Equium Capital Management Inc. Announces Fund Termination

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equium Capital Management Inc. (“Equium Capital”), the manager of Equium Global Tactical Allocation Fund (the “Fund”), today announced its intention to terminate the Fund, including the Series A, Series F and ETF Series (TSX: ETAC) units (collectively, the “Units”) on or about March 29, 2019 (the “Termination Date”).



Effective today, the Series A and Series F Units of the Fund are no longer available for purchase, including any purchases made pursuant to existing pre-authorized payment plans. It is anticipated that the ETF Series Units of the Fund will cease trading and be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about March 28, 2019 at the close of business. Effective February 28, 2019, no further subscriptions for ETF Series Units of the Fund will be accepted.

Investors may redeem Units of the Fund until the close of business on March 28, 2019 in accordance with the Fund’s simplified prospectus. Equium Capital will waive any short-term trading fees for redemptions prior to the Termination Date.

Investors that still hold a position in the Fund at 4:00 pm EST on the Termination Date will receive a cash payment for their Units equal to their proportionate share of all property and assets of the Fund attributable to the applicable series of the Fund, which is expected to be the series net asset value per Unit on the Termination Date multiplied by the number of Units held, net of any applicable taxes. Equium Capital encourages unitholders of the Fund to consult with their financial advisor to understand the financial and tax implications of the termination of the Fund and to determine the solution that best suits their investment needs and personal situation.

A notice will be sent to each unitholder in the Fund regarding the termination.

About Equium Capital Management Inc.

Equium Capital Management Inc., a boutique investment management firm specializing in global, multi-asset investment solutions and real estate-focused private equity funds, is the manager and portfolio manager of Equium Global Tactical Allocation Fund. Combining the best elements of traditional and alternative investing, Equium Capital manages segregated portfolios and funds with a reliably conservative diligence and best-practices approach. The primary goal is to generate high-quality investment returns that better preserve capital and grow wealth over time. Please visit www.equiumcapital.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Cameron B. Hurst

Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer

(416) 304-9360

e-mail: cameron.hurst@equiumcapital.com

Adam Murl

Chief Financial Officer & Head of Research

(416) 304-9359

e-mail: adam.murl@equiumcapital.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in the ETF series of a mutual fund. Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the fund’s net asset value. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund’s performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

