92 % Tax effect 0.28 % 0.14 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.32 % Core ROACE 10.21 % 10.43 % 8.90 % 10.33 % 9.36 %

About Horizon



Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern, central and the Great Lakes Bay regions of Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary Horizon Bank. Horizon also offers mortgage-banking services throughout the Midwest. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon. For these statements, Horizon claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Contact:

Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Mark E. Secor

Chief Financial Officer

(219) 873-2611

Fax: (219) 874-9280





HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)

December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 4,246,688 $ 4,150,561 $ 4,076,611 $ 3,969,750 $ 3,964,303 Investment securities 810,460 766,153 735,962 714,425 710,113 Commercial loans 1,721,590 1,698,582 1,672,998 1,656,374 1,669,934 Mortgage warehouse loans 74,120 71,422 109,016 101,299 94,508 Residential mortgage loans 668,141 651,250 634,636 618,131 609,739 Consumer loans 549,481 536,132 507,866 480,989 460,999 Earnings assets 3,842,903 3,743,592 3,681,583 3,591,296 3,566,492 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 642,129 621,475 615,018 602,175 601,805 Interest bearing transaction accounts 1,684,336 1,605,825 1,644,758 1,619,859 1,712,246 Time deposits 812,911 901,254 756,387 711,642 566,952 Borrowings 550,384 477,719 524,846 520,300 564,157 Subordinated debentures 37,837 37,791 37,745 37,699 37,653 Total stockholders' equity 491,992 477,594 470,535 460,416 457,078 Income statement: Three months ended Net interest income $ 33,836 $ 33,772 $ 33,550 $ 33,411 $ 31,455 Provision for loan losses 528 1,176 635 567 1,100 Non-interest income 8,477 8,686 8,932 8,318 9,344 Non-interest expenses 26,117 25,620 24,942 25,837 26,291 Income tax expense 2,535 2,597 2,790 2,521 5,758 Net income $ 13,133 $ 13,065 $ 14,115 $ 12,804 $ 7,650 Per share data:(1) Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 Diluted earnings per share 0.34 0.34 0.37 0.33 0.20 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.09 Book value per common share 12.82 12.45 12.27 12.01 11.93 Tangible book value per common share 9.43 9.04 8.84 8.57 8.48 Market value - high 19.40 21.39 21.94 20.59 19.47 Market value - low $ 14.94 $ 19.44 $ 19.17 $ 17.87 $ 17.33 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 38,367,972 38,365,379 38,347,612 38,306,395 37,711,200 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 38,488,861 38,534,970 38,519,401 38,468,811 37,897,012 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.41 % 1.32 % 0.79 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 10.73 10.87 12.15 11.29 6.75 Net interest margin 3.60 3.67 3.78 3.81 3.71 Loan loss reserve to total loans 0.59 0.60 0.58 0.58 0.58 Average equity to average assets 11.62 11.62 11.60 11.67 11.70 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.38 9.53 9.65 9.66 9.89 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.91 12.09 12.21 12.32 12.29 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.47 12.66 12.77 12.87 12.85 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 38,775 $ 34,655 $ 40,941 $ 43,035 $ 46,162 30 to 89 days delinquent 7,161 6,878 3,978 8,932 9,329 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $ 568 $ 202 $ 49 $ 30 $ 167 Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest 2,002 1,830 1,911 1,899 1,958 Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual 1,057 1,077 894 1,090 1,013 Non-accural loans 11,548 11,417 12,555 12,062 13,276 Total non-performing loans $ 15,175 $ 14,526 $ 15,409 $ 15,081 $ 16,414 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.58 % (1)Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018



HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)





December 31 December 31 2018 2017 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 4,246,688 $ 3,964,303 Investment securities 810,460 710,113 Commercial loans 1,721,590 1,669,934 Mortgage warehouse loans 74,120 94,508 Residential mortgage loans 668,141 609,739 Consumer loans 549,481 460,999 Earnings assets 3,842,903 3,566,492 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 642,129 601,805 Interest bearing transaction accounts 1,684,336 1,712,246 Time deposits 812,911 566,952 Borrowings 550,384 564,157 Subordinated debentures 37,837 37,653 Total stockholders' equity 491,992 457,078 Twelve Months Ended Income statement: Net interest income $ 134,569 $ 112,100 Provision for loan losses 2,906 2,470 Non-interest income 34,413 33,136 Non-interest expenses 102,516 94,813 Income tax expense 10,443 14,836 Net income $ 53,117 $ 33,117 Per share data:(1) Basic earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per share 1.38 0.95 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.33 Book value per common share 12.82 11.93 Tangible book value per common share 9.43 8.48 Market value - high 21.94 19.47 Market value - low $ 14.94 $ 16.49 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 38,347,059 34,553,736 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 38,495,980 34,774,930 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.31 % 0.97 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 11.22 8.74 Net interest margin 3.71 3.75 Loan loss reserve to total loans 0.59 0.58 Average equity to average assets 11.65 11.15 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.38 9.89 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.91 12.29 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.47 12.85 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 38,775 $ 46,162 30 to 89 days delinquent 7,161 9,329 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $ 568 $ 167 Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest 2,002 1,958 Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual 1,057 1,013 Non-accural loans 11,548 13,276 Total non-performing loans $ 15,175 $ 16,414 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.58 % (1)Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018



HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Allocation of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Commercial $ 10,495 $ 10,581 $ 8,865 $ 7,840 $ 9,093 Real estate 1,676 1,574 1,761 1,930 2,188 Mortgage warehousing 1,006 1,030 1,084 1,030 1,030 Consumer 4,643 4,613 5,361 5,674 4,083 Total $ 17,820 $ 17,798 $ 17,071 $ 16,474 $ 16,394 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Commercial $ 196 $ 179 $ (40 ) $ (38 ) $ 84 Real estate 47 (2 ) (2 ) 6 (9 ) Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 263 272 80 519 217 Total $ 506 $ 449 $ 38 $ 487 $ 292 Percent of net charge-offs to average

loans outstanding for the period 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Total Non-performing Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Commercial $ 6,903 $ 8,355 $ 8,987 $ 6,778 $ 7,354 Real estate 5,007 3,754 3,915 5,276 5,716 Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 3,265 2,417 2,507 3,027 3,344 Total $ 15,175 $ 14,526 $ 15,409 $ 15,081 $ 16,414 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.58 % Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Commercial $ 1,967 $ 2,181 $ 2,628 $ 547 $ 578 Real estate 60 58 302 281 200 Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 48 26 62 42 60 Total $ 2,075 $ 2,265 $ 2,992 $ 870 $ 838



HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Federal funds sold $ 10,093 $ 62 2.44 % $ 10,175 $ 24 0.94 % Interest-earning deposits 21,763 93 1.70 % 22,939 49 0.85 % Investment securities - taxable 432,620 2,734 2.51 % 422,864 2,196 2.06 % Investment securities - non-taxable(1) 364,236 2,324 3.20 % 309,902 1,875 3.38 % Loans receivable(2)(3) 2,980,110 38,517 5.14 % 2,705,289 32,630 4.82 % Total interest-earning assets(1) 3,808,822 43,730 4.63 % 3,471,169 36,774 4.32 % Non-interest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 44,732 44,765 Allowance for loan losses (17,792 ) (15,692 ) Other assets 343,378 341,309 Total average assets $ 4,179,140 $ 3,841,551 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,526,209 $ 6,411 1.01 % $ 2,278,651 $ 2,586 0.45 % Borrowings 458,485 2,882 2.49 % 451,866 2,150 1.89 % Subordinated debentures 36,616 601 6.51 % 36,431 583 6.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,021,310 9,894 1.30 % 2,766,948 5,319 0.76 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 656,114 603,733 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,054 21,552 Stockholders' equity 485,662 449,318 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,179,140 $ 3,841,551 Net interest income/spread $ 33,836 3.33 % $ 31,455 3.55 % Net interest income as a percentage of average

interest-earning assets(1) 3.60 % 3.71 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.







HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Federal funds sold $ 4,696 $ 115 2.45 % $ 5,450 $ 80 1.47 % Interest-earning deposits 24,491 393 1.60 % 23,865 301 1.26 % Investment securities - taxable 431,970 10,113 2.34 % 417,993 8,705 2.08 % Investment securities - non-taxable(1) 326,040 8,069 3.13 % 292,030 7,068 3.39 % Loans receivable(2)(3) 2,910,741 147,478 5.08 % 2,335,126 112,329 4.83 % Total interest-earning assets(1) 3,697,938 166,168 4.56 % 3,074,464 128,483 4.29 % Non-interest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 44,645 42,578 Allowance for loan losses (16,964 ) (15,226 ) Other assets 337,016 295,057 Total average assets $ 4,062,635 $ 3,396,873 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,418,987 $ 18,225 0.75 % $ 2,045,896 $ 7,901 0.39 % Borrowings 492,830 11,009 2.23 % 381,488 6,178 1.62 % Subordinated debentures 36,547 2,365 6.47 % 36,362 2,304 6.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,948,364 31,599 1.07 % 2,463,746 16,383 0.66 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 624,576 533,852 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,275 20,566 Stockholders' equity 473,420 378,709 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,062,635 $ 3,396,873 Net interest income/spread $ 134,569 3.49 % $ 112,100 3.63 % Net interest income as a percentage of average

interest-earning assets(1) 3.71 % 3.75 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.



HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

December 31 December 31 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Assets $ 74,236 $ 76,441 Cash and due from banks 600,348 509,665 Investment securities, available for sale 210,112 200,448 Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $208,274 and $201,085) 1,038 3,094 Loans held for sale 2,995,512 2,818,786 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $17,820 and $16,394 74,331 75,529 Premises and equipment, net 18,073 18,105 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 119,880 119,880 Goodwill 10,390 12,402 Other intangible assets 14,239 13,059 Interest receivable 88,062 75,931 Cash value of life insurance 40,467 40,963 Other assets $ 4,246,688 $ 3,964,303 Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 642,129 $ 601,805 Interest bearing 2,497,247 2,279,198 Total deposits 3,139,376 2,881,003 Borrowings 550,384 564,157 Subordinated debentures 37,837 37,653 Interest payable 2,031 886 Other liabilities 25,068 23,526 Total liabilities 3,754,696 3,507,225 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares - - Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares (1) Issued 38,400,476 and 38,323,604 shares (1),

Outstanding 38,375,407 and 38,294,729 shares (1) - - Additional paid-in capital 276,101 275,059 Retained earnings 224,035 185,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,144 ) (3,551 ) Total stockholders' equity 491,992 457,078 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,246,688 $ 3,964,303 (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018



HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income Loans receivable $ 38,517 $ 32,630 $ 147,478 $ 112,329 Investment securities Taxable 2,889 2,269 10,621 9,086 Tax exempt 2,324 1,875 8,069 7,068 Total interest income 43,730 36,774 166,168 128,483 Interest Expense Deposits 6,411 2,586 18,225 7,901 Borrowed funds 2,882 2,150 11,009 6,178 Subordinated debentures 601 583 2,365 2,304 Total interest expense 9,894 5,319 31,599 16,383 Net Interest Income 33,836 31,455 134,569 112,100 Provision for loan losses 528 1,100 2,906 2,470 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 33,308 30,355 131,663 109,630 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,958 1,745 7,762 6,383 Wire transfer fees 122 155 612 658 Interchange fees 1,422 1,295 5,715 5,104 Fiduciary activities 2,229 2,142 7,827 7,894 Gains on sale of investment securities (includes $(332) and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and

$(443) and $38 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and

2017, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive

earnings reclassifications) (332 ) - (443 ) 38 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,455 1,988 6,613 7,906 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 697 408 2,120 1,583 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 532 451 1,912 1,797 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance - - 154 - Other income 394 1,160 2,141 1,773 Total non-interest income 8,477 9,344 34,413 33,136 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,098 14,289 56,623 51,375 Net occupancy expenses 2,501 2,487 10,482 9,535 Data processing 1,754 1,603 6,816 5,914 Professional fees 612 693 1,926 2,490 Outside services and consultants 1,536 2,027 5,271 7,018 Loan expense 1,837 1,398 6,341 4,970 FDIC insurance expense 393 270 1,444 1,046 Other losses 89 182 665 368 Other expense 3,297 3,342 12,948 12,097 Total non-interest expense 26,117 26,291 102,516 94,813 Income Before Income Tax 15,668 13,408 63,560 47,953 Income tax expense (includes $(70) and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $(93) and $13 for the

twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively,

related to income tax expense from reclassification items) 2,535 5,758 10,443 14,836 Net Income $ 13,133 $ 7,650 $ 53,117 $ 33,117 Basic Earnings Per Share (1) $ 0.34 $ 0.20 $ 1.39 $ 0.96 Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) 0.34 0.20 1.38 0.95 (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.