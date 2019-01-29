Surfactants Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfactants - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Surfactants market accounted for $31.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



Increasing personal care industries, extensive use of surfactants in household detergents and changing standard of living in developing economies are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, volatility in raw material prices and environmental issues are hindering the market growth.



Surfactants are the organic compounds with presence of both hydrophobic and hydrophilic group. Surfactants allow oil molecules to mix with or dissolve' in water. Their properties such as wet ability, detergency, emulsion, dispersion, stabilization, and foam/froth have vast practical applications in variety of industries.



Amongst type, detergents segment witnessed considerable growth in the market. Detergents are widely used for industrial and household purposes. With rising need for more capable and superior detergents, the demand for surfactants from the detergents industry has increased.



By geography, Asia pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the market owing to growth in disposable incomes, increasing demand for soaps, personal care and detergents in this country, which, in turn, is boosting the market.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Surfactants Market, By Substrate

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Synthetic Surfactants

5.3 Bio-Based Surfactants

5.3.1 Chemically Synthesized Bio-Based Surfactants

5.3.1.1 Alkyl Polyglycosides

5.3.1.2 Fatty Acid Glucamides

5.3.1.3 Sorbitan Esters

5.3.1.4 Sucrose Esters

5.3.2 Bio Surfactants

5.3.2.1 High Molecular Weight Biosurfactants

5.3.2.2 Low Molecular Weight Biosurfactants



6 Global Surfactants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Ionic Surfactants

6.2.1 Amine Oxides

6.2.2 Alcohol Ethoxylates (AE)

6.3 Cationic Surfactants

6.4 Anionic Surfactants

6.4.1 Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)

6.4.2 Secondary Alkane Sulfonate (SAS)

6.4.3 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)

6.4.4 Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS)

6.5 Amphoteric Surfactants



7 Global Surfactants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverage

7.3 Crop Protection

7.4 Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

7.5 Personal Care

7.6 Textile

7.7 Oilfield Chemicals

7.8 Elastomers & Plastics

7.9 Detergents

7.10 Other Applications



8 Global Surfactants Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

10.3 Evonik Industries AG

10.4 The DOW Chemical Company

10.5 Akzonobel N.V

10.6 Clariant AG

10.7 Huntsman Corporation

10.8 KAO Corporation

10.9 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

10.10 Stepan Company

10.11 ECO Group

10.12 Croda International PLC

10.13 Sialco Materials Ltd

10.14 Aarti Industries Ltd

10.15 Enaspol A.S.

10.16 Oxiteno

10.17 KLK OLEO

10.18 Solvay

10.19 Unger Fabrikker A.S

10.20 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5sc8q4/surfactants?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surfactants



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.