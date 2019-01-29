Eastbridge releases report providing reviews of key enrollment and benefit administration platform providers

AVON, Conn., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To remain competitive, carriers must be more attuned than ever to the needs of brokers and employers for more and varied options for benefits enrollment, education, and administrative expertise and assistance amid a volatile and changing workforce and legislative environment. Carriers that cannot deliver these capabilities may be putting their business at risk, in addition to wasting the time and effort taken to sell the case in the first place. Carriers must be flexible and keep their finger on the pulse of these ever-changing capabilities and expectations, whether through partnerships with technology platforms that provide both benefit administration and enrollment or using their own technology.



/EIN News/ -- This Spotlight™ Report, Enrollment and Benefit Administration Platform Providers: A Marketplace Review Update, profiles technology platforms of leading providers so carriers interested in interfacing with a third party and/or offering this service to their brokers can evaluate the available capabilities. This report updates the report from 2016, including nine of the 14 companies from that report plus seven new company profiles.

The report is currently available for purchase for $2,500. For additional information or to purchase the report, e-mail info@eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560



