Join the Future of Bathroom Hygiene as HYGE Kickstarts Wet Wipe and Toilet Paper Revolution

First-ever flushable wet wipes on a roll offer a new hygiene experience that is clean, convenient & sustainable. Pre-orders available through February 7, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, US, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYGE is revolutionizing personal hygiene with the first-ever biodegradable wet wipe on a roll. With a modern design that fits seamlessly on existing toilet paper holders, HYGE delivers a superior clean to its inferior toilet paper counterpart and is better for the environment.The Michigan-based startup has launched a Kickstarter pre-order campaign ( https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hyge/hyge-biodegradable-wipes-on-a-roll?ref=9rhdah ), running through February 7, 2019, to bring HYGE to the consumer market later this year."The use of wet wipes is on the rise but not all wipes are created equal. Many wipes marketed as flushable simply aren’t and can wreak havoc on home and city sewer systems and contribute to long-term environmental issues. Others claim to be safe and natural, but actually contain ingredients that can cause irritation. HYGE is on a mission to revolutionize personal hygiene with the first-ever biodegradable and truly flushable wet wipe on a roll," said HYGE Co-founder Brent Fisher.Since its invention in 1857, toilet paper hasn’t changed much, HYGE introduces an innovative solution that is more sustainable, convenient and reliable. Join the HYGE wet wipes and toilet paper revolution • Good for you and the planet. Made with fully biodegradable cellulose fibers specifically designed to be flushed without causing septic or sewer issues, HYGE leaves you 80% cleaner than conventional toilet paper and cuts back on waste. One HYGE roll is equivalent to seven traditional toilet paper rolls. One tree provides 288 more HYGE rolls than traditional toilet paper, reducing deforestation and working toward a cleaner future.• Convenient. Following its Kickstarter campaign, HYGE will be available for one-time purchase and also a convenient recurring monthly subscription starting at $10 per month.• Thoughtfully designed. Goodbye tacky wipe packages. HYGE rolls are designed to be stored on existing toilet paper holders. The packaging exterior resembles the texture of toilet paper, when you lift the tab, you’ll find wet wipes that are kept moist.• Naturally safe for everyone. HYGE wipes are designed to provide a gentle clean that’s safe for the entire family (babies too)! The thick and soft wipes are fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, free from harsh chemicals and dermatologist tested.“By focusing on cleanliness, biodegradation, flush-ability and design, HYGE is the solution for sustainable hygiene with hassle-free convenience,” states HYGE Co-founder Tony Bird.Join HYGE in the wet wipes and toilet paper revolution. It's time for you to bring your bathroom hygiene up to date.Through its Kickstarter campaign, HYGE is offering a chance to pre-order the first rolls and be a part of the first toilet paper revolution since 1857. Once fully funded, those investing in the campaign will receive product plans ranging from a $4 pledge that will receive a single roll, $19 for a two-month plan, or three, six and 12-month plans depending on dollar amount contributed. Investments over $1,250 will receive a lifetime supply of HYGE at four rolls per month. Investments of $3,900 or more, will receive a HYGE lifetime supply, opportunity to be featured in a HYGE marketing campaign, a VIP invite to HYGE’s Lake Michigan launch party, and more perks.Visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hyge/hyge-biodegradable-wipes-on-a-roll?ref=9rhdah to pre-order the world’s first wet wipes on a roll and participate in the initial offering, The Kickstarter campaign runs through February 7, 2019.To learn more about HYGE, visit https://hygeproducts.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.