The Global Royalty Financing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the royalty financing agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter business, royalty financing agreements. The focus of the report is on partnerships for royalty assets where partners have entered an agreement to dispose of or acquire said assets. The report provides access to royalty financing deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Royalty assets - where a specialist investment company acquires the rights to future royalty payments in return for payment of a lump sum payment to the licensor for the product



Revenue assets - also known as synthetic royalties', where a specialist investment company acquires the rights to a proportion of future revenue streams in return for a lump sum payment to the company



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report provides comprehensive access to royalty and revenue financing deals as announced in the life sciences industry since 2010.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of royalty financing partnering deal trends since 2010

Analysis of the structure of royalty financing partnering agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of all royalty financing deals since 2010, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual royalty financing partnering contracts entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a royalty financing partnering agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in royalty financing dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Difference between royalty and revenue financing deals

2.3. Trends in royalty financing deals since 2010

2.3.1. Royalty financing dealmaking by year, 2010 to 2018

2.3.2. Royalty financing dealmaking by industry sector, 2010 to 2018

2.3.3. Royalty financing dealmaking by therapy area, 2010 to 2018

2.3.4. Royalty financing dealmaking most active, 2010 to 2018

2.4. Reasons for entering into royalty financing partnering deals

2.5 The emergence of royalty asset purchase deals

2.5.1. Primary players in royalty asset purchase deals

2.5.2. Recent royalty asset purchase deals

2.5.3. The role of big pharma in royalty buyback

2.5.4. The future of royalty asset purchase deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of royalty financing structure



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Anatomy of a royalty asset purchase agreement

3.3. Example royalty financing agreements

3.3.1. Case study 1: Xoma - UCB - Orbimed Advisors

3.3.2. Case study 2: Dyax - Paul Capital Healthcare

3.3.3. Case study 3: Royalty financing: Biocryst Pharmaceuticals -Shionogi

3.3.4. Case study 4: Royalty asset: TPG - CV Therapeutics



Chapter 4 - Leading royalty financing deals



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top royalty financing deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 10 most active royalty financing dealmakers



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 10 most active royalty financing dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Royalty financing contract documents 2010- 2018



Chapter 7 - Royalty financing agreement directory 2010- 2018



7.1. Introduction

7.2. Company A-Z

7.3. By industry sector

7.4. By therapy area



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Royalty financing references

Appendix 2 - Resources

Appendix 3 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 4 - Example royalty financing contract document



