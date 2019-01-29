NeuroMetrix Reports New Clinical Studies Published on DPNCheck

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO) today reported publication of three new DPNCheck® clinical studies. DPNCheck is a point-of-care test that provides accurate and cost-effective screening, diagnosis and monitoring of diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN).



/EIN News/ -- In Kural’s study, 168 patients with type 2 diabetes were evaluated to determine the accuracy of DPNCheck compared to traditional nerve conduction studies which are accepted as the gold standard. The authors concluded that DPNCheck is a suitable tool for DPN screening.

In Andersen’s study, DPNCheck was used as the primary outcome measure to assess the prevalence of DPN within an arm of the ADDITION study. The ADDITION study is a large, long term, multi-site study aimed at determining whether intensive treatment of type 2 diabetes reduces macrovascular and microvascular complications. In this 13-year follow-up, 452 participants were tested with DPNCheck. Results showed that higher baseline levels of HbA1c and steeper increase of HbA1c over time were associated with DPN.

In Christensen’s study, 156 young adults with type 1 diabetes were assessed with DPNCheck to examine the prevalence of DPN in this population. The authors determined that DPN has high prevalence in young adults with type 1 diabetes. In addition, the study concluded that screening with novel measurements, such as DPNCheck, may be beneficial for detecting and preventing nerve damage.

“We are pleased with the growing number of physicians and institutions independently conducting clinical research with DPNCheck. These 3 new studies alone contribute data from 776 patients to the body of DPNCheck clinical evidence,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix. “There are now over 20 peer-reviewed publications assessing the accuracy of DPNCheck or its use as an objective measure of DPN.”

About DPNCheck

DPNCheck is a fast, accurate, and quantitative nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate systemic neuropathies such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). It is designed to be used by clinicians at the point-of-care to objectively detect, stage, and monitor DPN. For more information, please visit www.dpncheck.com .

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The Company has two primary products. Quell® is an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. DPNCheck is a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.



