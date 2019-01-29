Global Electrical Enclosure Market 2017-2026: Increasing Focus on Connected Cities in Developing Regions
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Enclosure - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electrical Enclosure market accounted for $5.84 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for enclosures in the renewable energy sector, stringent safety and process regulations, increased cost of industrial maintenance operations and increasing focus on connected cities in developing regions are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, price competitiveness and seal leakage problems in electric enclosures are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
An electrical enclosure is a cabinet which contains a variety of electrical and electronic components. Electrical enclosures are considered to be functional as well as provide aesthetic value. They may also need to show favourable properties with regards to electromagnetic interference, power dissipation, and electrical breakdown. The requirements of electrical enclosures are governed by various national regulatory standards.
Stringent regulations are applicable to those used in hazardous areas facing fire or explosion risks, particularly applicable to locations such as coal mines and chemical plants where potential risks include flammable gases, combustible dust, and other volatile vapors or particles. Areas prone to lightning strikes or floods may also warrant use of special types of electrical enclosures.
Based on Material, the Non Metallic Enclosures segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. This is owing to rising research & development of nonmetallic materials for enclosure application. Extensive research and product development has enabled manufacturers to launch a number of new nonmetallic products with positive and necessary features, which are making nonmetallic enclosures gain approval for significant applications.
Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest size of the market during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market in this region are the increased investment in the power generation & distribution sector especially in China and India. An addition of huge rail and road network will also be a major boost for the electric enclosure market in the region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By Form Factor
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Small Enclosure
5.2.1 Terminal/Junction Boxes
5.2.2 Electrical Box Enclosures
5.2.3 Bus Enclosures
5.3 Compact Electric Enclosures
5.3.1 Sloped Roof Enclosures
5.3.2 Mining Enclosures
5.3.3 Hygienic Design Enclosures
5.3.4 Single-Standing Enclosures
5.4 Free-Size Electric Enclosures
5.4.1 System Enclosures
5.4.2 Operator Consoles
5.4.3 Baying Systems
6 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Flame/Explosion-Proof
6.3 Dust-Tight
6.4 Drip-Tight
6.5 Hazardous Environment
6.6 Other Product Types
7 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By Mounting Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wall-Mounted Enclosure
7.3 Free-Standing Enclosure
7.4 Underground Electric Enclosure
8 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Metallic Enclosure
8.2.1 Aluminum Enclosure
8.2.2 Mild-Steel Enclosure
8.2.3 Stainless Steel Enclosure
8.3 Non-Metallic Enclosure
8.3.1 Plastic/ Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Enclosure
8.3.2 Polycarbonate Enclosure
8.3.3 Polyester Enclosure
8.3.4 Fiberglass Enclosure
9 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food & Beverages
9.3 Commercial & Industrial
9.4 Transportation
9.4.1 Roadways
9.4.2 Railways
9.4.3 Airways
9.5 Pulp & Paper
9.6 Medical
9.7 Metals & Mining
9.8 Oil & Gas
9.9 Power Generation and Distribution
9.10 Other End Users
10 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 ABB Ltd
12.2 Adalet Inc
12.3 Allied Moulded Products Ltd
12.4 Austin Electrical Enclosures
12.5 AZZ Incorporated
12.6 Eaton Corporation
12.7 Eldon Holding Limited
12.8 Emerson Electric Company
12.9 Fibox
12.10 General Electric
12.11 Hammond Manufacturing
12.12 Hubbell Incorporated
12.13 Klassen Custom Fabrication Ltd
12.14 Legrand SA
12.15 Leviton Manufacturing Ltd
12.16 Omega Engineering
12.17 Pentair PLC
12.18 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
12.19 Saginaw Control and Engineering
12.20 Schneider Electric SE
12.21 Siemens AG
12.22 Socomec Group SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bjpsq3/global_electrical?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electrical Engineering
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.