Opus One named as a Global Cleantech 100 company

Recognized as a leader from among 13,000 innovative companies from over 90 countries

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Solutions, a leader in transactive energy and distributed energy software solutions, was named for the second year in a row to the prestigious 2019 Global Cleantech 100, produced by the Cleantech Group (CTG). The company was recognized from among 13,000 innovative firms from over 90 countries.



Opus One's Chief of Strategic Growth, Hari Suthan receives the Cleantech 100 award on behalf of the team at the Cleantech Group's forum in San Francisco from Johann Boukhors of Engie Next Ventures.





“We are honoured to be on the Global Cleantech roster of the world’s 100 most promising clean technology firms for a second consecutive year, recognizing that our company is taking a lead role in addressing our most important energy challenges and creating a significant market impact,” said Joshua Wong, CEO, Opus One Solutions. “At Opus One, we’re building world-class energy solutions to meet the evolving needs and modernisation demands of the electricity grid and the economy around it.”

Opus One provides a suite of solutions via its GridOS® platform that enable electric utility partners across North America and Europe to use integrated planning, real-time data and model-based planning tools to analyse energy supply and demand. This capability is becoming increasingly important as utilities plan and manage an increasing number of distributed energy resources (DERs), such as solar energy, energy storage, demand response, and electric vehicles.

“Utilities today need planning solutions that are real-time and cost-effective. To meet this need, we are launching a new integrated planning platform for utilities across North America and Europe,” shared Hari Subramaniam, Chief of Strategic Growth for Opus One Solutions.

The Global Cleantech 100 is an annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent, for-profit companies best positioned to solve tomorrow’s clean technology challenges. This year marks the 10th edition of the list.

"We’re changing the way we do business, and the way we think about business growth. As demonstrated by the success of Opus One Solutions, a clean economy and a clean environment go hand-in-hand,” said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development for Canada. “Canada isn’t alone in coming to this realization. The global clean technology market presents a promising opportunity for Canadian businesses, a source of new clean jobs for the middle class, and a driver of prosperity for all Canadians. Congratulations to Opus One Solutions on this wonderful achievement."

The Cleantech 100 list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global 87-member expert panel comprised of leading investors and experts from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and produces a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem.

“Our tenth edition is dominated by innovations for the future of food and mobility, and a decentralized and digitized future not only for energy, but for the industrial world more generally,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “This is a far cry from the dominance of hardware, solar and biofuels in the inaugural Global Cleantech 100 in 2009.”

The complete list of 100 companies was revealed on 28 January at the 17th annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco. For detailed information on Opus One Solutions record of performance as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group’s market intelligence platform i3 and search for Opus One Solutions. Download the report and meet the companies solving our biggest challenges

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a distributed energy network. Opus One’s intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows to enable real-time energy management and integrated planning for distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and demand response. GridOS also facilitates effective management of microgrids — from homes to businesses to communities — for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyse opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future. The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, is based in Chicago.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4851598d-6177-4b58-b17a-4d222e2542cf







