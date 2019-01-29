Global Business Process Management Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5%
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Process Management - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Business Process Management market accounted for $7.34 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% to reach $26.76 billion by 2026.
Increasing business organizations, cost efficiency and rising need for automation to reduce the product or service cost are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, resistance to adoption from the IT staff and the lack of clarity in terms of the value proposition as an IT solution are hindering the market growth.
Business Process Management (BPM) is the discipline that combines knowledge from information technology and knowledge from management sciences and applies this to operational business processes. These systems are generic software systems that are driven by explicit process designs to enact and manage operational business processes.
By End User, BFSI segment registered significant growth. It enables banks to automate business processes like account opening, lending or payments to optimize. Institutions in the BFSI sector are adopting BPM solutions to deal with immediate process improvements and to tackle different business process improvement initiatives, which will help institutions to target and serve customers better.
By Geography, North America acquired the largest market share growth due to the presence of a large number of BPM vendors such as Pega, IBM and Oracle in United States.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Business Process Management Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Services
5.2.1 Consulting
5.2.2 System Integration
5.2.3 Training and Education
5.3 Solution
5.3.1 Automation
5.3.2 Content and Document Management
5.3.3 Integration
5.3.4 Monitoring and Optimization
5.3.5 Process Modelling
5.3.6 Other Solutions
6 Global Business Process Management Market, By Organization Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Large Enterprise
6.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)
7 Global Business Process Management Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Global Business Process Management Market, By Business Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Accounting and Finance
8.3 Human Resources
8.4 Manufacturing
8.5 Operations & Supply Chain Management
8.6 Sales and Marketing
8.7 Supply Chain Management
8.8 Other Business Functions
9 Global Business Process Management Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Energy & Utilities
9.3 Manufacturing
9.4 BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)
9.5 Transportation & Logistics
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Retail
9.8 Government & Defense
9.9 IT & Telecom
9.10 Other End Users
10 Global Business Process Management Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Oracle Corporation
12.2 Microsoft Biz Talk Server
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.4 Software AG
12.5 Fujitsu
12.6 Capgemini
12.7 Global 360
12.8 Opentext, Inc.
12.9 Appian Corporation
12.10 Adobe
12.11 BP Logix, Inc.
12.12 SAP
12.13 Pegasystems, Inc.
12.12 Fabasoft
12.15 Hewlett Packard
12.16 Red Hat, Inc.
12.17 Tibco Software
12.18 WebMethodsI
12.19 Ultimus
12.20 BizFlow Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtgml7/global_business?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Information Management
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.