Attorney Michael Shepard named a 2018 Lawyer of the Year by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly After Landmark Industry Verdict

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Shepard, founder of Shepard Law, one of the top asbestos personal injury law firms in Massachusetts, was selected by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly as a Lawyer of the Year for 2018. This honor was given to him based on his recent work with the Summerlin v. Philip Morris USA, et al. case—a notable case that brought co-defendants from an asbestos product company and a cigarette manufacturer to trial before a jury. After a five-week trial before the Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Shepard secured a $43 million verdict on behalf of the client.



Attorney Michael Shepard named a Lawyer of the Year by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.





This very selective honor celebrates attorneys in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts who have made tremendous professional strides and demonstrated great accomplishments in the legal field. The award highlights attorneys who are pioneers, educators, trailblazers, and role models.

Attorney Shepard will be honored by Mass Lawyers Weekly at their 2019 Leaders in the Law celebration at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston, March 6, 2019.

Attorney Shepard’s practice includes helping victims of mesothelioma, lung cancer and other asbestos related diseases, smoking-related cancers, and pharmaceutical drugs and devices. He is known for his success in winning multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts in some of the most challenging toxic tort cases.

“I am honored to have been chosen for this award. Every case is important to me, and they don’t all make headlines. But the experience of helping very ill people take on well-funded corporate giants over the past twenty-five years contributed to this result. A tremendous amount of work and dedication went into this case, and I’m extremely proud of the performance of our trial team.” – Michael Shepard

He also serves on the asbestos creditor’s committee in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of a major national asbestos manufacturer. In his spare time, he is an avid and accomplished snowboarder, among other outdoor-related pursuits.

Attorney Shepard received his law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Providence College. He is an active Providence College alumnus and is a founding member of the college’s Boston President’s Counsel.

About Shepard Law

Shepard Law is a Boston-based law firm and one of the top personal injury law firms in Massachusetts focusing on major asbestos claims involving mesothelioma or lung cancer, tobacco, dangerous drugs, and defective product liability. The firm has been litigating mesothelioma lawsuits in both state and federal courts for over 20 years and has represented victims of asbestos exposure throughout New England and across the United States.

www.shepardlawfirm.com

(617) 451-9191

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fde1f9c-5c08-46d5-b24c-0d08edc2e9cf



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.