Global 3D Laser Scanners Market 2017-2018 & 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Laser Scanners - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D Laser Scanners market is expected to grow from $2.30 billion in 2017 to reach $5.46 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.1%.



The rising level of eminent control and check up standards offered by 3D laser scanners, major deployment of 3D laser scanners in different industries and the boosting market for 3D printers across the globe are the factors responsible to attribute the market growth. However, growing price of 3D laser scanners in the market is hampering the growth.



3D scanners produce lasers to compute and capture size and shape of free form to generate accurate cloud points which are then predicted by specialized software on computer for further probe or study. This is suited for probing of contoured surface and complex geometries which require accurate data for study, development, and various other respective purposes.



Based on services, Quality control is an integral part of production process as it leads to the production to run smooth and without incurring any extra cost. Depending on geography, North America is a promising region in the 3D scanning market. The growth in the region is predominantly driven by the United States. The early adoption of new technology and presence of U.S. based companies have facilitated the exploration of newer applications of the technologies.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Structured Light 3D Scanners

5.3 Laser 3D Scanners

5.4 Optical scanners



6 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Range

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Long range scanners

6.3 Short range scanner

6.4 Medium range scanners



7 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automated & CMM Based

7.3 Portable CMM Based

7.3.1 Handheld

7.3.2 Articulated Arm CMM

7.4 Desktop & Stationary

7.5 Tripod Mounted

7.6 Fixed CMM Based

7.6.1 Horizontal Arm CMM Based

7.6.2 Bridge CMM Based

7.6.3 Gantry CMM Based



8 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Services

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Virtual Simulation

8.3 Face body scanning

8.4 Rapid prototyping

8.5 Quality inspection

8.6 Reverse engineering

8.7 Other Services



9 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 After-Sales Services

9.3 Hardware & Software

9.3.1 Mirrors

9.3.2 Motor & Processor

9.3.3 Sensor

9.3.4 Camera

9.3.5 Laser Emitter and Receiver

9.3.6 Other Offerings



10 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Geospatial

10.3 Medical and healthcare

10.4 Aerospace & Defense

10.5 Artifacts & Heritage Preservation Department

10.6 Transportation

10.7 Tunnel & Mining

10.8 Construction

10.9 Energy & Power

10.10 Industrial manufacturing

10.11 Automotive

10.12 Entertainment and media

10.13 Other End Users

10.13.1 Oil and Energy

10.13.2 Education

10.13.3 Pipe check solutions

10.13.4 Historical site maintenance



11 Global 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.1 New Product Launch

12.1 Expansions

12.1 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Nikon Metrology NV

13.2 Hexagon AB

13.3 Rapid3D Ltd.

13.4 Topcon Corporation

13.5 Perceptron, Inc.

13.6 Kreon Technologies

13.7 3D Digital Corporation

13.8 Nextengine, Inc.

13.9 Dewalt Corporation

13.10 ShapegrABBer Inc.

13.11 Wenzel America, Ltd.

13.12 Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

13.13 Faro Technologies, Inc.

13.14 Trimble Inc.

13.15 Basis Software, Inc

13.16 Proto3000 Inc.

13.17 Laser Design

13.18 ShapeGrabber Inc.

13.19 JoeScan

13.20 Laser Scanning

13.21 Creaform

13.22 Wenzel America, Ltd.

13.23 Dewalt Corporation

13.24 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gm9bcg/global_3d_laser?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: 3D Printing, Lasers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.