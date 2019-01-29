CREDO’s Robust 112G PAM4 Single Lane Electrical SerDes Technology on full display at DesignCon 2019

Accelerating 112G Datacenter Connectivity to Enable 25Tbps and 50Tbps Platforms

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CREDO, a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology which delivers high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks, today announced it will conduct a plethora of demonstrations featuring the CREDO low power, high performance 112Gbps (G) PAM4 SerDes technologies at DesignCon 2019. The conference starts today at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif., with exhibits taking place Jan 30 and Jan 31.



‘’Continued innovation for high speed serial link technology is required to meet the ever growing throughput demand in datacenter, enterprise and high performance computing environments,”said Rajan Pai, vice president of system applications at CREDO. “Our 112G PAM4 demonstrations with high-profile test equipment and connector manufacturers are laying the groundwork for providing ubiquitous 112G lane-rate connectivity at the performance and scale required.”

With increased demand for global network bandwidth, the hyper-scale cloud providers are in a position to consume the next generation of higher capacity, 112G SerDes enabled switches as soon as they can get their hands on them. Cloud providers are already operating at extremely high rates of utilization and would welcome a higher performance, intelligent and more efficient infrastructure boost. The key connectivity technology building blocks are in place to move quickly to 25.6Tbps of switching performance based on 256 lanes of 112G SerDes.

“CREDO’s 112G single lane rate electrical and optical connectivity technologies are being well received,” said Jeff Twombly, vice president of business development at CREDO. “End customers continue to push for significant increases in network bandwidth and the industry as a whole will benefit greatly by a rapid move to single lane rate, end-to-end 112G deployments.”

The 112G PAM4 demonstrations will be with Amphenol (Booth #731), Keysight (Booth #725), Molex (Booth #631), Samtec (Booth #737), TE Connectivity (Booth #817), and Yamaichi (Booth #1034).

About CREDO

CREDO is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. CREDO's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and soon to come 800G networks. For more information, please visit: www.credosemi.com .

