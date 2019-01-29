Global 3D Laser Scanners Market 2017-2018 & 2026
Global 3D Laser Scanners market is expected to grow from $2.30 billion in 2017 to reach $5.46 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.1%.
The rising level of eminent control and check up standards offered by 3D laser scanners, major deployment of 3D laser scanners in different industries and the boosting market for 3D printers across the globe are the factors responsible to attribute the market growth. However, growing price of 3D laser scanners in the market is hampering the growth.
3D scanners produce lasers to compute and capture size and shape of free form to generate accurate cloud points which are then predicted by specialized software on computer for further probe or study. This is suited for probing of contoured surface and complex geometries which require accurate data for study, development, and various other respective purposes.
Based on services, Quality control is an integral part of production process as it leads to the production to run smooth and without incurring any extra cost. Depending on geography, North America is a promising region in the 3D scanning market. The growth in the region is predominantly driven by the United States. The early adoption of new technology and presence of U.S. based companies have facilitated the exploration of newer applications of the technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Structured Light 3D Scanners
5.3 Laser 3D Scanners
5.4 Optical scanners
6 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Range
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Long range scanners
6.3 Short range scanner
6.4 Medium range scanners
7 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automated & CMM Based
7.3 Portable CMM Based
7.3.1 Handheld
7.3.2 Articulated Arm CMM
7.4 Desktop & Stationary
7.5 Tripod Mounted
7.6 Fixed CMM Based
7.6.1 Horizontal Arm CMM Based
7.6.2 Bridge CMM Based
7.6.3 Gantry CMM Based
8 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Services
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Virtual Simulation
8.3 Face body scanning
8.4 Rapid prototyping
8.5 Quality inspection
8.6 Reverse engineering
8.7 Other Services
9 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 After-Sales Services
9.3 Hardware & Software
9.3.1 Mirrors
9.3.2 Motor & Processor
9.3.3 Sensor
9.3.4 Camera
9.3.5 Laser Emitter and Receiver
9.3.6 Other Offerings
10 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Geospatial
10.3 Medical and healthcare
10.4 Aerospace & Defense
10.5 Artifacts & Heritage Preservation Department
10.6 Transportation
10.7 Tunnel & Mining
10.8 Construction
10.9 Energy & Power
10.10 Industrial manufacturing
10.11 Automotive
10.12 Entertainment and media
10.13 Other End Users
10.13.1 Oil and Energy
10.13.2 Education
10.13.3 Pipe check solutions
10.13.4 Historical site maintenance
11 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.1 New Product Launch
12.1 Expansions
12.1 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Nikon Metrology NV
13.2 Hexagon AB
13.3 Rapid3D Ltd.
13.4 Topcon Corporation
13.5 Perceptron, Inc.
13.6 Kreon Technologies
13.7 3D Digital Corporation
13.8 Nextengine, Inc.
13.9 Dewalt Corporation
13.10 ShapegrABBer Inc.
13.12 Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
13.13 Faro Technologies, Inc.
13.14 Trimble Inc.
13.15 Basis Software, Inc
13.16 Proto3000 Inc.
13.17 Laser Design
13.18 ShapeGrabber Inc.
13.19 JoeScan
13.20 Laser Scanning
13.21 Creaform
13.24 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH
