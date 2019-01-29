Global Integration Specialist Yenlo Receives Best Partner of 2018 Award from WSO2

The Best Partner of 2018 award is the latest milestone in Yenlo’s multi-year alliance with WSO2 in delivering open source integration and API management solutions that enable agile digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- Netherlands, Amsterdam, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yenlo, a global integration specialist, today announced that the company was recognized by WSO2 with the Best Partner of 2018 award. The award is the latest milestone in the strong, multi-year partnership between WSO2, the leading open source integration vendor, and Yenlo, a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and certified WSO2 Premier Partner. It was presented at WSO2 Bootcamp 2019, the yearly strategic kick-off for WSO2 team members and key partners, which was held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Yenlo brings more than 11 years of expertise in delivering solutions for enterprise applications, middleware and database platforms for traditional servers, private clouds, and public clouds. As a WSO2 VAR and Premier Partner, Yenlo delivers integration and API management solutions based on the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform that enable agile digital transformation and support organizations’ API-first strategies.

“In our inaugural year of partner awards, we are excited to recognize Yenlo with our Best Partner of 2018 award and look forward to delivering value together for customers in 2019,” said WSO2 COO Shevan Goonetilleke. “Yenlo is a valued, long-time partner that has been instrumental in growing the community around our WSO2 Integration Agile Platform—both in building its extensive team of WSO2 experts and in empowering enterprises across Europe and North America to integrate the systems, services and apps that drive their digital businesses.”

As part of its expanded role in partnering with WSO2, Yenlo will sponsor at least five WSO2 Summit events in 2019, including New York, Seattle, and Toronto in North America and Stuttgart and Katowice in Europe.

“We are very proud to receive WSO2’s award for Best Partner of 2018. It is a true recognition of our expertise at Yenlo and the effort we bring to our partnership with WSO2 in delivering solutions that support enterprises in their digital journeys and API-first strategies,” said Ruben van der Zwan, Yenlo CEO and founder. “We are excited to build on our partnership with WSO2 in 2019 and drive experiences that are mutually successful for our companies and for our customers.”

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world’s #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, approach to open source, and agile transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more.

About Yenlo

Yenlo is a global system integrator and specialist in enabling digital transformation with open source and agile technology. Yenlo is the most advanced Certified Premier Partner (CPP) and official Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of WSO2. Our business is founded on the belief that enterprises need to regain their agility and become digital agencies to optimize their customer intimacy; achieve operational excellence; or add new services, products, or business models. We believe this agility—in technology, knowledge and finance—can be created by applying an open source-first, API-first, and cloud-first strategy.

At Yenlo, we bring agility to enterprises by delivering first-class professional services based on deep expertise. Our services range from enterprise and solution architecture to software development; operational support; and WSO2 product support, training and certification programs. These are complemented by our pre-built solution-as-a-service offerings, including our Yenlo Connext services, a fully managed middleware-platform-as-a-service. Visit www.yenlo.com for more information.

Tamara de Lange Yenlo +31 20 2700 700 tamara.de.lange@yenlo.com Shifali Erasmus Kinetic.PR +1 650-655-6424 shifali@kineticprllc.com



