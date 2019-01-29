SecureAuth Named Finalist in the 2019 SC Media Trust Awards for Best Authentication Technology

Award Confirms SecureAuth as Leader in Continuous Identity Security

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureAuth Corp , the leader in continuous identity security, today announced that SecureAuth IdP has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Authentication Technology category for the 2019 SC Awards. The finalists and winners for the Trust Awards are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry.



/EIN News/ -- SecureAuth IdP enables individuals and devices to securely and seamlessly access an organization’s systems while effectively keeping attackers out. It does this by analyzing multiple risk factors including device, location, IP address, and behavior – without users even being aware – to determine the legitimacy of every login attempt.

“With most breaches involving the use of stolen credentials despite increasing spend on security worldwide, organizations must implement identity security that goes far beyond obsolete username and passwords and static two-factor authentication ,” said Ahmed Rubaie, Chairman and CEO of SecureAuth. “It is an honor that SecureAuth IdP is recognized as a finalist for the award, as validation for its modern and flexible approach that adaptively suits customers ’ needs.”

“Every new year brings with it an unpredictable mix of adversity and opportunity for information security professionals,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “In 2018, we watched as ransomware took down entire city governments, popular online platforms were accused of mishandling user data, and technology giants announced an unprecedented industry-wide effort to solve the Spectre and Meltdown CPU vulnerabilities. Through it all, this year’s SC Awards finalists found ways to break boundaries, overcome challenges and contribute fresh new ideas to the world of cybersecurity.”

Now in its 22nd year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards’ Trust Award category.

“In a vast sea of security solutions and services, the Trust Award finalists stand out for their cutting-edge, high-quality features and user-friendly policies,” added Armstrong of SC Media. “SecureAuth has emerged as true leader in its space and has earned this honor.”

Winners will be announced at the SC Awards ceremony on March 5, 2019 in San Francisco.

About SecureAuth

SecureAuth eliminates identity-related breaches through the continuous assessment of risk and the enablement of trust across identities. The company is a leader in access management, identity governance, and penetration testing. SecureAuth’s highly flexible Identity Security Automation platform redefines security through identity making it easier for organizations to prevent the misuse of credentials. To learn more, visit www.secureauth.com , or connect with us at info@secureauth.com , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, eBooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec NY to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

