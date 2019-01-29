Online Betting Guide Releases Thorough Analysis On The Economic Impact Of Atlanta Hosting Super Bowl LIII

How does hosting Super Bowl 53 impact Atlanta's economy? Learn how the Big Game will affect Atlanta's economy, businesses and community as they play host.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LegalBettingOnline.com released a comprehensive analysis of the potential economic effects the city of Atlanta will see from hosting Super Bowl 53 on February 3rd, 2019. Oftentimes, when cities place a bid to host the Super Bowl, they do so in anticipation of a windfall of profits due to exposure and tourism associated with the event.However, the NFL often overexaggerates the potential revenue cities may see which is why www.legalbettingonline.com has set the record straight by examining and comparing the effects on cities which hosted previous Super Bowls, and Super Bowl revenue estimates provided by various groups - not just the NFL.The site’s Marketing Division thoroughly examined several Super Bowl documents and revenue research reports to provide the city of Atlanta with an authentic return on investment estimate not inflated by biased groups. By removing this bias, other cities desiring to host the annual Super Bowl game like Atlanta can understand the hard numbers, in-house expenses, and real cost associated with winning the bid and holding the event.This comprehensive examination will assist in preparing those cities for true and sometimes low-end revenue returns which may leave cities in the red by millions after the event has come and gone.About LegalBettingOnlineLegalBettingOnline is dedicated to providing the most accurate information regarding sports events, and legal gambling whether that information regards domestic or offshore jurisdictions. The LegalBettingOnline brand was established by a group of experienced online gamblers with years of industry knowledge to better engage bettors and information seekers of all backgrounds. LegalBettingOnline.com’s current staff honors the legacy of the brand by recognizing the deep impact the organization has online by upholding the highest standards of quality and accuracy for its readers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.