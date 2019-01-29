NCM Global Income Growth Class and NCM Entrepreneurs Class recognized at FundGrade A+ Awards for a third consecutive year

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCM Investments is pleased to announce that the NCM Global Income Growth Class and NCM Entrepreneurs Class have been awarded the Fundata FundGrade A+ Award for a third consecutive year.



Alex Sasso, NCM’s Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager says, “We are very proud to win the FundGrade A+ Awards for the third year in a row for these funds, which recognizes our commitment to delivering strong performance while managing volatility for our investors over the long term.”

These awards demonstrate NCM’s commitment to pursuing long-term wealth solutions for our clients through independent active management.

/EIN News/ -- NCM Global Income Growth Class is a Global equity balanced fund investing primarily in dividend paying equities with a minimum 10% weight in fixed income, targeting a $0.043 per share monthly dividend without sacrificing long-term growth.

NCM Entrepreneurs Class is a Canadian micro-cap equity fund that utilizes NCM’s proven investment methodology to deliver a high quality portfolio of cash generating businesses that trade at reasonable valuations.

The FundGrade A+ Awards are awarded annually to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the calendar year. Learn more at www.fundgradeawards.com.

About NCM Investments

NCM is a leader in active management, with an extensive range of mutual funds and alternative investment products. NCM was founded in 1995 with offices in Calgary and Toronto.

For more information on NCM’s actively managed fund line up, please click here or talk to your financial advisor.

The FundGrade™ A+ Award is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CALGARY

1850, 333 - 7 Avenue S.W.,

Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1

p 403.531.2650

f 403.508.6120



TORONTO

310, 99 Yorkville Avenue,

Toronto, ON M5R 3K5

p 416.640.6718

f 416.640.6722



ncminvestments.com



NCM Asset Management Ltd.





