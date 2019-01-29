SoldierStrong Donates State-of-the-Art Exoskeleton to the Veterans Affairs North Texas Health Care System

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing advanced medical technologies to veterans, donated an Indego Therapy exoskeleton to the Veterans Affairs North Texas Health Care System today.



Since the nonprofit’s inception following the tragic events of 9/11, SoldierStrong has donated more than $3 million of medical devices to help injured veterans. Today's donation marks the organization’s 19th exoskeleton donation. It is the 15th exoskeleton donation to the VA system.

“SoldierStrong and its supporters like United Rentals are proud to reach such a significant milestone in the donation of high-tech medical devices that directly benefit our country’s injured veterans,” said Chris Meek, SoldierStrong co-founder. “We are committed to helping as many veterans as we can so that they will experience the physical and emotional benefits of standing and walking again.”

Dr. Stephen Holt, who leads the nation's second-largest VA system, thanked SoldierStrong, noting, "Exoskeletons are proving to transform the lives of veterans with spinal cord injuries. This device will make a very positive and lasting difference in the lives of the patients we serve."

Dr. Bridget Bennett, chief of Spinal Cord Injury Services Center at the VA North Texas, said the device will become part of a stable of devices used for spinal cord injury therapy. "We are very appreciative that SoldierStrong has donated this device today and it will play an important role in improving the lives of veterans with spinal injuries," Bennett said.

The Therapy+ software suite, included with each Indego Therapy device, incorporates control algorithms based on proven motor learning principles and allows for an individualized, patient-centric training approach where the device responds to a patient’s active contribution and assists in gait only when necessary. Additionally, therapists have a range of customizable settings within the Therapy+ software suite which allow them to further tailor the behavior of the system to specific impairment and gait needs.

“Our veterans deserve the very best medical care available, and we are incredibly proud to see SoldierStrong and the VA system including Indego in the range of treatment options accessible to their patients,” Achilleas Dorotheou, head of the human motion and control business unit for Parker Hannifin, in a release from the company. “Combined with our Therapy+ software suite, Indego is becoming an integral tool for clinicians to provide individualized gait therapy sessions to stroke and spinal cord injury patients, and providing a new level of independence.”

“Today’s announcement is continuing evidence of the strength of the SoliderStrong program and its commitment to delivering innovative technology and advanced rehabilitation to veterans,” said Chris Hummel, chief marketing officer of United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world. “United Rentals’ partnership with SoliderStrong is a key part of our commitment to supporting veterans, and we congratulate SoliderStrong and the Veterans Affairs North Texas Health System on today’s news.”

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong, previously known as SoldierSocks, helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help our returning service men and women to continue moving in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards direct support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind those men and women who sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful.

For more information, visit: https://www.soldierstrong.org/.

CONTACT:

Eric Woolson

(515) 681-3967

