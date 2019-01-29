Global Business Process Management Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Process Management - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Business Process Management market accounted for $7.34 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% to reach $26.76 billion by 2026.



Increasing business organizations, cost efficiency and rising need for automation to reduce the product or service cost are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, resistance to adoption from the IT staff and the lack of clarity in terms of the value proposition as an IT solution are hindering the market growth.



Business Process Management (BPM) is the discipline that combines knowledge from information technology and knowledge from management sciences and applies this to operational business processes. These systems are generic software systems that are driven by explicit process designs to enact and manage operational business processes.



By End User, BFSI segment registered significant growth. It enables banks to automate business processes like account opening, lending or payments to optimize. Institutions in the BFSI sector are adopting BPM solutions to deal with immediate process improvements and to tackle different business process improvement initiatives, which will help institutions to target and serve customers better.



By Geography, North America acquired the largest market share growth due to the presence of a large number of BPM vendors such as Pega, IBM and Oracle in United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Business Process Management Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Consulting

5.2.2 System Integration

5.2.3 Training and Education

5.3 Solution

5.3.1 Automation

5.3.2 Content and Document Management

5.3.3 Integration

5.3.4 Monitoring and Optimization

5.3.5 Process Modelling

5.3.6 Other Solutions



6 Global Business Process Management Market, By Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Enterprise

6.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)



7 Global Business Process Management Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Global Business Process Management Market, By Business Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Accounting and Finance

8.3 Human Resources

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Operations & Supply Chain Management

8.6 Sales and Marketing

8.7 Supply Chain Management

8.8 Other Business Functions



9 Global Business Process Management Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Energy & Utilities

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

9.5 Transportation & Logistics

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Retail

9.8 Government & Defense

9.9 IT & Telecom

9.10 Other End Users



10 Global Business Process Management Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Oracle Corporation

12.2 Microsoft Biz Talk Server

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.4 Software AG

12.5 Fujitsu

12.6 Capgemini

12.7 Global 360

12.8 Opentext, Inc.

12.9 Appian Corporation

12.10 Adobe

12.11 BP Logix, Inc.

12.12 SAP

12.13 Pegasystems, Inc.

12.12 Fabasoft

12.15 Hewlett Packard

12.16 Red Hat, Inc.

12.17 Tibco Software

12.18 WebMethodsI

12.19 Ultimus

12.20 BizFlow Corp



