Heather Rowe Named Dynavax’s Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Heather Rowe has been appointed vice president of investor relations and corporate communications. In this role, Ms. Rowe will be responsible for communicating Dynavax’s business objectives and accomplishments to all key stakeholders, including shareholders, the investment community, media and employees.

/EIN News/ -- “Heather is a seasoned investor relations and corporate communications executive with a proven track record of successfully developing and executing on strategic investor relations and corporate communications programs,” said Michael Ostrach, chief financial officer of Dynavax. “Her breadth of experience, particularly in biotechnology and immuno-oncology, make her the ideal fit for the investor relations team as we continue to grow our HEPLISAV-B® business and advance our SD-101 clinical program.”

Ms. Rowe brings to Dynavax more than 16 years of strategic communications experience, with 13 years of dedicated investor relations experience. Previously, Ms. Rowe was senior director of investor relations and corporate communications at Five Prime Therapeutics. Prior to that, she was director of investor relations at KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals (acquired by Allergan). She previously held various investor relations and communications roles with increasing responsibility at AeroVironment, Allos Therapeutics (acquired by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals), Janus Capital Group and Myogen (acquired by Gilead Sciences). Ms. Rowe holds an M.A. in Mass Communications/Public Relations from Texas Tech University and a B.A. in Communication Studies, with minors in Marketing and Journalism from New Mexico State University. She is an active member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) and has served on the board of directors of the NIRI Rocky Mountain Chapter and the NIRI Los Angeles Chapter.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax discovers and develops novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax's lead immunotherapy product, SD-101, is an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 studies and its second cancer immunotherapeutic, DV281, is in Phase 1 development. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com .

Contact

Heather Rowe

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

hrowe@dynavax.com

510-665-7269



