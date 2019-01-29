Taylor North American Equity Opportunities Fund Completes Merger With Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TOF.UN; BDIV) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”), the manager of Taylor North American Equity Opportunities Fund (“TOF”) is pleased to announce the completion of the merger (the “Merger”) of TOF into Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (“BDIV” and together with TOF, the “Funds”) effective January 29, 2019. The Merger was approved at a special meeting of unitholders of TOF held on November 30, 2018.



The Merger was implemented using exchange ratios based on the relative net asset value (“NAV”) per unit of each of TOF and BDIV, each determined as at the close of business on January 28, 2019. The table below provides the NAV per unit for each of the Funds and the applicable exchange ratio at such time.

TOF per unit $9.3794 BDIV per unit $18.9407 Exchange Ratio 0.495198



Unitholders of TOF are not required to take any action in order to be recognized as unitholders of BDIV. Units of BDIV issued to former unitholders of TOF pursuant to the Merger will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BDIV”.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton’s investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current NAV when buying units of an investment fund and may receive less than the current NAV when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about TOF. You can find more detailed information about TOF in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Funds, to the future outlook of BDIV and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of BDIV. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

