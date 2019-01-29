Blank Rome Welcomes Leading Commercial Litigation and Class Action Defense Partner in Pittsburgh

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Roy W. Arnold has joined the Firm’s Pittsburgh office as Partner in the Commercial Litigation group and Co-Chair of the National Class Action Defense team. Roy focuses his practice on the defense of corporate litigation, class actions, and claims under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”). Roy joins from Reed Smith LLP where he led the firm’s Class Action Defense Team.



“We are thrilled to welcome Roy, one of the country’s top class action litigators, to our Firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Roy’s significant courtroom experience and legal talent strengthens our Firm’s formidable class action defense team and corporate litigation capabilities and, coupled with his complementary experience in ADA Title III cases, further diversifies our Firm’s offerings across numerous industries and advances our robust growth strategy in 2019.”



“Roy’s courtroom skills and advocacy are exceptional, and we could not be more excited to welcome him to our Firm,” added James J. Barnes, Partner and Chair of Blank Rome’s Pittsburgh office. “His commitment and determination to achieve a favorable result for his clients are relentless, yet he is practical and bottom-line oriented when he needs to be. He will be a terrific addition to our commercial litigation practice and class action defense team, and further strengthen our growing Pittsburgh office’s service offerings and talent.”



For more than 25 years, Roy has represented clients faced with alleged class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits, as well as other complex litigation throughout the United States. He has successfully defended and resolved a variety of major cases brought against banks and other financial services companies, retailers, hotels/resorts, real estate companies, and energy or natural resources companies. His broad and deep experience includes the defense of claims arising from mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and fiduciary duties, residential mortgage lending, auto finance, loan servicing, consumer finance, securities, and secondary market issues. As a result, he has defended well over 250 class action lawsuits.



Through a string of high-profile engagements in Western Pennsylvania and elsewhere, he has successfully represented a number of Fortune 500 corporations and their boards of directors in shareholder transaction-related litigation seeking to enjoin mergers valued in the billions of dollars, resulting in his reputation as a "go to" lawyer for this type of work. As part of his class action defense practice, Roy has developed a very active practice advising clients faced with ADA Title III claims. Among other things, Roy has counseled and defended clients with respect to improving the accessibility of automated teller machines; retail point of sale systems; parking lots for banks, retailers, and shopping centers; websites; and mobile applications.



“Roy’s strong litigation experience will be a great complement to our group,” said Jason A. Snyderman, Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Commercial Litigation group. “His background in class action defense as well as his exemplary track record of success for financial services companies and other clients faced with significant claims is extensive. He brings a complete repertoire of skills and experience having handled class action litigation effectively via motions practice, defeating class certification, trying the case to verdict, or winning on appeal.”



“It is an honor to join Blank Rome, a firm focused on delivering the highest-quality representation of clients while remaining resolute in achieving their business objectives,” stated Arnold. “In the commercial litigation practice, and across the Firm, you find accomplished lawyers committed to client service and developing strong, lasting relationships built on trust and mutual respect.”



Roy earned his B.A., with honors, from the University of Pennsylvania and his J.D., with honors, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law where he was elected to Order of the Coif and served as lead executive editor of the University of Pittsburgh Law Review.



An active member of his community, Roy sits on the board of directors for the Pittsburgh International Children’s Theatre, which presents award-winning professional theater for young audiences. Roy also devotes time to pro bono causes, primarily representing children and families in the adoption setting and protecting women from abusive situations.



Since January 1, Blank Rome has welcomed a number of lateral partners across its U.S. offices, enhancing the Firm’s services and capabilities throughout its various practices.

About Blank Rome LLP

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 13 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries, and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients, and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.



