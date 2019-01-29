Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages LGND Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND). Our investigation concerns whether Ligand has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On January 16, 2019, Citron Research published a report entitled “Pipeline Ligand Pipe Dream,” describing its observations of Ligand’s business. The report detailed sources of future revenues by drug candidate, showing that roughly 60% of Ligand’s milestone payments stem from just two companies. The report goes on to allege that some of Ligand’s partners have corporate addresses that are actually a private residence or UPS box, or do not occupy their supposed address.

On this news, Ligand’s share price fell by more than 16%, closing at $110.05 on January 16, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ligand shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Ligand Corporation please go to https://bespc.com/lgnd/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.