Parker Announces Operating Group Leadership Changes

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that Jennifer A. Parmentier, currently Vice President and President - Engineered Materials Group, has been appointed Vice President and President - Motion Systems Group. The company also announced that current Vice President and President - Motion Systems Group, Andrew M. Weeks has been appointed Vice President and President - Engineered Materials Group. These leadership changes are effective February 1, 2019.

“Jenny and Andy have created a culture focused on safety and providing a premier customer experience, and enjoyed great success delivering profitable growth and strong financial performance in their current roles,” said Lee Banks, President and Chief Operating Officer. “This change in roles will provide them valuable exposure to different areas of the business. We anticipate a smooth transition of responsibilities and are fortunate to have such depth of talent at the executive level.”

Ms. Parmentier has held the position of Vice President and President - Engineered Materials Group since September 2015. She joined Parker in 2008 as Plant Manager for the Sporlan Division, part of the Instrumentation Group, and went on to become Business Unit Manager and then General Manager of the Division. Prior to her current role, she served as General Manager for the Hose Products Division in the Fluid Connectors Group, Parker’s largest industrial division.

Mr. Weeks was named Vice President and President - Hydraulics Group in September 2015 and became Vice President and President - Motion Systems Group in 2017, when the Hydraulics Group merged with the Pneumatics and Electromechanical businesses of the Automation Group. Mr. Weeks joined Parker in 2013 as Vice President of Operations for the Aerospace Group.

