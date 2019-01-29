Inphi Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2018 Results

Strong 11% sequential revenue growth caps off Q4 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2018.



GAAP Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $86.5 million on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, slightly up year-over-year, compared with $85.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and up substantially from the third quarter of 2018, resulting in a 10.9% sequential quarterly revenue growth. The year over year increase was due to higher demand for data center products, including PAM.

Gross margin under GAAP in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 57.2%, compared with 62.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was due to amortization of in-process research and development related to the ClariPhy acquisition that was reclassified to developed technology and product mix.

GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $8.2 million, or (9.5%) of revenue, compared to GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2017 of $5.3 million or (6.2%) of revenue. The increase was due to decline in gross margin as discussed above.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $21.6 million, or ($0.49) per diluted common share, compared with GAAP net income of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Inphi reports revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, net income (loss), and earnings per share in accordance with GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, net income, earnings per share, as well as a description of the items excluded from the non-GAAP calculations, is included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Non-GAAP Results

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 69.3%, compared with 70.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The slight decrease was largely due to change in product mix.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $20.5 million, or 23.7% of revenue, compared with $17.2 million, or 20.1% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $20.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $16.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“Like others in the industry, we have been anticipating a seasonally down Q1 ‘19 to be followed by strong growth in the latter half of the 2019 calendar year,” said Ford Tamer, Inphi’s President and CEO. “Our business grew 11% sequentially in Q4, making it the third quarter in a row of double-digit revenue growth. Our solid performance was driven by the production ramp of PAM technology for 200G and 400G optical communication, which is just beginning with US cloud customers. Furthermore, the 23.7% non-GAAP income from operations in Q4 2018, and the resulting 3 cents non-GAAP EPS beat, serve to validate our business model.”

Year Ended 2018 Results

Revenue in the year ended December 31, 2018 was $294.5 million, compared with $348.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2017. GAAP net loss in the year ended December 31, 2018 was $95.8 million, or ($2.19) per diluted share, on approximately 43.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares with GAAP net loss of $74.9 million, or ($1.78) per diluted share, on approximately 42.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in the year ended December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP net income in the year ended December 31, 2018 was $38.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted weighted average common share outstanding, on approximately 45.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $67.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2017, or $1.52 per diluted weighted average common share outstanding, on approximately 44.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on the Inphi’s current expectations for the first quarter of 2019. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. A reconciliation between the GAAP and Non-GAAP outlook is included at the end of this press release.

Revenue in Q1 2019 is expected to be in the range of $80.0 million to $82.0 million, the midpoint being $81.0 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of approximately 56.5% to 57.8%.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of approximately 69.5% to 70.5%.

Stock-based compensation expense is expected to be in the range of $16.3 million to $16.7 million.

GAAP results are expected to be a net loss in the range of $21.8 million to $22.8 million, or ($0.49) – ($0.51) per basic share, based on 44.4 million estimated weighted average basic shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions and noncash interest on convertible debt, is expected to be in the range of $12.7 million to $13.2 million, or $0.27-$0.29 per diluted share, based on 46.1 million estimated diluted shares outstanding.

Quarterly Conference Call Today

Inphi plans to hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time with Ford Tamer, its president and chief executive officer, and John Edmunds, its chief financial officer, to discuss the fourth quarter 2018 results.

The call can be accessed by dialing 765-507-2591, participant passcode: 3045399. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on Inphi’s website at https://www.inphi.com/investors/ for up to 30 days after the call.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big data - fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and certain matters that may be discussed on the fourth quarter of 2018 conference call regarding Inphi Corporation, which are not historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as outlook, believe, expect, anticipate, may, will, provide, continue, could, and should, and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include statements relating to Inphi’s business outlook and current expectations for 2019, including with respect to the first quarter of 2019, revenue, gross margin, stock-based compensation expense, operating performance, net income or loss, and earnings per share; the Company’s expectations regarding growth opportunities and business model. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: factors affecting Inphi’s results of operations, Inphi’s ability to manage its growth, Inphi’s ability to sustain or increase profitability, demand for Inphi’s solutions, the effect of declines in average selling prices for Inphi’s products, Inphi’s ability to compete, Inphi’s ability to rapidly develop new technology and introduce new products, Inphi’s ability to safeguard its intellectual property, Inphi’s ability to qualify for tax holidays and incentives, trends in the semiconductor industry and fluctuations in general economic conditions. In addition, actual results could differ materially due to changes in tax rates or tax benefits available, changes in government regulation, changes in claims that may or may not be asserted, as well as changes in pending litigation. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to Inphi’s recent SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Inphi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Corporate Contact:

Kim Markle

Inphi

408-217-7329

kmarkle@inphi.com

Investor Contact:

Deborah Stapleton

650-815-1239

deb@stapleton.com

INPHI CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 86,531 $ 85,683 $ 294,490 $ 348,201 Cost of revenue 37,005 32,599 129,345 151,698 Gross margin 49,526 53,084 165,145 196,503 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,624 41,965 167,924 200,539 Sales and marketing 10,608 10,801 43,080 42,381 General and administrative 6,535 5,605 28,302 23,782 Total operating expenses 57,767 58,371 239,306 266,702 Loss from operations (8,241 ) (5,287 ) (74,161 ) (70,199 ) Interest expense, net of other income (13,195 ) (6,428 ) (29,801 ) (25,881 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (21,436 ) (11,715 ) (103,962 ) (96,080 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 195 (11,817 ) (8,211 ) (21,176 ) Net income (loss) $ (21,631 ) $ 102 $ (95,751 ) $ (74,904 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.49 ) $ - $ (2.19 ) $ (1.78 ) Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ - $ (2.19 ) $ (1.78 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 44,152,932 42,595,179 43,690,581 42,165,213 Diluted 44,152,932 44,335,639 43,690,581 42,165,213

The following table presents details of stock-based compensation expense included in each functional line item in the consolidated statements of operations above:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands of dollars) (in thousands of dollars) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost of revenue $ 717 $ 391 $ 2,527 $ 2,045 Research and development 9,544 7,887 37,397 28,846 Sales and marketing 3,285 2,292 13,470 8,340 General and administrative 2,829 1,895 10,490 5,602 $ 16,375 $ 12,465 $ 63,884 $ 44,833





INPHI CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars) (Unaudited) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,018 $ 163,450 Short-term investments in marketable securities 235,339 241,737 Accounts receivable, net 61,271 67,993 Inventories 33,052 31,721 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,600 12,208 Total current assets 511,280 517,109 Property and equipment, net 70,740 60,344 Goodwill 104,502 104,502 Identifiable intangible assets 180,447 222,933 Other noncurrent assets 22,904 12,618 Total assets $ 889,873 $ 917,506 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,891 $ 14,721 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,552 45,326 Total current liabilities 64,443 60,047 Convertible debt 447,825 421,431 Other liabilities 10,911 24,627 Total liabilities 523,179 506,105 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 44 43 Additional paid-in capital 536,157 484,934 Accumulated deficit (169,896 ) (74,145 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 389 569 Total stockholders’ equity 366,694 411,401 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 889,873 $ 917,506

INPHI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts)

To supplement the financial data presented on a GAAP basis, Inphi Corporation (the “Company”) discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude stock-based compensation, legal, transition costs and other expenses, purchase price fair value adjustments related to acquisitions, impairment of certain intangibles and investments, restructuring expenses, non-cash interest expense related to convertible debt, unrealized gain or loss on equity investments, loss on claim settlement and deferred tax asset valuation allowance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with GAAP. These results should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company believes that its non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations because it excludes charges or benefits that management considers to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures of gross margin, income from operations, net income and earnings per share, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective and a more meaningful understanding of the Company’s ongoing operating performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to review and assess the financial performance of the Company, to determine executive officer incentive compensation and to plan and forecast performance in future periods. The Company’s non-GAAP measurements are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not an alternative to GAAP financial information, and may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP gross margin to Non-GAAP gross margin GAAP gross margin $ 49,526 $ 53,084 $ 165,145 $ 196,503 Adjustments to GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation 717 (a) 391 (a) 2,527 (a) 2,045 (a) Acquisition related expenses - 20 (b) 3 (b) 143 (b) Amortization of inventory step-up - (c) - (c) 1,166 (c) 9,304 (c) Amortization of intangibles 9,724 (d) 6,752 (d) 32,846 (d) 28,502 (d) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (12 ) (e) (17 ) (e) (48 ) (e) (5 ) (e) Impairment of certain developed technology - - - 10,174 (f) Restructuring expenses - - 106 (g) - Non-GAAP gross margin $ 59,955 $ 60,230 $ 201,745 $ 246,666 GAAP operating expenses to Non-GAAP operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 40,624 $ 41,965 $ 167,924 $ 200,539 Adjustments to GAAP research and development: Stock-based compensation (9,544 ) (a) (7,887 ) (a) (37,397 ) (a) (28,846 ) (a) Acquisition related expenses - (367 ) (b) (607 ) (b) (1,839 ) (b) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (109 ) (e) (216 ) (e) (402 ) (e) (767 ) (e) Impairment of in-process research and development - - - (36,840 ) (f) Restructuring expenses - - (885 ) (g) - Non-GAAP research and development $ 30,971 $ 33,495 $ 128,633 $ 132,247 GAAP sales and marketing $ 10,608 $ 10,801 $ 43,080 $ 42,381 Adjustments to GAAP sales and marketing: Stock-based compensation (3,285 ) (a) (2,292 ) (a) (13,470 ) (a) (8,340 ) (a) Acquisition related expenses - (179 ) (b) (259 ) (b) (772 ) (b) Amortization of intangibles (2,431 ) (d) (2,432 ) (d) (9,726 ) (d) (9,725 ) (d) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (4 ) (e) (28 ) (e) (64 ) (e) (103 ) (e) Restructuring expenses - - (367 ) (g) - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,888 $ 5,870 $ 19,194 $ 23,441 GAAP general and administrative $ 6,535 $ 5,605 $ 28,302 $ 23,782 Adjustments to GAAP general and administrative: Stock-based compensation (2,829 ) (a) (1,895 ) (a) (10,490 ) (a) (5,602 ) (a) Acquisition related expenses - (3 ) (b) (6 ) (b) (756 ) (b) Amortization of intangibles (116 ) (d) (116 ) (d) (464 ) (d) (464 ) (d) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (6 ) (e) 67 (e) (56 ) (e) 279 (e) Restructuring expenses - - (133 ) (g) - Loss on claim settlement from ClariPhy acquisition - - (2,250 ) (h) - Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 3,584 $ 3,658 $ 14,903 $ 17,239 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 39,443 $ 43,023 $ 162,730 $ 172,927 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 20,512 $ 17,207 $ 39,015 $ 73,739 GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income $ (21,631 ) $ 102 $ (95,751 ) $ (74,904 ) Adjusting items to GAAP net income (loss): Operating expenses related to stock-based compensation expense 16,375 (a) 12,465 (a) 63,884 (a) 44,833 (a) Acquisition related expenses - 569 (b) 875 (b) 3,510 (b) Amortization of inventory fair value step-up - - (c) 1,166 (c) 9,304 (c) Amortization of intangibles related to purchase price 12,271 (d) 9,300 (d) 43,036 (d) 38,691 (d) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets 107 (e) 160 (e) 474 (e) 586 (e) Impairment of certain intangibles from ClariPhy acquisition - - - 47,014 (f) Restructuring expenses - - 1,491 (g) - Loss on claim settlement from ClariPhy acquisition - - 2,250 (h) - Loss on retirement of certain property and equipment from acquisitions - - 66 (i) 77 (i) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity investment (66 ) (j) - (2,440 ) (j) - Impairment of investment 7,000 (k) - 7,000 (k) - Accretion and amortization expense on convertible debt 6,828 (l) 6,356 (l) 26,394 (l) 24,574 (l) Valuation allowance and tax effect of the adjustments above from GAAP to non-GAAP (354 ) (m) (12,723 ) (m) (9,635 ) (m) (26,523 ) (m) Non-GAAP net income $ 20,530 $ 16,229 $ 38,810 $ 67,162 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic earnings per share 44,152,932 42,595,179 43,690,581 42,165,213 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share before offsetting shares from call option 45,516,402 44,335,639 44,986,718 44,524,224 Offsetting shares from call option - - - (201,291 ) Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 45,516,402 44,335,639 44,986,718 44,322,933 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.38 $ 0.89 $ 1.59 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.86 $ 1.52 GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 57.2 % 62.0 % 56.1 % 56.4 % Stock-based compensation 0.8 % 0.5 % 0.9 % 0.6 % Amortization of inventory fair value step-up and intangibles 11.3 % 7.8 % 11.5 % 13.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 69.3 % 70.3 % 68.5 % 70.8 %

Reflects the stock-based compensation expense recorded relating to stock based awards. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the legal, transition costs and other expenses related to acquisition. The transition costs also include short-term cash retention bonus payments to ClariPhy employees that were part of the purchase agreement when the Company acquired ClariPhy. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the cost of goods sold fair value amortization of inventory step-up related to acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the fair value amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the fair value depreciation of fixed assets related to acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the impairment of in-process research and development and developed technology from the ClariPhy acquisition. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects restructuring expenses incurred. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the loss on settlement of certain customer claims from the ClariPhy acquisition. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the loss on disposal of certain property and equipment from the acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the unrealized gain or loss on equity investments. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the impairment of non-marketable equity investment. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance Reflects the accretion and amortization expense on convertible debt. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the change in valuation allowance and delta in interim period tax allocation from GAAP to non-GAAP related to non-GAAP adjustments. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance.

INPHI CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - FIRST QUARTER 2019 GUIDANCE (in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ending

March 31, 2019 High Low Estimated GAAP net loss $ (21,800 ) $ (22,800 ) Adjusting items to estimated GAAP net loss: Operating expenses related to stock-based compensation expense 16,300 16,700 Amortization of intangibles 12,200 12,200 Amortization of convertible debt interest cost 6,800 6,800 Tax effect of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments (260 ) (240 ) Estimated non-GAAP net income $ 13,240 $ 12,660 Shares used in computing estimated non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 46,130,000 46,130,000 Estimated non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Revenue $ 82,000 $ 80,000 GAAP gross margin $ 47,400 $ 45,175 as a % of revenue 57.8 % 56.5 % Adjusting items to estimated GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation 700 700 Amortization of intangibles 9,700 9,700 Estimated non-GAAP gross margin $ 57,800 $ 55,575 as a % of revenue 70.5 % 69.5 %



