AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling  $350,000

CHICO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction , forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles , announced that it received orders totaling $350,000. The equipment is in inventory and will be delivered before the end of the week.



The orders were for two forklifts and a loaded container handler. The container handler is shipping to a customer in New Mexico. One of the forklift is shipping to Northern California and the second forklift is shipping to Central America.

According to AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre, the company has hired a sales person that will be focused specifically on sales of ASV Track Loaders. The ASV equipment uses a unique and patented rubber track undercarriage technology which provides exceptional traction on soft, wet, slippery, rough and hilly terrain. The equipment is purchased mainly for use in the clean-up of forests as a fire preventative measure. Additionally, the company has recently sold ASVs for the clean-up of recent fires in Northern California.



About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.