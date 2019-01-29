Global Yeast Market Outlook 2017-2026 By Form, Type, Strain, Derivatives, Application & Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yeast - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Yeast market accounted for $3.01 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% to reach $7.68 billion by 2026



The increasing bakery industry and growing demand for ease food are some of the factors boosting the market growth. On the contrary, severe food shell-life policies are the major attributes hampering the yeast market. Moreover, yeast as a substitute to Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) is providing ample opportunities for the market in the near future.



Yeast is one of the most commonly used micro-organisms in the processing of food and beverages. It is used in the process of fermentation for its abilities in aiding carbon - release, imparting better odour, taste, consistency and flavour to food. It is considered as the most dependable fermenting agent in spite of a mixture of other chemical fermentation agents existing in the market.



With respect to applications, the food section is attributed to expand due to the increasing use of yeast in snack seasonings and topping, ready-to-eat meals, processed fish, meat and analogy, dairy, bakery, beverages, and dietary supplements.



By geography, the European yeast market is witnessing to expand owing to the growing consumption of processed food products, rising alcohol consumption, and day to day increasing awareness about the nutritive value of yeast.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Yeast Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fresh Yeast

5.3 Dry Yeast

5.4 Instant Yeast

5.5 Other Yeast Forms

5.5.1 Rapid-Rise Yeast



6 Global Yeast Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Feed Yeast

6.3 Bio-Ethanol Yeast

6.4 Baker's Yeast

6.5 Wine Yeast

6.6 Brewer's Yeast

6.7 Other Types

6.7.1 Nutritional Yeast

6.7.2 supplement yeast

6.7.3 Industrial Yeast



7 Global Yeast Market, By Strain

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Saccharomyces Carlsbergiensis

7.3 Torulaspora Delbrueckii

7.4 Saccharomyces Ludwigii

7.5 Kluyveromyces Lactis

7.6 Kluyveromyces Fragilis

7.7 Cyberlindnera Jadinii

7.8 Other Strain



8 Global Yeast Market, By Derivatives

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Yeast Hydrolysates

8.3 Yeast Culture

8.4 Yeast Bound To Carriers

8.5 Yeast Autolysates

8.6 High Purified Betaglucanes

8.7 Distiller's Dried Grains With Solubles (DDGS)

8.8 Other Derivatives



9 Global Yeast Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.3 Food

9.3.1 Prepared Food

9.3.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

9.3.3 Bakery

9.3.4 Alcoholic Beverages

9.3.5 Other Foods

9.4 Other Applications

9.4.1 Animal Feed Industry



10 Global Yeast Market, ByGeography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Cargill

12.2 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

12.3 Associated British Foods PLC

12.4 Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

12.5 Alltech, Inc.

12.6 Kerry Group PLC

12.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.8 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

12.9 Lallemand Inc.

12.10 Synergy Flavors

12.11 Leiber GmbH

12.12 Nutreco Holding N.V.

12.13 Lesaffre Yeast Corporation

12.14 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd

12.15 Diamond V Mills

12.16 Pacific Ethanol

12.17 Biomin



