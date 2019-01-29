AttackIQ Announces Global “Accelerate” Channel Program

Value-based Program Offers Suite of Benefits Including Sales and Technical Enablement, Compelling Discount Structure and Marketing Support for Three Distinct Partner Segments

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AttackIQ™ , a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, today announced its new Accelerate Channel Program. With the launch of this comprehensive, global program, the company is also announcing that it has adopted a 100 percent channel sales model for the AttackIQ platform.



/EIN News/ -- “We recognize the enormous value that our channel partners provide in offering trusted recommendations to enterprises on their security needs,” said Dan Sibille, vice president of global alliances and channels at AttackIQ. “One of the key security challenges companies face today is ensuring the multiple security controls they employ operate as intended, are not duplicative and work in harmony with one another to provide the best possible protection and return on investment. Our channel partners understand the AttackIQ platform is designed specifically to solve those challenges and serve as our best advocate in accurately and expertly relaying this value to potential customers.”

AttackIQ’s Accelerate Channel Program attracts partners that specialize in three key areas: Service Providers (MSPs, MSSPs, and SIs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Security Consultants. The program requirements, benefits and discount structures are uniquely tailored to each partner segment to provide optimal support and ensure success.

“With the introduction of the Accelerate Channel Program, AttackIQ is formalizing a mutually-beneficial program, partner community and sales model that we are excited to join,” said Bill Strub, president and CEO, NaviLogic. “The AttackIQ platform is a proven, reliable and simple solution to implement providing great value to our customers. It also helps our team continuously validate whether new and existing security controls in our customer environments are operating as intended and elevates our understanding of their needs.”

Key benefits of the Accelerate Channel Program include:

Value-based program with consistent criteria and benefits globally

Discount structure and margins based upon partner segments

Compelling discount and margin for “registered” opportunities

Sales, technical and services curriculums and certifications

Market development funds (MDF) and marketing support

Lead sharing from various AttackIQ marketing sources

Joint selling with AttackIQ sales and sales engineering teams

Pre-sales and post-sales technical assistance and support

Sales and marketing tools (use cases, whitepapers, etc.)

Participation in Global Partner Advisory Council

“Countless security solutions are available in today’s market and businesses are increasingly looking to trusted channel partners and advisors for recommendations on the solutions that will best protect their enterprise environments,” said Carl Wright, chief commercial officer of AttackIQ. “Dan has developed several five-star channel programs featured in CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide and is the best person to lead the launch of our game-changing Accelerate Channel Program, enabling AttackIQ to deliver more value to our partners and customers than ever before.”

For more information on the AttackIQ Accelerate Channel Program, please visit https://www.attackiq.com/partners/ .

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, built the industry’s first platform that enables red and blue teams to test and measure the effectiveness of their security controls and staff. With an open platform, AttackIQ supports the MITRE ATT&CK framework, a curated knowledge base and model for cyber adversary behavior used for planning security improvements and verifying defenses work as expected. AttackIQ’s platform is trusted by leading companies around the world. For more information visit www.attackiq.com . Follow AttackIQ on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Kim Diesel

PR for AttackIQ

attackiq@10fold.com

(845) 242-0447



