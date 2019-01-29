King & Spalding Adds Alan Noskow as Corporate Partner in D.C.

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Alan Noskow has joined as a partner in the firm’s Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group in the Washington, D.C., office.



Alan Noskow





Noskow’s practice focuses on private equity, leveraged buyouts, debt and equity financings, M&A and other complex business transactions, both domestic and international. He represents companies in all stages of development and across various industries including energy, manufacturing, real estate, health care, retail and technology. Noskow also has significant experience working with businesses in structuring and negotiating early and growth-stage equity and debt investments.

“Alan’s practice squarely advances our priority to grow the firm’s private equity and energy practices,” said Todd Holleman, head of the firm’s Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group.

Noskow’s arrival at King & Spalding reunites him with his former corporate partner Brian Ashin, who joined the firm in September 2018. Both joined the firm from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips in Washington, D.C. Noskow received his undergraduate degree from the University of Rochester and his J.D. from the University of Miami.

“Alan is a talented corporate advisor who has won the confidence of an impressive group of clients based in D.C. and nationally,” said Mark Jensen, office managing partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. “We are excited to have Alan join our expanding transactional practice in D.C.”

“To grow a transactional practice, a firm needs not only top-notch corporate lawyers, but also complementary subject matter specialists including tax, disputes and regulatory lawyers,” Noskow said. “King & Spalding has all these offerings at the highest quality and supported through a well-established brand. I’m excited to work with Brian and my new partners across the firm to grow the corporate practice.”

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,000 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .

Contact:

Luis Mocete

212-827-4008

lmocete@kslaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1491cc1-8ba0-4807-b147-af2bf988ceab



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.