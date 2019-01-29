CorelCAD 2019 Speeds 2D Drawing, 3D Modeling, and Technical Design

Delivering new options and deep control, CorelCAD 2019 offers robust CAD capabilities at an affordable price

OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing CorelCAD™ 2019 , the latest version of Corel’s professional and affordable solution for 2D drawing, 3D modeling, and 3D printing. Available for Mac and Windows, CorelCAD 2019 touts powerful new 3D modeling commands and enhanced drafting tools that make it faster than ever to deliver precise designs and accurate output. Thanks to new features including intuitive Push and Pull and Layers Manager functionality, technical designers can dramatically streamline their workflow. Plus, users can work seamlessly with the latest AutoCAD .DWG files and boost collaboration with new support for .STL files.



Corel’s professional and affordable CAD solution offers powerful new 3D modeling commands and enhanced drafting tools to speed up technical design.



Take advantage of new Push and Pull to intuitively modify 3D solid objects or bounded areas by extrusion.



Simplify the design process with new CustomBlocks that define rules and constraints for symbols to dynamically create instances that vary in size, rotation, and appearance.



Streamline your workflow with the new Layers Manager functionality, now available in palette form and accessible directly within the UI.





/EIN News/ -- “CorelCAD is the tool of choice for technical design professionals looking for total control over their CAD workflow at an affordable price. The powerful new Push and Pull feature is a leap forward in intuitive 3D design and editing, while workflow improvements make it possible to take your designs from concept to completion, even faster than before,” says Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager, Technical Graphics at Corel.

Fast, effective, and forward-thinking tools in CorelCAD 2019 empower the design workflow:

NEW AND ENHANCED! 3D modeling and solid editing tools: Save design time and ensure perfect output every time. Use new PolySolid to draw 3D objects in the shape of polygonal walls. Take advantage of the new Push and Pull feature to intuitively modify 3D solid objects or bounded areas by extrusion. Use the ChamferEdges tool for beveling, including new Face and Loop options.

Save design time and ensure perfect output every time. Use new PolySolid to draw 3D objects in the shape of polygonal walls. Take advantage of the new Push and Pull feature to intuitively modify 3D solid objects or bounded areas by extrusion. Use the ChamferEdges tool for beveling, including new Face and Loop options. NEW AND ENHANCED ! 2D drafting tools: Harness your design power with an expansive collection of professional drafting tools. With new CustomBlocks, reduce redundant tasks by defining rules and constraints for symbols. This allows you to dynamically create instances that vary in size, rotation, and appearance when inserting them into a drawing.

! Harness your design power with an expansive collection of professional drafting tools. With new CustomBlocks, reduce redundant tasks by defining rules and constraints for symbols. This allows you to dynamically create instances that vary in size, rotation, and appearance when inserting them into a drawing. NEW! Layer Palette: Streamline your workflow with the new Layers Manager functionality, now available in palette form and accessible directly within the UI. Enjoy the ease of accessing permanent layer controls without having to leave the drawing UI. With the new MergeLayer feature, merge one or more layers to a single destination.

Streamline your workflow with the new Layers Manager functionality, now available in palette form and accessible directly within the UI. Enjoy the ease of accessing permanent layer controls without having to leave the drawing UI. With the new MergeLayer feature, merge one or more layers to a single destination. NEW! .STL file import: Increase project sharing and collaboration with new import support for stereolithography (.STL) files to work with ready-made 3D designs or insert contained 3D solid objects into a new design. Plus, get support for 3D printing or output connection with .STL export.

Increase project sharing and collaboration with new import support for stereolithography (.STL) files to work with ready-made 3D designs or insert contained 3D solid objects into a new design. Plus, get support for 3D printing or output connection with .STL export. ENHANCED! Selection options: Precisely sort through and select objects with new Cycling and enhanced Preview and Selection Highlighting. Choose colored highlighting to easily differentiate selected and hovered-over elements to increase productivity. Cycle through objects and selectively choose those that are close to or on top of other objects, and more.

Precisely sort through and select objects with new Cycling and enhanced Preview and Selection Highlighting. Choose colored highlighting to easily differentiate selected and hovered-over elements to increase productivity. Cycle through objects and selectively choose those that are close to or on top of other objects, and more. ENHANCED! View options : Experience your design from every vantage point with new RollView options that include continuous motion, interactive viewing without constraining roll, and swivel technology (horizontal and vertical).

: Experience your design from every vantage point with new RollView options that include continuous motion, interactive viewing without constraining roll, and swivel technology (horizontal and vertical). ENHANCED! File format support: Open and save the latest AutoCAD .DWG files with full, native format support.

Pricing and Availability

CorelCAD 2019 is available now in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian-Portuguese, Czech, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Pricing is USD 699/EUR 829.99/GBP 799 for the full version and USD 199/EUR 239.99/GBP 232.99 for the upgrade. UK and Euro prices include VAT. Education and volume licenses are available.

CorelCAD 2019 is also offered via subscription from the Mac App Store and for the first time, will be available on the Microsoft Store for Windows 10. Monthly subscriptions are priced at $34.99 USD and an annual subscription is available for the equivalent of just $25.00 USD per month. Please check regional app stores for local pricing.

CorelCAD Mobile

CorelCAD Mobile is available for iPhone and iPad on the Apple App Store at http://corl.co/CorelCAD_iOS and for Android on the Google Play Store at http://corl.co/CorelCAD_Android . Subscriptions are priced at $99.99 USD / €99.99 / £89.99 annually or $9.99 USD / €9.99 / £8.99 per month. Free simple mode versions are also available.

About CorelCAD Software

CorelCAD is an affordable and powerful CAD software solution for precise 2D drafting and 3D design. With industry-standard CAD features and advanced .DWG support, it is a true CAD solution for architectural and mechanical CAD needs. For more information, please visit www.coreldraw.com/corelcad .

Corel is one of the world’s top software companies. Our mission is simple: to help people achieve new levels of creativity, productivity, and success. For more information, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, and CorelCAD are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .



Media Contact:

Lucy Screnci

Corel PR

lucy.screnci@corel.com

www.corel.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3ef1f7f-d92c-488b-9399-c55388a61f4c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb7ca38d-ceeb-496c-b212-779a29178cd1

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26b6de6d-cd03-4d33-9b2b-8b5cac587a06

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5e6a556-3739-40d2-9989-b1b784a3543c







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.