Global Flexible Packaging Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

Global Flexible Packaging market is expected to grow from $171.76 billion in 2017 to reach $316.00 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.0%.



Factors such as growing demand from end-users, price-effectiveness and increased product shelf-life and improving comprehensive universal manufacturing activities are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, strict regulations by government are some factors hindering the growth of the market. Replacement of conventional packaging by modern flexible packaging is providing ample growth opportunities in the coming future.



Flexible packaging refers to a package or material made of flexible and easily yielding materials, that when filled or closed can be readily change into multiple shapes. Moreover, flexible packaging is composed of plastics, papers, and metals as the key components of flexible packaging products, which are made from foil, paper sheet, laminated paper, and plastic layers. Flexible packaging is gaining grounds in the field of primary packaging. Advancements in material science have allowed manufacturers to create flexible packaging the food and beverage industry better than before.



In terms of significance, the stand-up pouches section was accounted for the major market share and is predicted to raise the highest value during the period. This expansion can be accredited to pouches as they are among those modern forms of flexible plastic packaging that help in terms of their ease of use and portability. Stand-up pouches offer many features such as zipper re-closure, pour spouts, slider closures, release valves, and sturdy shelf existence. They also provide high clarity and exceptional barrier properties to the product closed and stored within.



Asia-Pacific region has the largest share in the total market for flexible plastic packaging owing to manufacturers focus on developing low-priced flexible plastic packaging options. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to index the highest growth during the forecast period this is certified to the large client base for FMCG products and purchaser durables, due to the expansion in people in countries of this region this, in turn, is anticipated to lead to the increase of the flexible plastic packaging in the market.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cellulosic

5.3 Polymer

5.3.1 Polypropylene (PP)

5.3.2 Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

5.3.3 Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)

5.3.4 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.3.5 Poly Styrene

5.3.6 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

5.3.7 Polyamide (PA)

5.3.8 Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

5.3.9 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.3.10 Polyethylene (PE)

5.3.10.1 Low-Density Polyethylene(LDPE)

5.3.10.2 High-Density Polyethylene(HDPE)

5.3.10.3 Linear low-density polyethylene(LLDPE)

5.4 Plastic Films

5.5 Polyester Film

5.6 Bio-plastics

5.7 Flexible Foam

5.8 Other Materials

5.8.1 Aluminum Foil

5.8.2 Paper



6 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bags

6.3 Gusseted Bags

6.4 Wicketed Bags

6.5 Pouches

6.5.1 Rollstocks

6.5.2 Stand-Up Pouches

6.5.2.1 Retort Stand-Up Pouches

6.5.2.2 Standard Stand-Up Pouches

6.5.3 Flat Pouches

6.5.3.1 Retort Flat Pouches

6.5.3.2 Standard Flat Pouches

6.5.4 Four side seal pouches

6.5.5 Pillow Pouches

6.5.6 Other Pouches

6.5.6.1 Portion packs

6.5.6.2 Blisters

6.5.6.3 Lidding

6.6 Vacuum Pouches & Bags

6.7 Squeezable Bottles

6.8 Wraps

6.9 Other Types



7 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical

7.3 Personal Care and Household Care

7.4 Tobacco

7.5 Food & Beverage

7.5.1 Tea

7.5.2 Dairy Products

7.5.3 Ready to Eat Food Products

7.5.4 Bakery & Confectionery Products

7.5.5 Frozen & Chilled Food Products

7.5.6 Other F&B Products

7.6 Cosmetics & Toiletries

7.7 Healthcare

7.8 Other Applications

7.8.1 Retail

7.8.2 Industrial



8 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Wipak Group

10.2 Sdpack Verpackungen GmbH

10.3 Sonoco

10.4 Sealed Air Corporation

10.5 Schur Flexibles

10.6 Mondi Group

10.7 Goglio SpA

10.8 Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

10.9 ExxonMobil Chemical

10.10 Coveris Holdings S.A.

10.11 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

10.12 Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

10.13 ACTEGA GmbH

10.14 BBC Cellpack Packaging

10.15 Bischof + Klein International

10.16 Berry Plastic Group

10.17 Bemis Company, Inc.

10.18 Amcor

10.19 AR Packaging

10.20 Ampac Holdings, LLC



