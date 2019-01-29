Puppet Names Yvonne Wassenaar as Next CEO

Wassenaar to oversee the next phase of product innovation and global growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced Yvonne Wassenaar as its CEO. Wassenaar brings deep experience in cloud computing and enterprise go-to market acceleration, having held key leadership positions at Airware, New Relic and VMware. Under Wassenaar’s leadership, Puppet will continue to grow its market share worldwide and expand its product portfolio to deliver on its promise of pervasive automation in an increasingly hybrid world.



“In today's world companies need to be digitally relevant or die. Easier said than done if you are an enterprise with a complex existing IT environment, resource challenges, and security concerns. Puppet is the trusted enterprise partner for companies who need to securely and efficiently manage today's hybrid environments, while future proofing their business for the changes yet to come," said Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO of Puppet. "With the DevOps movement and cloud native technologies on the rise, the opportunities for Puppet have never been greater. I’m thrilled to join this amazing team and work with such a strong, dedicated group of industry leaders, customers, partners and open source community.”

“Yvonne is a seasoned C-level executive, having led numerous company transformations focused on unleashing new areas of organic and inorganic growth,” said Kevin Compton, co-founder and partner at Radar Partners and Puppet board member. “As I think about Puppet’s next chapter, I know that Yvonne has the unique expertise to build on Puppet’s credibility as an IT automation leader and guide enterprises as they transition to cloud-native architectures. We’re thrilled to have Yvonne at the helm and look forward to working with her as she oversees the next phase of Puppet’s growth.”



Most recently, Wassenaar served as the CEO of Airware, a leading enterprise drone analytics company. Prior to joining Airware, Wassenaar served as the CIO of New Relic, where she was instrumental in guiding the company’s growth strategy pre/post IPO and scaled the company’s internal technology and data platform through a period of hypergrowth. Wassenaar also spent four years at VMware where she was a key driver in helping scale the business from $2 billion to $6 billion. Wassenaar started her career at Accenture where she spent 17 years, rising in the organization from a computer programmer to Partner in the high tech business unit. Wassenaar has also been recognized as a Woman of Influence in Silicon Valley, a member of the Boardlist’s Top 20, a SF Business Times Public Company CIO Award Winner and a WSJ Woman of Note.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Mirchandani is stepping down as the CEO of Puppet on January 31 to embark on a new opportunity. Added Compton, “We are truly indebted to Sanjay for the incredible impact he’s had on Puppet. Under his leadership, Puppet acquired two companies and opened five new offices in Seattle, Singapore, Sydney, Timisoara, and Tokyo. Sanjay also oversaw a $42 million fundraise and took Puppet from a single product company to a multi-product portfolio company. We’re incredibly grateful for his leadership, and at the same time, we are excited to work with Yvonne on everything to come.”

