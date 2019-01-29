Nuvectra Provides Update on Virtis™ FDA PMA Submission

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR), a medical device company dedicated to neuromodulation, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised that its review of Company’s pre-market approval (PMA) application for its Virtis Sacral Neuromodulation (SNM) system has been extended beyond the expiration of the FDA’s 180-day review period.



Scott Drees, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “FDA has informed us that they have not yet concluded their review and as such will require an extension of our 180-day review period. To date, FDA has not identified any additional deficiencies or requested any additional information. The Company is continuing to work closely with FDA to conclude our PMA review.”

About Nuvectra Corporation

Nuvectra® is a neurostimulation company committed to helping physicians improve the lives of people with chronic conditions. The Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System is our first commercial offering and is CE marked and FDA approved for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Our innovative technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other indications such as sacral neuromodulation (SNM) for the treatment of overactive bladder, and deep brain stimulation (DBS) for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. Visit the Nuvectra website at www.nuvectramed.com

