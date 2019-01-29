Socially Responsible Lender OppLoans Appoints Karishma Patel Buford to New Chief People Officer Role

Highly successful talent management leader joins fast-growing fintech firm.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OppLoans, the nation’s leading socially responsible online lender, has announced the appointment of Karishma Patel Buford to the new role of Chief People Officer. Karishma is a deeply experienced human resource executive and psychologist. At OppLoans, she will design and lead all key pillars of the fintech firm’s human capital strategy including talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, culture building, performance management and more.

Karishma joins OppLoans after a successful tenure as Head of Global Talent Management at Groupon. There, she led a global team of talent-acquisition, employment-branding and talent-development leaders to deliver best-in-class programs to attract, select, develop and retain great talent. She has previously held leadership roles at BAE Systems Inc and Korn Ferry. She achieved a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the Georgia School of Professional Psychology and a Bachelor’s of Arts in Psychology from the University of Virginia.

“Karishma is the perfect leader for our most important asset—our people,” said Jared Kaplan, CEO of OppLoans. “While I’m proud of the number of culture and workplace awards we’ve collected—OppLoans is a 2019 Glassdoor Best Place to Work, an Inc. Magazine 2018 Best Workplaces winner and a 2018 Chicago Tribune Top Workplace— there is still so much we can do better as a people thought leader. Karishma will bring the playbook to exponentially scale our talent ops at OppLoans, as she has done elsewhere.”

Karishma added, “The competition for talent is fierce and more than ever people are choosing companies based on culture. I am so impressed with OppLoans’ relentless commitment to creating an exceptional experience for both employees and customers. It is clear that OppLoans is truly building a company for the long term. Already one of the best places to work in Chicago, OppLoans has a strong foundation and I am excited to build on this and shape the people programs and practices that will fuel our next stage of growth.”

About OppLoans

OppLoans is one of the highest-rated online lenders and service providers in the industry. With fast funding, total transparency and unmatched customer service, OppLoans provides non-prime borrowers a reliable source of short-term funding.

For more information regarding OppLoans, please visit the OppLoans website at OppLoans.com or email media@opploans.com.

