Domopalooza 2019 to Feature Renowned IT and Cybersecurity Executive Tony Scott as a Keynote Speaker

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Tony Scott, a top cybersecurity official under the Obama administration, will be a featured speaker at Domopalooza 2019, presenting on the realities of digital transformation. Scott was hired by former President Barack Obama in 2015 to be the U.S. government’s chief information officer, a role that involved overseeing federal technology spending, IT policy and strategy as well as cybersecurity coordination for the Executive Branch.



/EIN News/ -- The Bay Area native and University of San Francisco graduate currently serves as Senior Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Advisor for Squire Patton Boggs, one of the country’s top lobbying firms. Scott has also held high-level IT positions at The Walt Disney Company, Microsoft, General Motors and VMware. In 2009, he was inducted into CIO Magazine’s Hall of Fame.

“Innovation is Tony Scott’s middle name. As one of the foremost experts in IT and cybersecurity strategy, Tony has a wealth of experience in driving digital transformation across the world’s largest organizations as well as our national government,” said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO. “We can’t wait to have him on the Domopalooza mainstage. Don’t miss this must-attend event to learn from and be inspired by Tony and our other soon-to-be announced speakers.”

In its fifth year, Domopalooza is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo’s fast-growing community of users from some of the world’s most progressive organizations and recognizable brands around the globe. Additional mainstage speakers and entertainment will be announced soon.

Domopalooza will be held March 19-22, 2019, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They’ll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees – from the CEO to front line workers – can use Domo to connect their people, data and systems, and empower them through all stages of their digital transformation journey.

For registration and to stay up-to-date on the agenda, visit Domopalooza’s event page .

