Juniper Networks Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend and Intent to Enter Into an Accelerated Share Repurchase

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced an expansion of its capital return plan. Juniper today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.19 per share to be paid on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2019. This reflects an increase of approximately 6% compared to previous quarterly dividends. The Company intends to grow its dividend over time.



Additionally, Juniper plans to enter an approximately $300 million accelerated share repurchase program and intends to be opportunistic with its share repurchases thereafter.

“We are taking actions to create shareholder value and today’s actions are consistent with our commitment to return 75% of our free cash flow to shareholders in 2019,” said Ken Miller, chief financial officer, Juniper Networks. “The anticipated ASR program and dividend increase reflect our confidence in Juniper’s long-term strategy and market opportunities.”

In fiscal year 2018, Juniper returned 140% of free cash flow to shareholders through a repurchase of $750 million worth of shares and paid $249 million in dividends.

Juniper will continue to review its capital return policy over time, subject to capital availability, company financial performance, economic outlook and other relevant considerations. Additional details regarding our capital return commitment will be discussed during Juniper’s fourth quarter earnings call today, January 29, 2019, at 2:00 pm PT.

Juniper today also reported preliminary financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and provided its outlook for the three months ending March 31, 2019. Additional details can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.juniper.net/investor-relations/default.aspx.

