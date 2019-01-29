SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Directors of OneMain Holdings, Inc.
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:
http://www.zlkdocs.com/OMF-Info-Request-Form-7271
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.
